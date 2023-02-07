Pete Davidson has a hilarious Super Bowl commercial with Brie Larson and Jon Hamm

Pete Davidson really is everywhere. The former Saturday Night Live star officially has a Super Bowl commercial with Brie Larson and Jon Hamm. The comedic trio came together for Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

The spot finds a jar-sized Hamm and Larson running into each other inside a fridge next to a jar of mayonnaise. “Any idea why we are in a fridge?” he asks.



“Well, I’m Brie,” Larson says. “And I’m Jon,” he replies. “I know, but you’re Jon who?” Larson says helping him realize, “brie and Hamm! Hamm and brie, I get it. And Hellmann’s!” “We’re dinner,” Larson replies.

“With Hellmann’s, all these leftovers can be anything,” he says, pointing at what’s left in the fridge. Which is when Davidson makes his appearance, opening the fridge. “Is that Pete Davidson? He really is everywhere,” Hamm says.

“I’m gonna eat you guys,” the ex of Kim Kardashian says before making a delicious ham and brie panini.

The commercial ends with the Hamm and Larson human-sized and out of the fridge with Davidson. “You guys are really delicious,” Davidson says. “That’s... That’s weird,” Hamm responds.

Hellmann’s said in a statement, the commercial aims to encourage viewers to get creative in the kitchen with ingredients they already have in their fridge. “Make Taste, Not Waste,” they said, per PEOPLE.

It’s not the only spot Davidson has with the white sauce. He has another spot that features his mom and linebacker-turned-professional football coach, Jerod Mayo.

Davidson also told the outlets host Kay Adams, “It was the coolest, I can’t believe that I got to be in it.” “Hellman’s whole thing is, ‘We’re encouraging people to not waste food at home and use it in other aspects.’ And we don’t [waste food] at the Davidson household, you’ll see,” he told PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

The ads will air during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.