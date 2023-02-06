Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wpln.org
What’s next for the Fairgrounds Speedway?
The Fairgrounds Speedway is a Nashville institution. It’s held car races and horse races since 1904, and still had horse racing up until 1957 when they paved the track. It held NASCAR races up until 1984, when disputes between city government and track management put an end to it. But it has continued to be a local and regional spot for car racing.
wpln.org
What you need to know about eviction in Middle Tennessee
In July 2021, pandemic-era eviction protections ended in Nashville. Since then, state and federal sources of rent assistance have dried up, and this December eviction filings in Nashville were 70% higher than they were before the pandemic. To understand what happens when a person is evicted and how it impacts...
wpln.org
Tyre Nichols’ death thrust Tennessee’s policing into the national spotlight. Still, state Republicans want to abolish community-led police oversight boards.
Just days after body camera footage was released showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers, Tennessee Republicans filed a bill that would take police oversight powers away from civilian boards. The bill would abolish existing community oversight boards, like those in Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville, and...
wpln.org
Are you facing eviction in Middle Tennessee? Here’s where to turn for help.
As the price of rent in Nashville continues to rise, so does the number of evictions. In Thursday’s Citizen Nashville episode, Julie Yriart from the Nashville Hispanic Bar Association took us through each step of the eviction process in Middle Tennessee. Yriart is the legal director of the Right to Counsel Program for low-income renters.
wpln.org
Nashville launches first non-police response program for mental health emergency calls
There are about 100 emergency calls each week in Davidson County where an ambulance responds unnecessarily. These are typically mental health calls in which people wind up in an emergency room, when they could have been connected with a counselor instead. Starting Feb. 13, mental health counselors will be the...
