Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

How Super Bowl LVII Announcers Greg Olsen & Kevin Burkhardt Are Prepping for Game Day

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players (who were unavailable at press time) won’t be the only ones with nerves once the opening kickoff signals the start of the big game at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Fox Sports’ NFL lead analyst Greg Olsen (above left) and play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt (above right) are Super Bowl-announcing rookies.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Albany Herald

Mahomes and Kelce, Summer-School Teachers

Patrick Mahomes really can do everything. That includes teaching, according to his private quarterbacks coach. Jeff Christensen saw this last summer, when Mahomes invited all his targets—several of whom were new to the Chiefs’ roster—to Fort Worth, Texas, where they’d train together to erase any concerns that the offense might not coalesce this season.
TEXAS STATE
Albany Herald

Colts, Cardinals narrow coaching searches

One month since the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ended the season and began searching for a new head coach, each franchise has given signals the finish line is near. Multiple reports Friday indicate the Colts informed three finalists they were out of the running -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Albany Herald

Dak Prescott Shares Mixed Feelings on Cowboys, Moore Split

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have to adjust to a new play-caller in 2023 after Dallas parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore earlier this offseason. Though the veteran signal-caller admits he’s discouraged about no longer working with Moore, he wished him the best in his future endeavors.
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

Titans LT Taylor Lewan expects to be cut, could retire

Injuries and a rising cap number place left tackle Taylor Lewan at a crossroads with the Tennessee Titans. "In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans - that will happen," Lewan said on his podcast. "I truly believe that in my heart of hearts. Then I have to go into a situation that I've never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football."
Albany Herald

Clippers, Bucks face off in wake of roster moves

A pair of teams with aspirations for deep playoff runs will meet Friday night when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Milwaukee Bucks. On Thursday, both teams made additions for the second half of the season before the NBA's trade deadline. The Bucks acquired Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets, via the Phoenix Suns, while the Clippers made sweeping changes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Grading the Atlanta Hawks Trade Deadline Moves

Following last night's win over the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields was all smiles. Clearly exhausted from what he described as three long days, Fields had successfully pulled off his first NBA trade deadline at the helm of the Hawks organization.
ATLANTA, GA

