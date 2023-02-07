Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents react to reassigning beat officers to guard APD training facility site
ATLANTA - Officers from the Atlanta Police Department will be shifting from street duty to guard duty at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center for an indefinite period of time. FOX 5 has learned 30 on-duty officers will be stationed at the DeKalb County property every day. Some homeowners do...
atlantanewsfirst.com
30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In wake of police body camera footage being released outside the future site of the Atlanta police training facility being released, Atlanta police officials have announced new security measures. In a statement, officials said the Atlanta Police Department will “shift resources to secure the...
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
Bullet-ridden car crashes in Midtown Atlanta, police say
A bullet-ridden car was found on a busy Midtown Atlanta street on Wednesday afternoon, according to Channel 2′s Bryan Mims.
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — It's a complicated forecast to answer the question "will it snow this weekend?" In some parts of north Georgia, yes. In other parts, probably not. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New State House bill would allow all ambulances to take patients to the hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
Metro Atlanta has 9 of the country’s worst traffic bottlenecks, study finds
Nine Atlanta interchanges are among the worst in the country for truckers hauling freight, according to the American Tra...
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Retired police officer weighs in on bodycam footage related to activist shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Retired Fulton County Sheriff Lt. Charles Rambo analyzed bodycam footage of the Jan. 18 incident at the future site of the Atlanta public safety training center. “I did not see anything that would shock anyone’s conscience,” Rambo said. “These officers, in my reasonable officer...
Police: 2 people shot outside popular Buckhead shop during drug exchange
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two men injured in an alleged drug exchange. Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at 3005 Peachtree Rd. NE, the location of Lucian Books and Wine. The business is at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road NE.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol unit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County deputies are training the department’s newest recruits at GB Stables in Smyrna. At roughly 6 feet tall and 2,000 pounds each, horses Duke and Diesel are the inaugural members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol. “If I’m not...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Speed cameras to be installed in Atlanta school zones
Proposed Senate bill seeks to keep guns out of the hands of children. On Tuesday, 10 Georgia Senate Democrats sponsored a bill to penalize family members if they don’t secure or lock a firearm around someone 17 or younger. Updated: 6 hours ago. The money must be sent back...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Notorious Atlanta school cheating case still lingers a decade after initial indictments
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Known as the largest cheating case in U.S. education history, the decade-old case involving former Atlanta Public Schools educators re-entered the spotlight Thursday, as an attorney for the six remaining defendants asked to withdraw from the case. Stephen Scarborough, currently a public defender, cited...
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander injured after argument escalates to gunfire in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was mistakenly hit during a gunfight in southeast Atlanta. Police say they were called to the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Mambo Italiano fails with 57; Louisiana Bistreaux earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First uncovered health concerns at a popular Italian restaurant on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County this week. Mambo Italiano failed with 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says alfredo sauce was stored at an unsafe temperature. Plus, marinara sauce was stored in a container previously used to store soap. And an employee walked outside, then returned to the kitchen and handled clean equipment without washing hands.
Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder
Police said the 13-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a skating rink.
