MSU basketball hosts UT Permian Basin
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mustang basketball was back in Texoma taking on UT Permian Basin.
Rangers’ Taylor Hearn visits Hirschi baseball
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Rangers’ pitcher Taylor Hearn paid a visit to Hirschi baseball’s practice on Tuesday. “Just being out here and seeing how good these baseball kids are,” Hearn said. “These kids are talented and I want to do whatever I can do to help them out.”
Zenobia Trimble changed how Blacks were buried in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zenobia Trimble was an active member in the Mosaic Templars. The Mosaic Templars was an organization founded in 1882 by tow former slaves who wanted Blacks to have access to burial and health insurance during a time when whites weren’t accepting Black customers. Trimble wanted to change how Blacks were remembered in the Black community of Wichita Falls.
Gridiron mentality on the hardwood: Lawton football standout brings a similar approach to basketball
By Michael Kinney LAWTON - Tyron Amacker plays with a football player’s mindset. Whether he is on the gridiron or on the hardwood, the Lawton High senior says he plays the same way no matter what. “I just bring a dog (mentality) wherever,” Amacker said. For the Lawton High football ...
Alexis Young joins morning anchor desk
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma will welcome a new face Friday when Alexis Young joins longtime KSWO personality Kyle Weatherly on the morning anchor desk. “I’m excited to bring new stories and ideas to the KSWO newsroom,” Young said. “Kyle and I have been working together for the last few weeks on how we want the show to feel -- we want it to really wake people up every morning.”
TXOLAN Alpaca Show returning to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The TXOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular & Bluebonnet Stakes alpaca show will happen this weekend at the J.S Bridwell Agricultural Center. The show will happen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Hundreds of alpacas will be getting judged...
Burkburnett ISD Superintendent wants state to focus less on STAAR results
Burkburnett, Texas (KAUZ) - In a couple of months, students across Texas will be taking the STAAR Test. Leaders at Burkburnett I.S.D. would like the state to put less emphasis on the annual standardized test. The state legislature is now meeting in Austin, Dr. Brad Owen, superintendent of Burkburnett I.S.D.,...
Dedication ceremony held for downtown Wichita Falls mural
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After three years of hard work, a new mural called “Better Together” was revealed in downtown Wichita Falls on Wednesday. The mural was created by Steve Hilton and Jesse Baggett. It depicts animals working together to put the moon back on its hook and is meant to represent humanity coming together to overcome hardships.
This Unsuspecting House in Wichita Falls Was Once a Famous Recording Studio
If you drove by this house today, you wouldn't think it was a famous Wichita Falls landmark. However, back in the day countless artists flocked to it because it had some of the best equipment in Texas. So today I saw these photos above from the Wichita County Texas Archives....
Brighter Days Ahead
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain will quickly end this evening with skies clearing from the west. It will be a cool night with most lows in the lower 30s with a breeze out of the north. Thursday shows more sunshine but north winds will be a bit cool at times. Highs should push into the middle 50s! A strong front arrives Thursday night and early Friday with added clouds along with a few sprinkles. By morning, we’ll be in the 20s! Friday’s highs will be in the 40s but the weekend features south winds and highs in the 60s. The next round of rain heads our way early next week.
Wichita Falls ISD addresses start, end time changes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is addressing why the decision was made to not adopt a three-tier system for this upcoming school year. Three weeks after the WFISD board approved a three-tier system they have decided to keep a two-tier system. The three-tier system was designed to...
Rain chances return Monday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 46° with partly cloudy skies. It will be windy today. We will have strong winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 27° with clearing skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 54 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 28° with mostly clear skies.
Oldest Black church in Wichita Falls is still standing
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the oldest Black churches in Wichita Falls is in many ways the foundation for the Black community on the East Side of Wichita Falls. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church was founded in 1891 and is over 130 years old. The Black church was considered...
Your Guide to Wichita Falls National Pizza Day Deals
Thursday, February 9, is National Pizza Day, which means you and I have to eat pizza. Not that you would ever have to twist my arm to eat pizza. Because just like every single person I know, I absolutely love it. You could offer me a piece of pizza right after I ate a big meal and I would still scarf it down.
Rain helps lake levels see slight increase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances are good news for area lake levels as the City of Wichita Falls reported a slight increase this week. Combined lake levels for Arrowhead and Kickapoo are sitting at 64.2 %, up three-tenths of a percent from last week. But how much of a difference could this rain event make?
Highlighting Black-owned businesses: Miracles From Above
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In honor of Black History Month, News Channel 6 is highlighting Black business owners in the Wichita Falls area. Miracles From Above has been serving the Wichita Falls area for 15 years. Tosse’ Smith, the owner and director, has over 25 years of experience in the childcare industry. The business is licensed as a child care home through the state of Texas.
Moose is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Moose is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. He’s a large dog, coming in at 114 pounds, so animal services officials said he would work best with older kids and dogs of similar size.
American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - American Legion Post 169 and the Outlaw BBQ Association will host the 4th annual State Championship Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 4615 Lake Shore Drive and is free to the public to attend. Vendors, Sheppard AFB working dogs, the Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team, and Lone Star Muscle Cars will be there.
Ice causes rollover in west Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several early morning wrecks were blamed on black ice, including one in Lawton which caused a driver to flip on their roof. The crash caused traffic delays for drivers. Eastbound traffic on Lee Blvd just west of 38th street was shutdown while officials worked to get...
UPDATE: LPD says they have located missing man
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who may have been a victim in a shooting. On Monday, LPD released a missing person announcement and said they were looking for a man named Michael Conner. Police had no other information, other than to say he was missing.
