North Augusta, SC

wfxg.com

Not enough commissioner show up for ambulance vote

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: FOX54 has learned that Gold Cross EMS plans to apply for the zone independently of the Augusta city government. That doesn't exclude them from cooperating with the city, should Augusta acquire the zone. ---------- The Augusta Commission met Friday to discuss moving forward with applying...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta Commission members vote against AmeriPro Health contract

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department its decision on the ambulance plan. Commissioners Catherine Smith Mcknight, Sean Frantom and Brandon Garrett stated the special called meeting to discuss the EMS Zone , started late and was canceled about 10 minutes due to not having enough commissioners present.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Commission votes against AmeriPro contract

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is holding a special called meeting Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the city applying to be the ambulance provider for the area. FOX54 will be streaming that meeting. ---------- UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is expected to gather again Friday for another...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Beyond the Bids: The Search for Augusta's Ambulance Service Provider

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - This Friday, Augusta-Richmond County is expected to submit its application to take control of the emergency response zone previously held by Gold Cross. For the best chance to be awarded the zone by Georgia's Department of Public Health, they have to prove the city is able to provide EMS services. To do so, the city is expected to have a contract in place with a vendor.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Senior community holds rally at McCormick post office

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A retirement community in McCormick County protests today at their local post office. They’re hoping to stop their mail service from coming to an end. Many in the Savannah Lakes Village community already have to travel many miles to get their mail from the local post office. But, soon, they […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents

State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents. State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing …. State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents. Never ending construction on Exit 183 finally coming …. Your latest local headlines at 4pm. ‘We hear the gunshots every other night;’...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

City of Augusta hosting hiring fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

VA Augusta provides permanent housing to 100's of homeless veterans in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - IN 2022, THE VA AUGUSTA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM PLACED MORE THAN 120 HOMELESS VETERANS IN PERMANENT HOUSING. EACH VETERAN HAS A UNIQUE STORY. bRENDA YOUNG JOINED THE MILITARY IN 1981. AFTER THAT, SHE WENT TO WORK AT THE VA. BUT, A KITCHEN FIRE TWO YEARS AGO, LEFT HER HOME UNINHABITABLE, UNTIL REPAIRS ARE MADE. sHE tells fox54, she AND HER DOG POLO WERE GIVEN A SECOND CHANCE, THANKS TO HEALTHCARE FOR HOMELESS VETERANS.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Wagener residents express concerns about damages to local road

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)- “I’ll be happy to give you feedback on what I see recurring down that stretch of road and how I think it may be helpful to deal with some of it is drainage and some of it is the base,” said Wesley Edwards who lives on Wagontong Road in Wagener, South Carolina. […]
WAGENER, SC
wfxg.com

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to be held for New Goodwill in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta, SC (WFXG) - A new Goodwill location will soon open its doors in the CSRA. Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia Inc. says a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 17, for its new facility located at 1117 Knox Ave. at 9 a.m. The store doors will open to the public immediately after the ceremony, which the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will host.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Reports of shooting near MLK & 12th St. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and no further information is available. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and 12th St. According to dispatch, the call came in at around...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What’s next for the new middle school coming to Aiken County?

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents had one last chance to weigh in on Highland Springs Middle School’s rezoning on Thursday night. We spoke with parents, and some of them are not thrilled with the rezoning options. A top priority for several was proximity from home to school, and...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

