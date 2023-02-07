Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Related
wbrc.com
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call...
wbrc.com
Hoover man charged with distribution of obscene material of a child
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit has arrested a man in connection to distributing of obscene material of a child. 27-year-old Owen Hardin Stallworth III was arrested Feb. 9 at his residence in Hoover. The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County law enforcement calls for strengthening state police eluding laws
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The high speed police chase that ended with a shootout in Tuscaloosa is renewing calls for tougher laws for running from police. Tuscaloosa’s police chief is making a passionate plea to state lawmakers. Police say there is, in fact, a felony eluding law, but that only applies if a third party is injured, excluding the suspect or the police. Otherwise, speeding away from the police is a misdemeanor.
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. Jail to expand, add mental health area after committee recommendation
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Jail will be getting bigger after a recommendation to add more room to house inmates from a committee tasked with helping the jail avoid running into problems. Right now, the jail isn’t facing any overcrowding issues, but committee’s recommendation to add a third...
wbrc.com
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
wbrc.com
Pell City Police say newly released state inmate rearrested within three days of freedom
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A state inmate released from prison last week under the new mandatory supervision law is already back in jail. Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris learned an early release was already in violation of his parole, allegedly showing up high and bringing drugs to a meeting with his parole officer.
wbrc.com
Brookwood High student arrested for being in possession of gun at school
BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Brookwood High School student was arrested on Wednesday after being found with a gun. A Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy school resource officer was notified by school faculty that the student may have been in possession of a firearm. The school implemented lockdown procedures while the officer made contact with the student and discovered they did have a gun.
wbrc.com
DHS recognizes WellHouse and the CHIPS Center for their efforts to counter human trafficking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham and Jefferson County efforts to fight human trafficking are being recognized by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas lead an awards ceremony that gave recognition to WellHouse in Birmingham and the CHIPS Center at Children’s of Alabama. The DHS held...
wbrc.com
Two Chilton County High School students rescue man from house fire
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two high school students in Chilton County, who are also stepbrothers, saved a man from a house fire. On their way to school James Phillips and Colton Sanders noticed smoke coming from a home and instead of just calling 911 and driving off they went to go see if anyone needed help.
wbrc.com
B’ham man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for robbery, gun charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man Tuesday for robbery and gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples. The following information was released by the United States Attorney:. U.S. District Court Judge Anna Manasco sentenced...
wbrc.com
‘Sextortion’ rising nationally, how your children can stay safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are seeing a growing increase in financial “sextortion” globally. Sextortion primarily targets young males through social media or gaming apps. Typically, these young men believe they are communicating with a young female and will send sexually explicit...
wbrc.com
MISSING CHILD ALERT: Thorsby Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kaitlin Larae Robinson. Robinson was last seen Feb. 9, 2023, at approximately 3 p.m. wearing green shorts, a black shirt, and white shoes in Thorsby. Robinson is described as a white female,...
wbrc.com
Bryan Elem. School head custodian surprised with car purchased by staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Karen Trotter is the head custodian at Bryan Elementary School. She has been a member of staff at the school since 2005. Her colleagues say she is a hard worker and everyone loves her. So when her truck was lost in a fire last week, it...
wbrc.com
USPS investigating break-in to collection boxes at Pelham Post Office
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the Pelham Police Department are investigating a break-in to the USPS collection boxes at the Pelham Post Office which occurred sometime between the evening of Saturday, Feb. 4 and the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. At this time, it...
wbrc.com
Domestic violence suspect faces multiple charges after police chase, shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police have charged a man in relation to domestic violence and a string of other crimes that took place Tuesday, Feb. 8. Police responded to a call about a Domestic Violence Burglary Tuesday evening. According to a press release, the victim stated that Jamarcus Garrett arrived at the victim’s home, forced his way inside, and got into an argument with the victim. The victim reported that Garrett was armed with a handgun and took the keys to her residence before leaving in a silver Dodge Avenger.
wbrc.com
AEA checking in on Tuscaloosa County School teachers after hundreds of students walkout
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is getting new reaction to the walkout of more than 200 Tuscaloosa students from the largest teachers union in Alabama, the Alabama Education Association. AEA representatives tell WBRC that they are reaching out to teachers at Hillcrest High School to see if they have any...
wbrc.com
Deputies train with drones and tracking dogs
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major training operation is underway inside the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department. This comes as the department is modernizing some operations and adding more canine officers to the department. Deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office started annual training exercises at the end of January....
wbrc.com
Lice cases on the rise in Central Alabama, according to experts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll want to check your kid’s scalp because more lice are popping up on heads all over Central Alabama. Most people associate itchy heads with lice, but experts at a lice treatment center in Bessemer say that’s not always the case. “It’s every...
wbrc.com
Light returning to I-20 in Irondale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your drive in and out of Irondale should be brighter in the years ahead. The mayor now sharing an update on the I-20 lighting situation in his city. The city is striking a few different partnerships to tackle the lighting issue. Mayor James D. Stewart says from I-459 all the way down I-20, there are 199 light heads that will be replaced inside the city of Irondale.
Comments / 0