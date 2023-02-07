ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
WTOP

DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect

Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021

WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

The councilmember making D.C. buses free

Charles Allen’s big public transit dreams for the nation’s capital are starting to turn into reality. Allen, a member of the D.C. Council since 2015, saw his bill that will create free bus rides across the city become law late last month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act of 2022 makes Washington the largest city in the country to go fare-free as the movement picks up steam nationwide.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC opens investigation into bogus cosmetology licenses minutes after 7News I-Team story

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) has informed 7News that an active investigation is now underway inside its own department. The action comes on the heels of a 7News I-Team investigation into the selling of fraudulent cosmetology and barber licenses by a former member of the D.C. Cosmetology Board. DLCP has yet to tell 7News who is conducting the investigation and when it started.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Border crisis appears to extend well beyond Texas and into Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In 2017, the Trump Administration launched the Victim of Immigration Crime Engagement office, also known as VOICE. It was started to provide assistance for victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants. When the office launched, then President Trump referred to the murders of two California sheriff's...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

‘Bait and switch?’ New bills aim to make Md. gas station signs more transparent

A hearing will be held in the Maryland Senate Thursday on a bill that’s meant to make sure consumers pay for gasoline at the rate shown on signs towering over gas stations. Marylanders may have found that the price of gasoline listed outside is cheaper than what they actually pay at the pump, that’s because the state requires gas stations to post the lowest price of regular gas.
MARYLAND STATE

