Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Building a 'total loss' following fire in Eastwood neighborhood of Syracuse late Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Fire Department is investigating a commercial fire in which flames overtook a building on Midler Avenue in Syracuse's Eastwood neighborhood. Fire crews responded to the fire around 11:15 p.m. on the night of Thursday, Feb. 9. According to authorities on the scene, extinguishing the fire proved difficult due to poor water supply.
cnycentral.com
Two people evacuate house fire near Bellevue Avenue
Syracuse, NY — According to the Syracuse Fire Department, two people escaped a house fire on Clairmonte Avenue in Syracuse Wednesday evening. When crews arrived on the scene, a fire was found burning on the back porch, but the most smoke came from the basement. Firefighters say the two occupants evacuated and called the fire department when they heard their smoke alarm go off. Firefighters said a pet cat died in the fire.
whcuradio.com
Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
Two people displaced after attic fire in Eastwood home, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people lost their home after a fire in an attic in Eastwood on Sunday night, firefighters said. At 8:40 p.m. firefighters arrived at 231 Mosley Drive and found the residents of the house leaving the house because of the fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
whcuradio.com
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
14850.com
Driver injured in Thursday morning school bus crash on icy roads
Icy road conditions early Thursday led to a school bus crash in the Town of Caroline, as an Ithaca City School District bus lost control on the ice and hit a tree in the area of Yaple and McGrath Roads. The bus driver was transported to Cayuga Medical Center by Bangs Ambulance with a hand injury, an ICSD school board member confirmed.
syracuse.com
State Police searching for North Country man who has ties to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- State Police are searching for a missing North Country man that could be in the Syracuse area, troopers said. Around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in the town of Oswegatchie, according to a news release from State Police.
cnycentral.com
Overnight closure of ramp connecting I-690 West to I-81 South in Syracuse Feb. 13 and 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the ramp from westbound Interstate 690 to southbound Interstate 81 will be closed during from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14, to facilitate soil testing, weather permitting. A...
Car flips in crash that stemmed from domestic dispute in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on February 8, caused a car to flip over and injure a 26-year-old woman. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Lodi Street and North Townsend Street for a vehicle collision with injuries present […]
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways
Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
cnycentral.com
A horse loose in Ithaca gave police a different kind of chase Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y. — A horse broke free of it's trailer and roamed throughout the City of Ithaca Thursday morning. The Ithaca Police Department posted a photo of Officer Jamie Buffone with the escapee horse after she was able to round up the runaway and return it to its owner.
cnycentral.com
'Get Air' trampoline park in Cicero catches fire Thursday, closed due to damage
A fire at “Get Air” in Cicero Thursday has closed the trampoline park until further notice. Any planned events or parties at the Cicero location this weekend are cancelled. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
Woman injured in Syracuse police arrest announces plans to file $21 million lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Faith leaders, activists, community members and family stood outside of City Hall Thursday as lawyers for a woman hurt when she was arrested announced plans to file a $21 million lawsuit. Lawyers Jesse Ryder and Charles A. Bonner said they have filed a notice of claim...
cnycentral.com
Tow truck drivers line Onondaga Lake parkway in protest of dropped charges in fatal crash
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tow truck drivers from around Central New York protesting the plan to drop charges against the driver who killed fellow tow truck driver Irael Martinez in Feb. 2022. Tow truck drivers gathered along the Onondaga Lake Parkway Thursday night, parked near where Martinez was hit by...
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman at fault in Oneida County two-car wreck was allegedly intoxicated, police say
TRENTON- A two-car personal injury wreck in Oneida County Thursday evening resulted in a DWI arrest for a woman, who is from out of state. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. when emergency responders were called out to reports of a wreck on State Route 365, town of Trenton. Investigation...
I-81 North in Syracuse reopened after crash
UPDATE: Syracuse Police have said that all lanes have been re-opened. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I-81 Northbound before Exit 18 (Harrison Street/Adams Street) is closed due to a crash with injuries, according to NY Alert. The crash was near the Brighton Avenue exit. Syracuse Police will be directing traffic South to I-481 North. I-81 has […]
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
Comments / 0