Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Man found after fleeing from law enforcement
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
actionnews5.com
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped. Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday. Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He...
Mississippi man arrested for stealing money, prescription drugs from elderly woman, police say
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing over $1,000 and prescription medicine from an elderly woman. The Corinth Police report that on Saturday, Feb. 4, an officer responded to a residence on W. 5th Street regarding an elderly lady wanting to report money and medication being stolen. The...
WBBJ
Icy roads lead to bumpier rides in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — After last week’s icy storms, the roads could now present some problems. The street department says they work everyday at repairing potholes in Jackson. When they find a pothole or someone reports one, they send a crew out to assess the pothole. “We have crews...
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity
A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Called to Investigate Vandalism at Baptist Memorial Hospital
Union City police were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital to investigate vandalism. Reports said an officer met with maintenance employee Mike Petty, who showed a two-to-three foot cut in roof material on the lower roof section. Petty also showed the officer an HVAC unit, that was discovered open with multiple...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for two Jackson teens
UPDATE (2/8/23): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms Taveion and Traveion Rogers have been found safe in Jackson. Felicia Wilson has turned herself in and is now in custody. UPDATE (2/7/23):. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Damelia Hurt is now in custody. The TBI reports...
WBBJ
15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 02-08-23
Crime Stoppers need your help identifying two suspects who entered Academy sports, not to purchase anything, but to rip the store off of several hundred dollars in hoodies. Why hoodies? Probably because they can sell them to their friends, so they can steal more hoodies. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
44, Henderson, was arrested and charged with domestic assault – injury. He was released from the Chester County Jail on his own recognizance. , 23, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license with priors. City of Henderson. Fire Department. January 28, 2023.
Amber Alert: Two children missing out of Jackson found safe
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for brothers Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, last seen in Jackson on Monday.
WBBJ
Fire department installs signs for emergencies, smoke detectors
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local fire department will install a new address sign for you so that they can easily spot your residence in case of an emergency. The Madison County Fire Department is installing reflective green address signs for your front yard. These signs cost $20. “And...
WBBJ
Hundreds of dogs to compete at Jackson Fairgrounds in March
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of dogs will be making their way to the Hub City for a special event next month. The Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club are joining to present their All-Breed Dog Show. Dogs and their owners will strut their stuff in...
WBBJ
City to pull recycling bins ahead of Jackson Recycling Center opening
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the Health and Sanitation Department will be pulling the recycling bins from all three locations by the end of February. According to a news release, this is in order to compete maintenance and begin preparing for the new Jackson Recycling Center, expected to open this spring.
WBBJ
Lost • Jackson, TN
Spring Creek – HWY 70/152 Area. Tri-Colored. Full Blooded Beagle. Spayed. 8 months old. Very friendly. Maggie is wear a hot pink collar with reflectors. She was last seen on HWY 70 in Spring Creek. Please help bring Maggie home!
WBBJ
24-hour mobile clinic brings health care to homes
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to access professional medical care without ever leaving your home. Kem Holliday launched her business, KKT Mobile Solutions on February 1. Holliday offers a 24-hour mobile clinic that can come to your door so you never have to leave the house.
wnbjtv.com
A new home set to open in Gibson Co to give children a place to go until a foster home can be found
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Isaiah 117 House is a network of homes across the county that house children that have been removed from homes until a foster home can be found!. They have just been donated a home to establish the first one in West Tennessee!. "The child will be able...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/02/23 – 2/03/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/02/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson
Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson was born on July 19, 1957 in Gibson County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 31, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Greater Sixth Street Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. Open Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
West TN songwriter to hold EP release party in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local artist is preparing to share her new music with the community. Singer/songwriter Emily McGill will hold an EP release party at Hub City Brewing in Jackson. The night-full of entertainment will feature performances from McGill, along with legendary Blues Brother Steve Cropper. Jackson’s own...
Comments / 0