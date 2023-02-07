ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Red Wings ride momentum into two-game set vs. Canucks

Filip Zadina gave the Detroit Red Wings an offensive boost on Thursday. The Red Wings will look for more production from Zadina on Saturday afternoon when they open a home-and-home set against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.
DETROIT, MI
Canadiens D Jordan Harris agrees to 2-year extension

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris on Friday agreed to a two-year, $2.8 million contract extension that runs through the 2024-25 season. Harris, 22, has recorded 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) and 18 penalty minutes in 47 games this season. He was set to become a restricted free agent after this season.

