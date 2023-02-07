ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Older Sieminski brother becomes first Sweet Home Reser’s champion since 2014 (132 pounds)

By René Ferrán | Photos by Leon Neuschwander

Bragging rights in the Sieminski household belong to the elder brother this week.

Sweet Home senior Jacob Sieminski did younger brother Kyle one better at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions, winning the 132-pound title at Liberty High School in Hillsboro on Saturday evening with a 4-2 decision over Mountain View’s Drew Jones.

In doing so, Jacob became the first Husky to win a Reser’s TOC eagle trophy in the past nine years, since Tyler Schilling won the 120 title at the 2014 tournament.

“I got the ‘Smart and Tough’ shirt and he didn’t, and now I got this one and he got second ,” Jacob said, a big smile on his face. “I’m going to hold that over him for a while now.”

Saturday’s victory avenged a 6-1 defeat to Jones in the semifinals of the Rose City Championships at Westview High School in Northwest Portland.

“Once I found out that he was in the finals with me, I thought, there’s that comeback chance ,” Sieminski said. “This is probably the last time I’d get to wrestle him in my high school career. And I never know if I’m going to see him again, so that was cool.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0hvb_0kekH3tk00

After a scoreless first period, Jones took Sieminski down midway through the second, but Sieminski was able to escape before the round ended. He tied the score with an early escape from the down position in the third, then took Jones down with 49 seconds remaining and rode out the remaining time.

“I’ve definitely gotten a lot better on my feet from the start of the year to now,” said Sieminski, who will vie for a third state championship at Memorial Coliseum in Portland in three weeks. “My shots have gotten better, my awareness on the mat and in scramble situations — just all around, I’ve gotten a lot better.”

