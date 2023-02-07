ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Death investigation underway in Fort Mill: Deputies

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m.; traffic was down to one lane at the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church. Death investigation underway in Fort Mill: Deputies. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m.; traffic was down to one lane at the...
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: Medic

The incident happened on Eastway Drive near Howie Circle, north of the Amtrak station. Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: …. The incident happened on Eastway Drive near Howie Circle, north of the Amtrak station. Attorney, longtime friend said Murdaugh admitted …. Attorney Chris Wilson said when his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

N.C. State Senate passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, the North Carolina State Senate passed a bill called the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ which focuses on censoring teachers from talking about sexuality in grades K-4, and making it mandatory for teachers to notify parents if a student wishes to change their name or pronoun for school records.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: Officials

The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street). Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: …. The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street). Son accused of beating mother to death with table …. A Greenville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Joshua Hunsucker files police report alleging he was kidnapped in Mount Holly

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife in 2018 by poisoning her with eye drops filed a police report claiming he was kidnapped. A police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte dated Feb. 4 shows that Joshua Hunsucker reported he was kidnapped and assaulted along Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly. The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m., according to the report.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy