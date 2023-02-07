ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Oman renovations, more discussed in February meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System had their February board meeting on Thursday. A few things were approved, including the construction contract for renovations on the Oman Arena, which will be known as the Hub City Central Complex. It was announced that the complex would include a...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City to pull recycling bins ahead of Jackson Recycling Center opening

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the Health and Sanitation Department will be pulling the recycling bins from all three locations by the end of February. According to a news release, this is in order to compete maintenance and begin preparing for the new Jackson Recycling Center, expected to open this spring.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Monthly council meeting brings changes for the city

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council meeting took place on Tuesday, with many many topics addressed during a two hour period. One of the first items of business was to induct the new Mayor’s Youth Council, made of 11 students from private and Jackson-Madison County Schools. Three...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hundreds of dogs to compete at Jackson Fairgrounds in March

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of dogs will be making their way to the Hub City for a special event next month. The Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club are joining to present their All-Breed Dog Show. Dogs and their owners will strut their stuff in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Search on for new Director of Schools

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee school system is looking for a new director. According to a news release, the Director of Schools for Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, is planning to retire by the end of the school year. This announcement has kicked off the school board’s search for a replacement.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Lost • Jackson, TN

Spring Creek – HWY 70/152 Area. Tri-Colored. Full Blooded Beagle. Spayed. 8 months old. Very friendly. Maggie is wear a hot pink collar with reflectors. She was last seen on HWY 70 in Spring Creek. Please help bring Maggie home!
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Conger holds ribbon cutting for campaign office

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger held a ribbon cutting for his campaign office for his mayoral candidacy. Conger has announced his plan to run for Jackson mayor once again. Community leaders and supporters of Conger were in attendance. He says he’s excited for what’s going on in Jackson....
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

24-hour mobile clinic brings health care to homes

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to access professional medical care without ever leaving your home. Kem Holliday launched her business, KKT Mobile Solutions on February 1. Holliday offers a 24-hour mobile clinic that can come to your door so you never have to leave the house.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents came together Thursday night to taste rare wines and liquors for a good cause. The annual Corks and Crowns fundraiser took place at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jackson. Those in attendance were given the chance to taste from 100 different rare drinks from a private...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity

A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Educator of the Week: Tina Rich

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery. Tina Rich is a kindergarten teacher at Parris South Elementary School in Savannah. Rich has taught for 24 years. Fourteen of those years were as a...
SAVANNAH, TN
WBBJ

Icy roads lead to bumpier rides in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — After last week’s icy storms, the roads could now present some problems. The street department says they work everyday at repairing potholes in Jackson. When they find a pothole or someone reports one, they send a crew out to assess the pothole. “We have crews...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson

Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson was born on July 19, 1957 in Gibson County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 31, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Greater Sixth Street Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. Open Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

Man found after fleeing from law enforcement

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
RUTHERFORD, TN
WBBJ

Sharon Annette Comage

Sharon Annette Comage, age 59, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Pastor Larie Springfield officiating.
BROWNSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy