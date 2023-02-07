Read full article on original website
'Cupid Shuffle' Valentine’s Day event happening in Henderson
Several downtown Henderson businesses will start an event from Thursday through Valentine's Day. Henderson Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Henderson Partnership is sponsoring the Cupid Shuffle. We spoke with Chamber of Commerce member, Clay Gillham, on how she thinks this event will impact local Henderson businesses, “I think this is...
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden hosting orchid sale
Plant lovers in the Owensboro, Kentucky area should know about an upcoming sale. The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden says it's holding an orchid sale on Saturday, Feb. 11. The sale will kick off at 10 a.m., continuing to 1 p.m. on a first-come first-served basis. Organizers say they plan to...
You Will Soon Be Seeing Yellow Metal Gates Closing Roads at Wesselman Woods, But Why?
It turns out, the answer has to do with salamanders!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem to have located in the middle of Evansville. As the city seems to continue to grow (which we love to see), it's nice to get to have a place in the heart of the city like Wesselman Woods, where we can go to take a minute to pause and reconnect with nature.
Evansville family safe after tree falls on home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
Dunkin' set to open Valentine's Day in Henderson
Good news for those who commute through Henderson. A new Dunkin' Donuts will open their doors next week. According to ARC Construction, the new store will officially open on Tuesday, February 14th on Valentine's Day. This will be located off of Highway 41. Once open, the store will operate from...
One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of
There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
EVPL Foundation planning annual Spring Mini Book Sale
The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation is planning to hold its annual Spring Mini Book Sale at the beginning of March. The EVPL Foundation's Spring Mini Book Sale will be held on the weekend of Saturday, March 4, and Sunday March 5 this year. It's happening at the Browning Rooms...
Henderson bourbon bar set to open in June
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New information has been unveiled for a new restaurant in Henderson. Cap and Cork owner Brian McDaniel spoke at Henderson Rotary on Thursday. McDaniel says state paperwork caused a delay in the development, but Cap and Cork is now scheduled to open in June. He says the restaurant on Water Street downtown will offer high-quality food with a bar and a cigar room.
The Hope Gallery receives $2,500 check from D-Patrick Ford Lincoln
Officials with D-Patrick Ford Lincoln presented a generous donation to The Hope Gallery on Tuesday. Thanks to the dealership's ongoing "$10 per Test Drive" campaign, Newburgh-based nonprofit "The Hope Gallery" was presented with a check for $2,500. The money will be used to help fund The Hope Gallery's work in...
Where Will You be on The Coldest Night of the Year in Evansville, IN?
If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low-barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelter, services, and solutions. The first floor is home to the Day Shelter,...
Feast Your Eyes on this Ultimate Breakfast Charcuterie Board from a Western KY Restaurant
Charcuterie boards seem to be all the rage these days. And, why wouldn't they be? It's all different types of delicious meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit. I mean, what's not to love? They can be as big or small as you want, and some people who put them together can make them look like pieces of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. But, as one western Kentucky restaurant is proving, a charcuterie board doesn't have to be fancy meats and cheeses.
Firefighters respond to late morning fire in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department was busy Thursday morning with a house fire on the city’s southside. Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 3700 block of Winchester Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the single-family home. OFD says firefighters were able to […]
Monthly Owensboro drag show receiving backlash
Those against the show held at the Ghostlight Lounge call it disrespectful and offensive. Officials with the RiverPark Center says it’s simply inclusive and growing in popularity each month. The RiverPark Center in Downtown Owensboro says it all started in June when the drag show was born as part...
Its going down…in the Owensboro mac and cheese throwdown!
Owensboro's Mac & Cheese throwdown is in full swing. Those who love the different cheesy noodles have a task in front of them.
Local Owensville churches volunteer to assist in services after destruction of funeral home
The Owensville community is rallying behind the Holder Funeral Home after its historic building was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning. Whether donating their time and space to holding funeral services, among the many families that said goodbye to loved ones at the funeral home, or simply a local who misses driving down Main Street and seeing the beautiful building, the townspeople are grieving the loss of a beloved landmark.
Henderson Police Department's latest Narcan giveaway happening Friday
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are planning to hold their latest Narcan giveaway on Friday afternoon. The Henderson Police Department said that due to the success of its last Narcan giveaway, the department will be holding this latest one on Friday, Feb. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. It's happening at...
Endowment established through $1M gift to Owensboro Museum of Fine Art
Officials with the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art (OMFA) in Owensboro, Kentucky, made a big announcement on Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, a ceremony was held announcing a $1 million gift and the establishment of the "Dr. R. Wathen, Jr. and Jeanette Napier Medley Endowment." "I have given numerous works of...
Albion’s ‘Borowiak’s’ closes its doors, officials working on solution
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - The beginning of the new year came with a disappointing announcement to Edwards County residents. Longtime grocery store Borowiak’s IGA was closing its doors for good. “Those who are unable to drive outside of town, that will greatly limit their availability, or their ability to...
Emergency crews respond after tree falls on Evansville home
Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Coker Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday after a tree fell on a house.
60-year-old Hughes Hall time capsule found at UE
The University of Evansville announced a blast from the past... literally! Officials say during the demolition of Hughes Halls late last fall, a time capsule was found.
