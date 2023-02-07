ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

'Cupid Shuffle' Valentine’s Day event happening in Henderson

Several downtown Henderson businesses will start an event from Thursday through Valentine's Day. Henderson Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Henderson Partnership is sponsoring the Cupid Shuffle. We spoke with Chamber of Commerce member, Clay Gillham, on how she thinks this event will impact local Henderson businesses, “I think this is...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden hosting orchid sale

Plant lovers in the Owensboro, Kentucky area should know about an upcoming sale. The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden says it's holding an orchid sale on Saturday, Feb. 11. The sale will kick off at 10 a.m., continuing to 1 p.m. on a first-come first-served basis. Organizers say they plan to...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family safe after tree falls on home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dunkin' set to open Valentine's Day in Henderson

Good news for those who commute through Henderson. A new Dunkin' Donuts will open their doors next week. According to ARC Construction, the new store will officially open on Tuesday, February 14th on Valentine's Day. This will be located off of Highway 41. Once open, the store will operate from...
HENDERSON, KY
WBKR

One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of

There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

EVPL Foundation planning annual Spring Mini Book Sale

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation is planning to hold its annual Spring Mini Book Sale at the beginning of March. The EVPL Foundation's Spring Mini Book Sale will be held on the weekend of Saturday, March 4, and Sunday March 5 this year. It's happening at the Browning Rooms...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson bourbon bar set to open in June

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New information has been unveiled for a new restaurant in Henderson. Cap and Cork owner Brian McDaniel spoke at Henderson Rotary on Thursday. McDaniel says state paperwork caused a delay in the development, but Cap and Cork is now scheduled to open in June. He says the restaurant on Water Street downtown will offer high-quality food with a bar and a cigar room.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

The Hope Gallery receives $2,500 check from D-Patrick Ford Lincoln

Officials with D-Patrick Ford Lincoln presented a generous donation to The Hope Gallery on Tuesday. Thanks to the dealership's ongoing "$10 per Test Drive" campaign, Newburgh-based nonprofit "The Hope Gallery" was presented with a check for $2,500. The money will be used to help fund The Hope Gallery's work in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Feast Your Eyes on this Ultimate Breakfast Charcuterie Board from a Western KY Restaurant

Charcuterie boards seem to be all the rage these days. And, why wouldn't they be? It's all different types of delicious meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit. I mean, what's not to love? They can be as big or small as you want, and some people who put them together can make them look like pieces of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. But, as one western Kentucky restaurant is proving, a charcuterie board doesn't have to be fancy meats and cheeses.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters respond to late morning fire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department was busy Thursday morning with a house fire on the city’s southside. Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 3700 block of Winchester Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the single-family home. OFD says firefighters were able to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Monthly Owensboro drag show receiving backlash

Those against the show held at the Ghostlight Lounge call it disrespectful and offensive. Officials with the RiverPark Center says it’s simply inclusive and growing in popularity each month. The RiverPark Center in Downtown Owensboro says it all started in June when the drag show was born as part...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Local Owensville churches volunteer to assist in services after destruction of funeral home

The Owensville community is rallying behind the Holder Funeral Home after its historic building was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning. Whether donating their time and space to holding funeral services, among the many families that said goodbye to loved ones at the funeral home, or simply a local who misses driving down Main Street and seeing the beautiful building, the townspeople are grieving the loss of a beloved landmark.
OWENSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Police Department's latest Narcan giveaway happening Friday

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are planning to hold their latest Narcan giveaway on Friday afternoon. The Henderson Police Department said that due to the success of its last Narcan giveaway, the department will be holding this latest one on Friday, Feb. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. It's happening at...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Endowment established through $1M gift to Owensboro Museum of Fine Art

Officials with the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art (OMFA) in Owensboro, Kentucky, made a big announcement on Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, a ceremony was held announcing a $1 million gift and the establishment of the "Dr. R. Wathen, Jr. and Jeanette Napier Medley Endowment." "I have given numerous works of...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy