Calera, AL

Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hoover man charged with distribution of obscene material of a child

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit has arrested a man in connection to distributing of obscene material of a child. 27-year-old Owen Hardin Stallworth III was arrested Feb. 9 at his residence in Hoover. The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the...
HOOVER, AL
Tuscaloosa County law enforcement calls for strengthening state police eluding laws

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The high speed police chase that ended with a shootout in Tuscaloosa is renewing calls for tougher laws for running from police. Tuscaloosa’s police chief is making a passionate plea to state lawmakers. Police say there is, in fact, a felony eluding law, but that only applies if a third party is injured, excluding the suspect or the police. Otherwise, speeding away from the police is a misdemeanor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL
Brookwood High student arrested for being in possession of gun at school

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Brookwood High School student was arrested on Wednesday after being found with a gun. A Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy school resource officer was notified by school faculty that the student may have been in possession of a firearm. The school implemented lockdown procedures while the officer made contact with the student and discovered they did have a gun.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Two Chilton County High School students rescue man from house fire

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two high school students in Chilton County, who are also stepbrothers, saved a man from a house fire. On their way to school James Phillips and Colton Sanders noticed smoke coming from a home and instead of just calling 911 and driving off they went to go see if anyone needed help.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
‘Sextortion’ rising nationally, how your children can stay safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are seeing a growing increase in financial “sextortion” globally. Sextortion primarily targets young males through social media or gaming apps. Typically, these young men believe they are communicating with a young female and will send sexually explicit...
CALERA, AL
MISSING CHILD ALERT: Thorsby Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kaitlin Larae Robinson. Robinson was last seen Feb. 9, 2023, at approximately 3 p.m. wearing green shorts, a black shirt, and white shoes in Thorsby. Robinson is described as a white female,...
THORSBY, AL
USPS investigating break-in to collection boxes at Pelham Post Office

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the Pelham Police Department are investigating a break-in to the USPS collection boxes at the Pelham Post Office which occurred sometime between the evening of Saturday, Feb. 4 and the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. At this time, it...
PELHAM, AL
Domestic violence suspect faces multiple charges after police chase, shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police have charged a man in relation to domestic violence and a string of other crimes that took place Tuesday, Feb. 8. Police responded to a call about a Domestic Violence Burglary Tuesday evening. According to a press release, the victim stated that Jamarcus Garrett arrived at the victim’s home, forced his way inside, and got into an argument with the victim. The victim reported that Garrett was armed with a handgun and took the keys to her residence before leaving in a silver Dodge Avenger.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Deputies train with drones and tracking dogs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major training operation is underway inside the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department. This comes as the department is modernizing some operations and adding more canine officers to the department. Deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office started annual training exercises at the end of January....
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Lice cases on the rise in Central Alabama, according to experts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll want to check your kid’s scalp because more lice are popping up on heads all over Central Alabama. Most people associate itchy heads with lice, but experts at a lice treatment center in Bessemer say that’s not always the case. “It’s every...
BESSEMER, AL
Light returning to I-20 in Irondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your drive in and out of Irondale should be brighter in the years ahead. The mayor now sharing an update on the I-20 lighting situation in his city. The city is striking a few different partnerships to tackle the lighting issue. Mayor James D. Stewart says from I-459 all the way down I-20, there are 199 light heads that will be replaced inside the city of Irondale.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

