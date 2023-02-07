Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses:. 731 College Mall Road South, Bloomington. 4020 West Jefferson...
WOWO News
Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana
UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
WLKY.com
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
State agencies lost millions of dollars in property & equipment paid for by taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS — 13 Investigates has obtained a database that details property state agencies have reported missing or stolen. The data shows dozens of state offices reported hundreds of missing and stolen items in recent years, costing taxpayers millions of dollars. What’s missing. State agencies own a lot of...
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days
It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
WANE-TV
Meijer launches revamped mPerks program in Indiana
(WANE) — After initially rolling out an updated rewards program to certain Michigan customers in January, Meijer’s revamped mPerks program has now made its way to Indiana Tuesday. According to Meijer, the updated mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings. With the changes, mPerks will...
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
Fox 59
Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission
Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission.
963xke.com
ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red
Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
WISH-TV
Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Indiana
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Indiana's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes
Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the complex bill is still in its working stages, and other significant amendments are expected as early as next week. The latest draft of the bill was amended in […] The post House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 6 Most-Recommended BBQ Restaurants In Indiana, According To Our Readers
It’s no secret that we here at Only In Your State are big fans of hearing from you, our dear friends and readers. Sometimes, we’ll ask for feature recommendations from you at the end of articles (usually by filling out this form), and sometimes we’ll get a flood of recommendations from you about, well, many of the same places! More often than not, you guys let us know loud and clear what your favorite places to eat in Indiana are just by the sheer number of recommendations we get for them, so today, let’s take a look at what appears to be a favorite topic among OIYS foodies: the best BBQ in Indiana, as recommended by readers in the form of (sometimes dozens of) suggestions. Bring your appetite. You’ll need it.
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
citybiz.co
Comcast Signs Agreements With State of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
WTHI
Indiana DNR asks for your help in deer survey
INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana DNR is looking for your input on deer hunting. It's asking hunters and residents to fill out a survey. The survey primarily focuses on deer population management. You can find the link to fill it out here.
