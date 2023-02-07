ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hightstown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trentonian

Weise helps move George School toward FSL championship

George School boys’ basketball team holds a date with history. The Cougars ended Westtown’s run of eight-straight Friends School League (FSL) titles with a dominant 79-39 victory over the kingpins. George School reached its first FSL championship game since 2002 as coach Ben Luber’s talented squad chases a first title in school history.
NEWTOWN, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Second N.J. School District To Have Post-Super Bowl Delayed Opening

A second New Jersey school district is giving parents a couple more hours to get their kids to school on Monday. The K-12 Washington Township school district in Gloucester County notified parents of the scheduling change on Wednesday (Feb. 8). The notice came shortly after the School District of Philadelphia also announced a two-hour delay for Monday. Since the Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, the delays accommodate those who will be rooting for the Eagles .
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Trentonian

Rowan baseball picked first in NJAC Preseason Poll

PITMAN – The Rowan University baseball team has been picked to finish first in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, as the 2023 NJAC Preseason Coaches Poll was announced Feb. 8. The Profs also received seven out of a possible 10 first-place votes. Rowan is ranked 11th in the nation...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Princeton sophomore Jaqueline Gonzalez dies following prolonged illness

Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911. Jaqueline “Jaki” Gonzalez ’25 died...
PRINCETON, NJ
beckersasc.com

Princeton Medicine Physicians to open GI speciality practice

Princeton (N.J.) Medicine Physicians is opening a new specialty practice in Hillsborough, N.J., focused on gastrointestinal and endocrinology care. The practice will be staffed by three Princeton specialists including endocrinologist Anupa Sharma, DO, gastroenterologist Kheng-Jim Lim, MD, and gastroenterologist Monica Saumoy, MD. The practice hopes to expand over time, becoming...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started

WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
WAYNE, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Student Wanted For Weapon Offenses At Trenton Central High School

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approximately 1:00 pm, Trenton Police Department was advised of an adult student who was in possession of a firearm, while attending school at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton Central High School. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Breion Crayton. School Officials immediately instituted a shelter-in-place to isolate and locate Crayton. School Resource Officer, Detective Munn located Crayton and a struggle ensued. Crayton was able to break free during a struggle for his book bag, which contained a handgun and escaped custody. Trenton Police Officers searched the immediate area and a possible address for Crayton and were not able to locate him at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Evesham school district looks ahead to new year

The Evesham Township School District will work on implementing a free, full-day kindergarten program and continue focusing on its mission to provide students with growth opportunities in 2023. School Superintendent Dr. Justin Smith explained the district’s focus for the second half of the school year will remain on providing for...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Flipped Tractor-Trailer Closes Route 130 In Florence

An overturned tractor-trailer and fuel spill closed Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 near the New Jersey Turnpike Pennsylvania extension in Florence township, according to the NJ Department of Transportation. Southbound traffic was using the right shoulder, 511nj.org...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
pix11.com

NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials

The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey

There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township,  according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
EDISON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy