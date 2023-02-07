ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In wake of police body camera footage being released outside the future site of the Atlanta police training facility being released, Atlanta police officials have announced new security measures. In a statement, officials said the Atlanta Police Department will “shift resources to secure the...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — It's a complicated forecast to answer the question "will it snow this weekend?" In some parts of north Georgia, yes. In other parts, probably not. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government

The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Retired police officer weighs in on bodycam footage related to activist shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Retired Fulton County Sheriff Lt. Charles Rambo analyzed bodycam footage of the Jan. 18 incident at the future site of the Atlanta public safety training center. “I did not see anything that would shock anyone’s conscience,” Rambo said. “These officers, in my reasonable officer...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol unit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County deputies are training the department’s newest recruits at GB Stables in Smyrna. At roughly 6 feet tall and 2,000 pounds each, horses Duke and Diesel are the inaugural members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol. “If I’m not...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Speed cameras to be installed in Atlanta school zones

Proposed Senate bill seeks to keep guns out of the hands of children. On Tuesday, 10 Georgia Senate Democrats sponsored a bill to penalize family members if they don’t secure or lock a firearm around someone 17 or younger. Updated: 6 hours ago. The money must be sent back...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Mambo Italiano fails with 57; Louisiana Bistreaux earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First uncovered health concerns at a popular Italian restaurant on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County this week. Mambo Italiano failed with 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says alfredo sauce was stored at an unsafe temperature. Plus, marinara sauce was stored in a container previously used to store soap. And an employee walked outside, then returned to the kitchen and handled clean equipment without washing hands.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy