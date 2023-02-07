TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police have charged a man in relation to domestic violence and a string of other crimes that took place Tuesday, Feb. 8. Police responded to a call about a Domestic Violence Burglary Tuesday evening. According to a press release, the victim stated that Jamarcus Garrett arrived at the victim’s home, forced his way inside, and got into an argument with the victim. The victim reported that Garrett was armed with a handgun and took the keys to her residence before leaving in a silver Dodge Avenger.

