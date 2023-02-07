Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech softball team looks to start season on the right note
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Tech softball team kicked off their season in the UNC Wilmington Softball Tournament for the next few days. For the Hokies it’s all about starting the year of on the right note. “We’re really excited I’m definitely so excited to get out...
wfxrtv.com
Post’s 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Quinten Post scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Boston College to an 82-76 victory over Virginia Tech. Boston College had a double-digit lead for most of the second half, but a 15-6 surge in about a two-minute span pulled Virginia Tech within 80-76 with 18 seconds left. Chas Kelley sealed it with a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining. Boston College (12-13, 6-8 ACC) has won five straight in the series against Virginia Tech (14-10, 4-10). Grant Basile scored a season-high 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting for Virginia Tech.
wfxrtv.com
Fighting against food insecurity in Floyd County
"Neighbors growing, and sharing food in Floyd County." That's the motto Plenty! Farm & Food Bank lives by as fresh and nutritional food is getting harder to obtain, with the growing economic woes and other roadblocks. Fighting against food insecurity in Floyd County. "Neighbors growing, and sharing food in Floyd...
wfxrtv.com
Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries
Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries. Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Furry...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
wfxrtv.com
Easy Super Bowl spreads with Capriotti’s
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and that means so is planning party menus. Kris Waldoch, the owner of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County which opened in January 2023, joined WFXR to talk about just that.
wfxrtv.com
Duck Donuts has sweets for your sweetie
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – If you’re looking for sweets for your sweetie or just want to show yourself some love, Duck Donuts has just the thing for you!. Hattie Lowrance from Roanoke’s Duck Ducks showed off their limited-edition Love Assortment. Now through February 14th, you can get...
wfxrtv.com
School bus rear-ended on I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
wfxrtv.com
Mast General Store to donate $1 per pound of candy sold
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Whether you’re looking for sweets for the Super Bowl 2023 or for Valentine’s Day, here’s a way you can get a sweet treat while making a difference and helping the community. This weekend, from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, Mast General Store...
wfxrtv.com
How to cast your vote in naming new Roanoke educational buildings
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City School Board Naming Committee is asking for the community’s assistance in choosing new names for its Roanoke City Public School (RCPS) Administration Building and Roanoke Technical Educations Center building. An online survey consists of 12 names to choose from and is...
wfxrtv.com
Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
wfxrtv.com
Benny’s Pizza adds a heart-shaped pizza to the menu
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — It is that time of the year for flowers, chocolates, and special dinners, but Benny Marzano’s pizzeria and the new Benny Soldato’s is setting the mood with its heart-shaped Valentine’s Day pizza. Benny’s on Draper Road is named Trip Advisors’ number-one pizza...
wfxrtv.com
Preparation for a Night to Shine
SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Grab a tux or dress, and don’t forget to lace up those dancing shoes! Happening worldwide on Friday, Feb. 10 is a special prom for people with unique challenges. In just a few hours, the gym at Fellowship Community Church will be transformed. “A...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Boys Tribute Center to host “Welcome Home Parade”
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center will be hosting a “Welcome Home” parade for the Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 29th Infantry Division on Feb. 11. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday from the Liberty...
wfxrtv.com
Weather Kid: Patience
Patience is in 2nd Grade at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Bedford Co. She enjoys understanding the weather and one day may become a Storm Chaser. Patience is a bit more fond of summer than winter but does enjoy the occasional snow day.
wfxrtv.com
The Town of Pulaski gives an update on West Main Street Waterline Project
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– On Feb. 9, the Town of Pulaski officials held a meeting to update residents on the west main street water line project. The project has had the normally busy road shut down for months, and now they might be looking at a slight problem. Businesses say...
wfxrtv.com
Buchanan home “total loss” after fire
UPDATE 2/9 5:25 P.M.: The home where a fire broke out in Buchanan has been declared as a total loss according to fire officials. The fire happened on Bridge Street just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 9th. According to the Botetourt Department of Fire & EMS one person was in the home at the time of the fire and able to make it out safely.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Councilmembers question where Gun Violence Prevention Funding is going
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — One Roanoke City Council Member expressed concerns about funding from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. In 2021 the commission gave the non-profit group, “Better Agreements,” $32,000 to train individuals in conflict resolution to try to reduce gun violence in Roanoke. So far only five people have completed the program. Now councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds says she believes the money needs to go back to the city.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County on I-81: CLEARED
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along Interstate 81 south in Roanoke County can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 135 near the construction zone. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up over one mile and the right is closed...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Huddleston brush fire estimated to be 100 acres
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department is asking the community to avoid the Old Firetrail Road as crews battle to contain a brush fire. Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency responders arrived and found that flames had spread to over 15 acres. Firefighters say several crews including the Department of Forestry are working on the scene to contain the fire.
