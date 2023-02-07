UPDATE 2/9 5:25 P.M.: The home where a fire broke out in Buchanan has been declared as a total loss according to fire officials. The fire happened on Bridge Street just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 9th. According to the Botetourt Department of Fire & EMS one person was in the home at the time of the fire and able to make it out safely.

BUCHANAN, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO