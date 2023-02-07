Read full article on original website
Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant
JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents came together Thursday night to taste rare wines and liquors for a good cause. The annual Corks and Crowns fundraiser took place at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jackson. Those in attendance were given the chance to taste from 100 different rare drinks from a private...
Hundreds of dogs to compete at Jackson Fairgrounds in March
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of dogs will be making their way to the Hub City for a special event next month. The Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club are joining to present their All-Breed Dog Show. Dogs and their owners will strut their stuff in...
Valentine’s Day themed blood drive held to save lives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services hosted their Gift from the Heart blood drive. Thursday, donors received a themed t-shirt and a free box of chocolates. All donors had the opportunity to enter to win giveaways, like a dinner for two from the Old Town Spaghetti Store, flowers from J Kent Freeman Floral Designs, the DoubleTree Hotel, and more.
‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’ comes to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A fan favorite is coming back to the stage. The Jackson Theatre Guild will present “Escanaba in da Moonlight” at the Bandstand on North Star Drive in Jackson. The show will kicked off Thursday, with several more shows to follow. The performers told what...
Lost • Jackson, TN
Spring Creek – HWY 70/152 Area. Tri-Colored. Full Blooded Beagle. Spayed. 8 months old. Very friendly. Maggie is wear a hot pink collar with reflectors. She was last seen on HWY 70 in Spring Creek. Please help bring Maggie home!
Educator of the Week: Tina Rich
JACKSON, Tenn. — It is time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery. Tina Rich is a kindergarten teacher at Parris South Elementary School in Savannah. Rich has taught for 24 years. Fourteen of those years were as a...
“The Little Mermaid” auditions to be held for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Auditions for “The Little Mermaid” are set to be held next week. The auditions are for any Jackson-Madison County School System student from grades sixth to 12th. They will be on Friday, February 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Liberty Tech. A...
FHU Theatre bringing two productions to stage this month
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University Theatre is preparing for a double-dose of productions this month. FHU Theatre will present “Wait Until Dark” and “Working for Crumbs” from Thursday, February 23 through Saturday, February 25. Performances of the student-directed “Wait Until Dark” will take place at...
Roger Day Jr.
Roger Day Jr. was born on July 5, 1947 to the late Roger Day and Maggie Nell Day of Jackson, TN. He entered into eternal rest on Monday January 30, 2023, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Roger attended school in Madison County. After school, he moved to Detroit, Michigan...
West TN songwriter to hold EP release party in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local artist is preparing to share her new music with the community. Singer/songwriter Emily McGill will hold an EP release party at Hub City Brewing in Jackson. The night-full of entertainment will feature performances from McGill, along with legendary Blues Brother Steve Cropper. Jackson’s own...
Black History Month 2023: Juanita Jones
JACKSON, Tenn. — Each week in February, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is celebrating Black History Month by telling the story of West Tennesseans. It is sponsored by the Tennessee Education Lottery. Juanita Jones, the founder and Executive Director of Keep My Hood Good, started the campaign in east Jackson...
FHU breaks enrollment record once again
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has once again set an enrollment record. A news release says this is the third consecutive year that a record has been set for the spring semester. They say a total of seven records have fallen this spring, according to FHU President David R....
Kyle Barron joins Greater Jackson Chamber as Chief Community Development Officer
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Greater Jackson Chamber is announcing a new addition to their team. Kyle Barron, Ed.D., is joining the Chamber as their new chief community development officer. A West Tennessee transplant who currently lives in Jackson, Barron most recently served as vice president of student services at...
Oman renovations, more discussed in February meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System had their February board meeting on Thursday. A few things were approved, including the construction contract for renovations on the Oman Arena, which will be known as the Hub City Central Complex. It was announced that the complex would include a...
24-hour mobile clinic brings health care to homes
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to access professional medical care without ever leaving your home. Kem Holliday launched her business, KKT Mobile Solutions on February 1. Holliday offers a 24-hour mobile clinic that can come to your door so you never have to leave the house.
Minister Cynthia McCurry Jones
Services for Minister Cynthia McCurry Jones, age 65 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the Hosley Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.
Icy roads lead to bumpier rides in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — After last week’s icy storms, the roads could now present some problems. The street department says they work everyday at repairing potholes in Jackson. When they find a pothole or someone reports one, they send a crew out to assess the pothole. “We have crews...
Larry Dennis (Denny) Vaughn
Larry Dennis (Denny) Vaughn, age 75, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Denny was born in Jackson, IL, on March 25, 1947, to the late Larry Lee Vaughn...
Search on for new Director of Schools
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee school system is looking for a new director. According to a news release, the Director of Schools for Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, is planning to retire by the end of the school year. This announcement has kicked off the school board’s search for a replacement.
