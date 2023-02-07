Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand WhiskeyBridget MulroyAvenel, NJ
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerCherry Hill, NJ
Related
Trentonian
Boys Basketball Mercer County Tournament Preview: Trenton, Ewing on collision course
Can anyone get in the way of a Trenton-Ewing rematch in the boys basketball Mercer County Tournament?. That is the big question with action set to get underway Saturday with four quarterfinal games. No. 1 Trenton (22-1) and No. 2 Ewing (19-3) have been by far the most consistently strong...
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Trentonian
Weise helps move George School toward FSL championship
George School boys’ basketball team holds a date with history. The Cougars ended Westtown’s run of eight-straight Friends School League (FSL) titles with a dominant 79-39 victory over the kingpins. George School reached its first FSL championship game since 2002 as coach Ben Luber’s talented squad chases a first title in school history.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Second N.J. School District To Have Post-Super Bowl Delayed Opening
A second New Jersey school district is giving parents a couple more hours to get their kids to school on Monday. The K-12 Washington Township school district in Gloucester County notified parents of the scheduling change on Wednesday (Feb. 8). The notice came shortly after the School District of Philadelphia also announced a two-hour delay for Monday. Since the Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, the delays accommodate those who will be rooting for the Eagles .
Trentonian
Rowan baseball picked first in NJAC Preseason Poll
PITMAN – The Rowan University baseball team has been picked to finish first in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, as the 2023 NJAC Preseason Coaches Poll was announced Feb. 8. The Profs also received seven out of a possible 10 first-place votes. Rowan is ranked 11th in the nation...
Daily Princetonian
Princeton sophomore Jaqueline Gonzalez dies following prolonged illness
Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911. Jaqueline “Jaki” Gonzalez ’25 died...
5 Mercer County Bagel Shops Have Been Ranked As Best In All Of NJ
I love when we find out about different national holidays that come up, just as National Bagel Day. In celebration of National Bagel Day, NJ.com makes a list of the best bagels in the state and ranks them accordingly. I swear, there’s no better place to spend National Bagel Day...
beckersasc.com
Princeton Medicine Physicians to open GI speciality practice
Princeton (N.J.) Medicine Physicians is opening a new specialty practice in Hillsborough, N.J., focused on gastrointestinal and endocrinology care. The practice will be staffed by three Princeton specialists including endocrinologist Anupa Sharma, DO, gastroenterologist Kheng-Jim Lim, MD, and gastroenterologist Monica Saumoy, MD. The practice hopes to expand over time, becoming...
Trentonian
Reunion planned for 1970s-era classmates from St. Rose in Haddon Heights
The Class of ’72 of St. Rose of Lima School in Haddon Heights is hosting a reunion at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the school gymnasium. A mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. at St. Rose Church for those interested. The BYOB event will be open...
Trentonian
Trenton High School faces heightened security after gun incident (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
TRENTON— Trenton Central High School students faced upgraded security measures Thursday morning as school officials responded hours after police found a backpack containing one handgun and ammunition on the Chambers Street campus. Police identified Breion Crayton, 19, as the book bag owner. He remains on the loose as police...
Bent Iron Brewery Being Built in Hamilton Township, NJ
Oh, you're going to love this news if you're a beer drinker. There's a new brewery being built in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to Mayor Jeff Martin's social media. It will be the very FIRST brewery in town. I love the name. It's called the Bent Iron Brewing Company....
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started
WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Student Wanted For Weapon Offenses At Trenton Central High School
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approximately 1:00 pm, Trenton Police Department was advised of an adult student who was in possession of a firearm, while attending school at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton Central High School. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Breion Crayton. School Officials immediately instituted a shelter-in-place to isolate and locate Crayton. School Resource Officer, Detective Munn located Crayton and a struggle ensued. Crayton was able to break free during a struggle for his book bag, which contained a handgun and escaped custody. Trenton Police Officers searched the immediate area and a possible address for Crayton and were not able to locate him at this time.
thesunpapers.com
Evesham school district looks ahead to new year
The Evesham Township School District will work on implementing a free, full-day kindergarten program and continue focusing on its mission to provide students with growth opportunities in 2023. School Superintendent Dr. Justin Smith explained the district’s focus for the second half of the school year will remain on providing for...
Flipped Tractor-Trailer Closes Route 130 In Florence
An overturned tractor-trailer and fuel spill closed Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 near the New Jersey Turnpike Pennsylvania extension in Florence township, according to the NJ Department of Transportation. Southbound traffic was using the right shoulder, 511nj.org...
pix11.com
NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials
The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
A Sexy New Way To Get In Shape Is Coming To Ewing, NJ
There’s a brand-new way to work out coming to Ewing, New Jersey and it looks like a ton of fun. There are plenty of gyms, yoga studios, pilates studios, and other forms of fitness studios in Mercer County, but I think this new place may be one of the first of its kind in the area.
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey
There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
