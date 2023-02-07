Read full article on original website
Related
ceoworld.biz
Understanding Financial Advisory and Wealth Management
When there is a goal to achieve, it’s important to have a plan made of several steps or activities that lead to that goal. Working with a knowledgeable or credentialed professional is much more likely to be successful. Understanding the goal and can recommend a course of action that gets there as soon as possible. If an individual wants to improve on fitness and physique, they might consult a personal trainer for a workout regimen. Similarly, if there is a financial goal, it would be best to consult a financial advisor like myself. I would assess the current situation and objectives and develop a strategy to help make this goal a reality.
ceoworld.biz
Understanding the collective people dynamic of your organization
Purpose can be all too easily forgotten when you are faced with competing priorities and the day-to-day hustle of business as a leader. Yet it shouldn’t be. Purpose is why we do what we do; the reason we get up every morning. It is also an enabler of strategy and business success. The research backs this up – purpose-driven organizations out-perform the stock market by 120% and increase employees’ productivity by 225%.
4 white-collar jobs most at risk of getting replaced by AI like ChatGPT
Artificial intelligence tools and chatbots like ChatGPT may put different types of workers at risk — from legal work to tech jobs.
Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet
A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
‘Resenteeism’ is the latest trend plaguing workers, and it’s even more dangerous than quiet quitting
Resenteeism could spread from one employee to another before bosses get a chance to stop it. At the height of the Great Resignation last year, it didn’t take much for most workers to quit their jobs for greener pastures. Whether or not they regretted it, things look much different today.
Opinion: Traditional Values Provide Nothing to Women
I run into a lot of single guys who lament the fact that they can’t get a date. So, I sit these guys down for a heart-to-heart conversation. “I’m a hardworking man with deeply held traditional values. There are a lot of women out there who don’t have their lives together. They could use a strong and reliable man like me.”
Fears of a US debt crisis are 'imaginary', and what the economy needs is more investment in critical infrastructure, economist says
A US debt crisis is an "imaginary" fear, and policymakers should focus on "real" problems, UC Berkeley economist Barry Eichengreen said. He stressed the importance of investment, which could stimulate the economy and lighten the debt burden. "Those who imagine an imminent debt crisis are making much ado about nothing."
Freethink
5 AI experts predict how ChatGPT and DALL-E will affect the future of work
From steam power and electricity to computers and the internet, technological advancements have always disrupted labor markets, pushing out some jobs while creating others. Artificial intelligence remains something of a misnomer – the smartest computer systems still don’t actually know anything – but the technology has reached an inflection point where it’s poised to affect new classes of jobs: artists and knowledge workers.
ceoworld.biz
5 Opportunities Every Leaders Should Be Embracing in 2023
As we enter into 2023, it is a crucial time for leaders to reflect on the past year and consider the opportunities that lie ahead. In a constantly evolving business world, leaders must be adaptable, proactive and forward-thinking to remain competitive and drive their organizations forward. Here are five opportunities...
The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages
If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.
Binance suspends bank transfers of U.S. dollars
After a stretch that has seen the world’s biggest crypto exchange bleed billions of dollars in assets, Binance announced today that customers would no longer be able to transfer U.S. dollars from bank accounts into the exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrency. A Binance spokesperson told Fortune that the...
Phys.org
Where are the workers? Research exposes 'quiet quitting' impact on labor shortage
Last month, Yongseok Shin, professor of economics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, published a new working paper, "Where Are the Workers? From Great Resignation to Quiet Quitting," through the National Bureau of Economic Research with graduate students Dain Lee and Jinhyeok Park. It was the...
Denialism is seeping into legislation and undermining public health
Denialism represents a shift in the common practice of disputing notions that we may not agree with to the outright rejection of facts in an antagonistic way.
US News and World Report
These Are the World’s Largest Countries by Population
The 25 most populous countries in the world were home to nearly two-thirds of the global population in 2021, according to data published by the World Bank, accounting for about 5.8 billion out of approximately 7.9 billion people overall. The same three countries have topped the list as the world’s...
ceoworld.biz
The key skills of every Strategic Communication professional
Dear friends, every time I start writing a new article, I wonder if you are considering a career in strategic communication and if you would like to learn some of the skills needed to succeed. If something like this really happens, then I dedicate this article to you! So let’s discuss the essential skills that all strategic communication professionals must have in order to succeed.
ceoworld.biz
Ever Heard of ChatGPT for Executives? Better Update Your Resume
At first, it seemed as if it came out of nowhere, like an asteroid hitting the center of the cyber-ocean. You know you’re going to feel it. And after reading this review of my experiment, you’ll also feel why this time, the rippling effects of this tech tsunami leave nowhere to hide.
‘Britcoin’ digital currency could be in use by end of decade
Consumers could be using a new digital pound as an alternative to cash by the end of the decade under plans being drawn up by the Bank of England and the Treasury. The government is speeding up its response to the rise of privately issued cryptocurrencies and stable coins with a four-month public consultation process on a “Britcoin” starting on Tuesday.
ceoworld.biz
Re-Engineering Value on the Cloud: Moving From Solutions to Platforms to Ecosystems
As businesses become more digital-first, the need for composable ecosystems increases. These ecosystems must deliver quality, cost, and value to help improve business velocity and productivity. Understanding the different types of ecosystems and how to leverage each ecosystem to achieve its business goals is a good place to start. Digital...
An artificial intelligence announcement sends an obscure staff-recruitment stock on a wild ride
Staffing 360 Solutions announced a deal with ActivateStaff to expand its artificial intelligence capabilities Tuesday. Shares of Staffing 360 surged nearly 25% on the news but then tumbled roughly 9% later in the day. A number of obscure companies have seen wild stock swings in recent weeks since the rise...
Hate your commute? It might actually be good for your mental health, scientists say.
Researchers at Wayne State University and Rutgers University say that the commute may be vital for helping people mentally disengage from work.
Comments / 1