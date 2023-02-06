ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Children Coming to Princeton Schools -- But Is It a Horde or a Trickle?

By Richard Rein
Princeton, NJ – The time has come to wade into the weeds of school demographics. The discussion goes public at the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday, February 7, at 7 or 7:30 p.m. -- times on the website are not consistent. The meeting, conducted via Zoom, will hear a presentation on the recently completed demographic study, as well as hold a workshop on next year’s budget.

If you have been following the pace of new housing developments for the past several years (as we have) you have heard the question raised again and again. Where are they going to put the new high school? How are they going to handle the hordes of new children – so-called “public school age children” or PSACs – who will soon be populating the new “affordable,” meaning low income, apartment complexes.

There has been no formal announcement of the demographic projections. There have not even been any informal leaks – we have tried. Up until a day ago we had thought that a Princeton-based consultant was preparing the demographic study. On Monday, February 6, however, a last minute check of the website indicated that Mike Zuba and Patrick Gallagher of a Connecticut-based firm called S/L/A/M Consultants would be making the February 7 presentation. Presumably the consultants will explain their demographic expertise at the meeting.

Another change worth noting: Earlier posts on the PPS website said the public portion of the meeting would begin at 7:30 p.m. One recent version said 7 p.m. Another still said 7:30.

Amid all this murkiness a few clues about school enrollment have surfaced. Several board members, when asked informally about the old Westminster Choir College campus and the possibility of it being used as the site for a second high school across the street from the present high school, have said that no new high school is expected to be needed in the immediate future.

Also, at a school board candidates’ forum conducted last October by our friend Krystal Knapp of Planet Princeton, several candidates referred to preliminary findings by the demographic study groups. Knapp has since blocked access to the video -- for unknown reasons. But our initial viewing of the video showed that, at about the 17-minute mark of the 68-minute video, Knapp asked about “issues of overcrowding in Princeton schools.” The responses from the incumbents included information that recent enrollment in the district has gone down, not up; that the projected growth could be anywhere from 40 to 400 students; the suggestion that various existing spaces could be re-purposed to accommodate more classroom space; and that the geographical lines determining where students attend elementary school could be redrawn to balance out enrollment growth at that grade level.

The idea that the Princeton Public Schools would have to go shopping for more land or for a new school did not appear to be a remote possibility.

Also, the town undertook an economic analysis of the potential costs associated with the two new housing developments at either end of the Princeton Shopping Center. The Alice project will have 125 units, with 25 being affordable – including six 3-bedroom units. The Avalon Bay project at the south end will have 200 units in total, with 40 affordable units (eight of which are 3-bedrooms). Here’s what the economic analysis said about the two developments, with a total of 325 new apartments (65 of which will be affordable under Council on Affordable Housing (COAH) guidelines:

The anticipated number of school children that come from new residential units is dependent on numerous factors, including the rental costs, number of bedrooms available, construction quality, level of amenities and more. Studies conducted by the Center for Urban Policy Research at Rutgers University, the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University, and current demographic information from existing projects here in town and in other New Jersey municipalities have shown that the number of school-age children in multi-family housing is dramatically lower than that which comes from detached single-family dwellings.

Using the conservative demographic multipliers contained in a study prepared by Rutgers Bloustein School in 2018, it is projected that the Alice project would generate approximately 16 public school children and the Avalon Princeton Shopping Center project would generate approximately 28 public school children.

So, for those two housing developments, the projections based on recent experience in similar areas suggests 44 additional school children in total, or less than one child for every five apartments.

Meanwhile, there is some almost totally forgotten historical context. In some corners of the PPS website there are reports of demographic projections completed in 2017 and 2019.

In all this talk about the hordes of children coming with the new housing, the chatter is usually associated with apartment complexes. No one seems to worry about the number of children associated with single family homes. In 2019 then School Board President Beth Behrend and company must have cared. The board commission Robert S. Powell Jr., a Princeton resident, developer, and economic consultant to address the potential number of PSACs that might enter the school district if the proposed development of 30 single family homes ever is realized on the Lanwin tract on Herrontown Road and Bunn Drive.

Powell, who was reported to be working on the current demographic study but now apparently is not, assumed that the new houses would be four-bedrooms, 4,000 square feet each on half acre lots, and priced at around $1.3 million in the 2019 market. Nice cozy nest for some modern-day families, you would think. Would you guess two children per house? Three? More? Powell cited a long list of demographic analyses of similar houses in similarly socio-economic settings. His projection: Less than one public school kid per house – 25 in total.

The 2017 study, conducted by a Cherry Hill consultant called Sundance Associates, noted the 2017 enrollment of 3,769 students and projected that it would increase to 4,298 in far-off 2022 – more than 15 percent increase. OMG, the Twitterverse must have said at the time. It got worse. The consultant extended its projection to 2026, when enrollment might peak at 4,820, before tapering off slightly the next year.

So how did it work out in the real world?

According to the PPS website, the district-wide enrollment in 2021-’22 was 3,631, slightly less than the actual number in 2017. So we hope to see everyone virtually at the February 7 meeting. Wear your waders – there will be weeds. And bring along the appropriate grains of salt.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

