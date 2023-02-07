Injuries and a rising cap number place left tackle Taylor Lewan at a crossroads with the Tennessee Titans. "In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans - that will happen," Lewan said on his podcast. "I truly believe that in my heart of hearts. Then I have to go into a situation that I've never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football."

