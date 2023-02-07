Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Born Inside of Slavery - Mary FieldsCharleston News Link
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
WDEF
Meigs Co Football Coach Jason Fitzgerald Resigns
Meigs County head football coach Jason Fitzgerald has resigned. The Rhea County native led the Tigers to incredible success. Since taking over in 2014, Fitzgerald won nearly a hundred games, posting 89-victories. He turned the Tigers into a region powerhouse, ripping off a 30 game winning streak during the regular season. Fitzgerald also took the Tigers to the state title game in 2019 and 20.
WDEF
McMinn Co Feeds Off the Energy From Head Coach Randy Casey
Athens, TN-(WDEF-TV) McMinn County is a win against Cleveland tonight from winning the district title. News 12’s Brian Armstrong shows how McMinn County Head Coach Randy Casey will be on the pacing up and down the sidelines, coaching his players, making sure they have fun and showing his typically enthusiastic emotions.
WDEF
UTC Women Get Key Road Win Over Mercer 64-61
(gomocs.com) MACON, Ga. — Addie Grace Porter grabbed her team-high seventh rebound Thursday night at Mercer and drew a foul with less than a second on the clock to lead Chattanooga to a 64-61 victory and earn the season sweep over the Bears for Mocs the first time since 2017.
WDEF
Hixson Representatives React to Business Closings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Last week News 12 brought you a story about some businesses that have recently closed or about to close in Hixson. This has led some in the community to question the direction the community is heading towards economically. State Senator Bo Watson and State Representative Greg Martin...
WDEF
Doris Bruce Kelly remembered, honored by City Council
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — During Tuesday night’s Chattanooga City Council meeting, both council members and attendees honored Mrs. Doris Bruce Kelly — a St. Elmo resident who spent more than 100 years in the community. At the intersection of Tennessee and West 46th in St. Elmo, a commemorative...
WDEF
Superintendent Robertson Lays Out Plan for Hamilton County Schools
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 2030 is just seven years away. Hamilton County Schools are thinking ahead to what they want their school system to look like in the next decade. Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent for Hamilton County Schools, said, “Over the past year we’ve been getting input and it really goes back to a year ago, we had six committees that were helping with my transition to being superintendent.”
WDEF
Golden Apple Award: Amber Hicks, Skyuka Hall
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Teaching math is no problem for Skyuka Hall’s Amber Hicks. Her approach starts with being a good listener. Factor in trust and kindness, and the answers have way of appearing. Her caring and creative approach earned Mrs. Hicks the Golden Apple Award. Ashley Moore...
WTVCFOX
Good news, bad news: Chester Frost Boat Ramp Closes for Replacement
Area boaters and fishermen are going to have to do without Chickamauga Lake's most popular boat ramp for 6-8 weeks. The Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp is undergoing major repairs and improvements. Most area anglers say, "It's about time." In recent years it is likely that there have been tens...
WDEF
Vote for Tennessee Aquarium in USA Today survey
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga is nominated as one of the best aquariums in the nation. USA Today is hosting a survey to determine the 10 best aquariums. As of Thursday, the Tennessee Aquarium is ranked #11. You can vote for your favorite once every...
WPMI
Earthquake reported near Alabama-Georgia line
TRION, Ga. (WPMI) — An earthquake was reported Monday morning 8 km NNE of Trion, Georgia. The quake was detected at 34.615N 85.290W before 10 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.05 md.
WDEF
Semi-truck rolls over guardrail, driver trapped inside
DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) — An 18-wheeler rolled over a guardrail on Cagle Mountain Monday, according to the Dunlap Fire Department. They said the driver was trapped inside the cab of the truck. The truck wrecked on State Route 111 of Cagle Mountain. Officials said this was just above the...
WDEF
“State of the System” Unveils Opportunity 2030
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- For the first time in four years, Hamilton County Schools held their annual State of the System address. A crowd of about 175 guests gathered at the former Cigna building on Goodwin Road in East Brainerd for tonight’s presentation. There was celebration of how Hamilton County...
WDEF
Remembering Garry Mac, Former News 12 Anchor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Garry Mac was a renaissance man of sorts in a long Chattanooga career. The former newsman, radio personality and businessman passed away on Tuesday at the age of 67. Garry grew up on local radio stations in the 1960’s, seventies and eighties. In the...
WDEF
CDOT announces emergency crane lift, road closure
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Department of Transportation announced a road closure for W 26th Street. W 26th Street is between Market Street and Carr Street. It will be closed from February 7 at 5 p.m. until February 8 at 8 p.m. It will be due to an...
WDEF
From The Archives: Tribute to Garry Mac
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As we mourn the loss of longtime Chattanooga booster and personality Garry Mac this week, we want to share a few stories from his past. Garry wore many hats in his long career of serving our area. He mastered radio on several local stations, tried his...
Georgia deputies searching for thieves who stole more than $150K worth of building materials
Two separate thefts occurred between December 10-29.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Feb. 6-9
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(PTR) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE. Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) About Dick Cook. Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County man charged with second degree murder for August shooting
From Local 3 News: Shaquay Dodd, 25, has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Cleveland police say Dodd is accused of shooting 27-year-old Douglas C. Bryant, in the 800 block of 6th Street during the afternoon hours of August 25th of 2022. The Tennessee Criminal Justice Portal showed that...
WDEF
Chattanooga police searching for suspect after shots fired
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An individual shot at multiple vehicles Wednesday on Bonny Oaks Drive, according to Chattanooga police. They are still searching for those responsible. Chattanooga Police say no one was injured. Witnesses of the shooting gave the CPD suspect vehicle descriptions. Police then started an area-wide search.
theutcecho.com
Fatal Hit and Run Raises Questions about Bike Safety in Chattanooga
On Jan. 25, 2023,, a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run with a vehicle on 32nd street, raising questions about bike safety in Chattanooga. This incident is only part of a disturbing rise in bicycle fatalities involving vehicles in the Chattanooga area. A week before, a teenage boy was injured in another hit and run for which the driver turned herself in. The Dalton police department has reported an 8% rise in bicycle fatalities.
