(April 20 – May 20) The term “angry” seems a little too weak to describe how worked-up you get sometimes. It’s more like…“wrath of God,” maybe? And like the proverbial bull in a china shop, you wind up smashing things when you get angry. It sounds like a contradiction, but the reason you get so angry isn’t because you’re unfeeling; it’s because you feel too much. You’re extremely sensitive, but because you’re always lashing out at people, no one realizes you’re sensitive. All they see is the anger. Be honest with yourself. Think of the people you respect the most. How many of them are as hotheaded as you are? None of them, right? Learn from their example.

5 DAYS AGO