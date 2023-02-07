ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis' Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
WCBD Count on 2

Mike Pence cancels North Charleston visit due to “unexpected family matter,” organizers say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his Monday visit to North Charleston due to a “family matter.” Pence was expected to meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other members of law enforcement during a roundtable discussion Monday afternoon at North Charleston City Hall. But organizers said […]
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
qcnews.com

State of the Union live updates: Latest on Biden’s speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address from The Associated Press. Live updates are brought to you by AP journalists at the White House, on Capitol Hill and beyond. ___. SAVORING THE MOMENT. President Joe Biden spoke...
The US Sun

Tyler Doyle missing updates — Wife of South Carolina boater begs for donations to stop as brother slams fake accounts

THE wife of missing boater Tyler Doyle has begged for people to stop donating to the family's GoFundMe after 'drama and rumors' have spread about his disappearance. After a family friend organized a GoFundMe to support Doyle’s family, his wife Lakelyn Chestnut Doyle asked donors to stop sending money, according to an update on the fundraiser’s page.
WCNC

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to attend State of the Union

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will be the guest of U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12) at President Biden's State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Rep. Adams' office made the announcement Monday afternoon. This is the first State of the Union since 2020 that is permitting guests to attend.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
qcnews.com

Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted Thursday morning in her Washington, D.C., apartment building, her office said. The attack does not appear politically motivated, her chief of staff Nick Coe added. The assault, which occurred in the building’s elevator around 7:15 a.m., left her bruised, according to a statement from...
qcnews.com

Genesis adds Colorado to states eligible for EV sales

Residents of Colorado are now able to purchase an EV from Genesis, should they desire. Genesis currently has two EVs on sale in the form of the GV60 compact crossover and Electrified G80 mid-size sedan, though the automaker limits the availability to select states as part of its strategy to gradually introduce EVs on the market.
qcnews.com

North Carolina Senate OKs limits on LGBTQ school instruction

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Public school teachers in North Carolina would be required in most circumstances to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun, under a bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday. Senators rejected a wave of warnings that the...
