WBBJ
Oman renovations, more discussed in February meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System had their February board meeting on Thursday. A few things were approved, including the construction contract for renovations on the Oman Arena, which will be known as the Hub City Central Complex. It was announced that the complex would include a...
WBBJ
City to pull recycling bins ahead of Jackson Recycling Center opening
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the Health and Sanitation Department will be pulling the recycling bins from all three locations by the end of February. According to a news release, this is in order to compete maintenance and begin preparing for the new Jackson Recycling Center, expected to open this spring.
WBBJ
Fire department installs signs for emergencies, smoke detectors
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local fire department will install a new address sign for you so that they can easily spot your residence in case of an emergency. The Madison County Fire Department is installing reflective green address signs for your front yard. These signs cost $20. “And...
WBBJ
Kyle Barron joins Greater Jackson Chamber as Chief Community Development Officer
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Greater Jackson Chamber is announcing a new addition to their team. Kyle Barron, Ed.D., is joining the Chamber as their new chief community development officer. A West Tennessee transplant who currently lives in Jackson, Barron most recently served as vice president of student services at...
WBBJ
Monthly council meeting brings changes for the city
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council meeting took place on Tuesday, with many many topics addressed during a two hour period. One of the first items of business was to induct the new Mayor’s Youth Council, made of 11 students from private and Jackson-Madison County Schools. Three...
WBBJ
Hundreds of dogs to compete at Jackson Fairgrounds in March
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of dogs will be making their way to the Hub City for a special event next month. The Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club are joining to present their All-Breed Dog Show. Dogs and their owners will strut their stuff in...
WBBJ
Search on for new Director of Schools
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee school system is looking for a new director. According to a news release, the Director of Schools for Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, is planning to retire by the end of the school year. This announcement has kicked off the school board’s search for a replacement.
WBBJ
Lost • Jackson, TN
Spring Creek – HWY 70/152 Area. Tri-Colored. Full Blooded Beagle. Spayed. 8 months old. Very friendly. Maggie is wear a hot pink collar with reflectors. She was last seen on HWY 70 in Spring Creek. Please help bring Maggie home!
WBBJ
Conger holds ribbon cutting for campaign office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger held a ribbon cutting for his campaign office for his mayoral candidacy. Conger has announced his plan to run for Jackson mayor once again. Community leaders and supporters of Conger were in attendance. He says he’s excited for what’s going on in Jackson....
WBBJ
24-hour mobile clinic brings health care to homes
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to access professional medical care without ever leaving your home. Kem Holliday launched her business, KKT Mobile Solutions on February 1. Holliday offers a 24-hour mobile clinic that can come to your door so you never have to leave the house.
WBBJ
Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant
JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents came together Thursday night to taste rare wines and liquors for a good cause. The annual Corks and Crowns fundraiser took place at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jackson. Those in attendance were given the chance to taste from 100 different rare drinks from a private...
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity
A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
WBBJ
Educator of the Week: Tina Rich
JACKSON, Tenn. — It is time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery. Tina Rich is a kindergarten teacher at Parris South Elementary School in Savannah. Rich has taught for 24 years. Fourteen of those years were as a...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Called to Investigate Vandalism at Baptist Memorial Hospital
Union City police were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital to investigate vandalism. Reports said an officer met with maintenance employee Mike Petty, who showed a two-to-three foot cut in roof material on the lower roof section. Petty also showed the officer an HVAC unit, that was discovered open with multiple...
wnbjtv.com
A new home set to open in Gibson Co to give children a place to go until a foster home can be found
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Isaiah 117 House is a network of homes across the county that house children that have been removed from homes until a foster home can be found!. They have just been donated a home to establish the first one in West Tennessee!. "The child will be able...
WBBJ
Icy roads lead to bumpier rides in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — After last week’s icy storms, the roads could now present some problems. The street department says they work everyday at repairing potholes in Jackson. When they find a pothole or someone reports one, they send a crew out to assess the pothole. “We have crews...
WBBJ
“The Little Mermaid” auditions to be held for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Auditions for “The Little Mermaid” are set to be held next week. The auditions are for any Jackson-Madison County School System student from grades sixth to 12th. They will be on Friday, February 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Liberty Tech. A...
WBBJ
Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson
Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson was born on July 19, 1957 in Gibson County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 31, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Greater Sixth Street Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. Open Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
Man found after fleeing from law enforcement
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
WBBJ
Sharon Annette Comage
Sharon Annette Comage, age 59, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Pastor Larie Springfield officiating.
