Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
‘We’re so far behind’: York County mother sounds off on fentanyl crisis
"How many of our kids have died because these dealers have not been put in jail?" Alsobrooks asked?
WBTV
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
qcnews.com
Death investigation underway in Fort Mill: Deputies
The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m.; traffic was down to one lane at the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church. Death investigation underway in Fort Mill: Deputies. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m.; traffic was down to one lane at the...
DNA evidence used to make arrest in 1984 killings of mom, son, CMPD says
A man has been arrested using DNA evidence found where a mother and son were killed near Hidden Valley nearly four decades ago, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Victim’s mom speaks after CMS employee accused of inappropriately touching student
A 25-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been charged after being accused of inappropriately touching a student, police stated in a news release Wednesday. Now, her mother tells Channel 9 she admires her daughter’s bravery for reporting it.
WBTV
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pair of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents are outraged after seeing a recent video that appears to show their child being physically and verbally assaulted by an Ashley Park Elementary School teacher. Now, those parents are speaking out. In an interview with WBTV, they said what the...
Gastonia woman says she was charged $10K for cosmetic procedure she never had
A Gastonia woman said a surgery she never had left her $10,000 in debt and with a huge ding on her credit report.
WBTV
Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. For those who knew her, Robinson’s smile would light up the room. For the world, her story has touched strangers since her Oct. 29 death in Cabo, Mexico.
NC employee arrested, accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ female student
CMS officials say they were informed of the situation Wednesday and immediately alerted the police.
Deceased man’s mother says she had to pay MV Realty $23,000 for contract he signed
For months homeowners have contacted Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke saying they got locked into contracts with MV Realty, a real estate company that offers fast cash in exchange for exclusive rights to sell your home for 40 years. Now for the first time, Stoogenke hears from a woman who had nothing to do with the company until she tried to sell her late son’s home.
Shirley Fulton, North Carolina judge and Charlotte trailblazer, dead from gallbladder complications
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Shirley L. Fulton, the first Black woman to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Mecklenburg County, died this week. The 71-year-old Fulton reportedly died Wednesday morning from gallbladder cancer complications. Fulton was a retired attorney and one of the founding partners of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, with […]
WBTV
Top Charlotte leader calls for changes to MEDIC dispatch policy after in-custody death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor pro Tem Braxton Winston reiterated his call to re-evaluate how ambulances are dispatched in the wake of MEDIC’s response in the case of Jovontay Williams. Williams died in police custody in June of last year. He was arrested by CMPD officers responding to...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shirley Fulton, the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina, has died. She was 71. During her more than 20 years of service in the court, she was an assistant district attorney, a...
qcnews.com
Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: Medic
The incident happened on Eastway Drive near Howie Circle, north of the Amtrak station. Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: …. The incident happened on Eastway Drive near Howie Circle, north of the Amtrak station. Attorney, longtime friend said Murdaugh admitted …. Attorney Chris Wilson said when his...
VIDEO: Carjacker crashes into car with mom, child inside in Charlotte, North Carolina
The crash ended in the Belmont neighborhood and started about eleven miles away in University City.
WBTV
N.C. State Senate passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, the North Carolina State Senate passed a bill called the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ which focuses on censoring teachers from talking about sexuality in grades K-4, and making it mandatory for teachers to notify parents if a student wishes to change their name or pronoun for school records.
qcnews.com
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: Officials
The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street). Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: …. The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street). Son accused of beating mother to death with table …. A Greenville...
School threats have impact on mental health, students say
Students in Fort Mill spoke about the impact school threats are having on their mental health.
Witnesses: Woman assaulted near North Carolina Harris Teeter
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded Tuesday morning to a physical assault at a South Charlotte shopping center.
Joshua Hunsucker files police report alleging he was kidnapped in Mount Holly
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife in 2018 by poisoning her with eye drops filed a police report claiming he was kidnapped. A police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte dated Feb. 4 shows that Joshua Hunsucker reported he was kidnapped and assaulted along Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly. The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m., according to the report.
