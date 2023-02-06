ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Disappointed' LeBron James is focused after not getting Kyrie Irving

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Following Friday’s trade request by Kyrie Irving, the Los Angeles Lakers made an attempt to trade for him and instantly become championship contenders again for the first time in a couple of years.

But that pursuit ended after only about 48 hours when the Brooklyn Nets agreed to send him to the Dallas Mavericks.

There is no doubt that LeBron James was hoping for L.A. to land Irving, not only because of the immense skills he would’ve brought the team, but also because the two won an NBA championship together as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

In an interview with ESPN’s Michael Wilbon, James admitted that he’s disappointed, but he also said that he has immediately shifted his focus back to the team as it’s presently constituted.

The Lakers will have until 3 p.m. New York time on Thursday to make a trade and improve their chances of making the playoffs. They’re currently two games behind the Utah Jazz, who are in 10th place in the Western Conference.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

