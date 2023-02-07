ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Man found after fleeing from law enforcement

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
RUTHERFORD, TN
actionnews5.com

Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped. Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday. Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Icy roads lead to bumpier rides in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — After last week’s icy storms, the roads could now present some problems. The street department says they work everyday at repairing potholes in Jackson. When they find a pothole or someone reports one, they send a crew out to assess the pothole. “We have crews...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity

A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for two Jackson teens

UPDATE (2/8/23): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms Taveion and Traveion Rogers have been found safe in Jackson. Felicia Wilson has turned herself in and is now in custody. UPDATE (2/7/23):. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Damelia Hurt is now in custody. The TBI reports...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Crime Stoppers 02-08-23

Crime Stoppers need your help identifying two suspects who entered Academy sports, not to purchase anything, but to rip the store off of several hundred dollars in hoodies. Why hoodies? Probably because they can sell them to their friends, so they can steal more hoodies. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hundreds of dogs to compete at Jackson Fairgrounds in March

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of dogs will be making their way to the Hub City for a special event next month. The Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club are joining to present their All-Breed Dog Show. Dogs and their owners will strut their stuff in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City to pull recycling bins ahead of Jackson Recycling Center opening

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the Health and Sanitation Department will be pulling the recycling bins from all three locations by the end of February. According to a news release, this is in order to compete maintenance and begin preparing for the new Jackson Recycling Center, expected to open this spring.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Lost • Jackson, TN

Spring Creek – HWY 70/152 Area. Tri-Colored. Full Blooded Beagle. Spayed. 8 months old. Very friendly. Maggie is wear a hot pink collar with reflectors. She was last seen on HWY 70 in Spring Creek. Please help bring Maggie home!
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

24-hour mobile clinic brings health care to homes

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to access professional medical care without ever leaving your home. Kem Holliday launched her business, KKT Mobile Solutions on February 1. Holliday offers a 24-hour mobile clinic that can come to your door so you never have to leave the house.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson

Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson was born on July 19, 1957 in Gibson County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 31, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Greater Sixth Street Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. Open Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

West TN songwriter to hold EP release party in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local artist is preparing to share her new music with the community. Singer/songwriter Emily McGill will hold an EP release party at Hub City Brewing in Jackson. The night-full of entertainment will feature performances from McGill, along with legendary Blues Brother Steve Cropper. Jackson’s own...
JACKSON, TN

