After a tease in 2019, D’Angelo Russell is reuniting with the Lakers. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers finalized a three-team trade deal to obtain Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the complex trade, Minnesota gets back guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and the Utah Jazz receive Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a top-four protected 2027 first-round Lakers pick. If the Lakers’ pick to the Jazz falls into the top four when the time comes, the pick will automatically change to a 2027 second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. This will mark Russell’s...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO