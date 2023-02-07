ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers made a move on Thursday to address their backcourt concerns. Eric Gordon has been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports. John Wall was part of the trade as well. The five-time All-Star is... The post Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

D’Angelo Russell reunited with Lakers in three-team NBA trade deadline deal

After a tease in 2019, D’Angelo Russell is reuniting with the Lakers. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers finalized a three-team trade deal to obtain Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the complex trade, Minnesota gets back guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and the Utah Jazz receive Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a top-four protected 2027 first-round Lakers pick. If the Lakers’ pick to the Jazz falls into the top four when the time comes, the pick will automatically change to a 2027 second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. This will mark Russell’s...
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings

Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
