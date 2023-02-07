Read full article on original website
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Mike Pence cancels North Charleston visit due to “unexpected family matter,” organizers say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his Monday visit to North Charleston due to a “family matter.” Pence was expected to meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other members of law enforcement during a roundtable discussion Monday afternoon at North Charleston City Hall. But organizers said […]
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
State of the Union live updates: Latest on Biden’s speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address from The Associated Press. Live updates are brought to you by AP journalists at the White House, on Capitol Hill and beyond. ___. SAVORING THE MOMENT. President Joe Biden spoke...
Tyler Doyle missing updates — Wife of South Carolina boater begs for donations to stop as brother slams fake accounts
THE wife of missing boater Tyler Doyle has begged for people to stop donating to the family's GoFundMe after 'drama and rumors' have spread about his disappearance. After a family friend organized a GoFundMe to support Doyle’s family, his wife Lakelyn Chestnut Doyle asked donors to stop sending money, according to an update on the fundraiser’s page.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to attend State of the Union
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will be the guest of U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12) at President Biden's State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Rep. Adams' office made the announcement Monday afternoon. This is the first State of the Union since 2020 that is permitting guests to attend.
SNAP emergency food benefits ending for millions of residents
Residents of many states who rely on federal assistance to buy food will see benefits shrink when COVID-related emergency allotments come to an end by March.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted Thursday morning in her Washington, D.C., apartment building, her office said. The attack does not appear politically motivated, her chief of staff Nick Coe added. The assault, which occurred in the building’s elevator around 7:15 a.m., left her bruised, according to a statement from...
Genesis adds Colorado to states eligible for EV sales
Residents of Colorado are now able to purchase an EV from Genesis, should they desire. Genesis currently has two EVs on sale in the form of the GV60 compact crossover and Electrified G80 mid-size sedan, though the automaker limits the availability to select states as part of its strategy to gradually introduce EVs on the market.
North Carolina Senate OKs limits on LGBTQ school instruction
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Public school teachers in North Carolina would be required in most circumstances to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun, under a bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday. Senators rejected a wave of warnings that the...
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire for millions nationwide
Residents of 32 states who rely on federal assistance to buy food are about to see their benefits shrink at the end of the month.
