Osseo, WI

Lady Ramblers earn upset win against Osseo-Fairchild

By By Sam Janssen Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

On Monday night, the Regis Lady Ramblers basketball team earned a hard-fought win against the Osseo-Fairchild Lady Thunder, a top four team in the Western Cloverbelt.

Osseo-Fairchild entered the game at 7-4 in conference play, while the Lady Ramblers entered at 3-7.

Regis took the lead in the first half and held it for the rest of the game. They held off a late rally by the Lady Thunder for a 71-68 win on their home floor at Regis High School.

Lady Thunder senior Katie Skoug began the game with a three-pointer in the opening seconds to put them ahead 3-0.

In response, Lady Ramblers junior Annabelle Schroeder hit a three-pointer on the Ramblers’ first possession to tie the game up.

Midway through the first half, the Lady Ramblers had a slim 19-18 lead. Both teams were sharing the ball well on offense and earning good looks.

The Lady Thunder scored the majority of their baskets in the first half with open jump shots, while the Lady Ramblers found success working the ball into the paint, led by their starting forward, junior Ashley Chilson.

The Lady Ramblers went into halftime leading 37-32. Osseo-Fairchild senior Eleice Dahl led with nine points at the half, while Regis’ Chilson had eight points.

Early on in the first half, the Lady Thunder began to cut into Regis’ lead. With just over 11 minutes left, a few Regis turnovers resulted in Osseo-Fairchild getting within one score, 43-40.

Regis sophomore Cara Olson responded with a three-pointer to bring the Lady Ramblers’ lead back to six, 46-40.

At the midway point of the second half, Regis led 49-44.

Each time the Lady Thunder got a few baskets, the Lady Ramblers responded to hold onto the lead.

Regis held onto their lead in large part due to rebounding, especially on the offensive end, as they took advantage and earned several second-chance baskets down the stretch.

With four minutes left, Dahl earned a fast-break layup after a steal to bring Osseo-Fairchild within four points, 59-55.

Regis sophomore Carly Borst got some critical baskets in the paint in the second half. She put Regis back up by six points, 61-55, with a basket with 3:30 left to play.

With just over two minutes left, Chilson was sent to the free throw line and converted on both shots, putting Regis ahead 63-56.

Almost a minute later, a second-chance layup by Borst put Regis ahead 66-60 with 1:30 left in the game.

Osseo-Fairchild’s Skoug hit a three-pointer to make it 69-65 with 35 seconds left. On their next possession, senior Trinity Knudtson hit another three-pointer to make it 70-68 Regis with just seconds left to play.

The Lady Thunder were forced to foul, and after Regis made one of two shots, less than a second remained on the clock. The clock ran out on a 71-68 Lady Ramblers win.

Chilson led the Ramblers with 21 points. Borst had 17 points, Schroeder had 11 points and junior Emma Klink had eight points.

Dahl led Osseo-Fairchild with 21 points, while senior Madi Loonstra had 16 points.

Regis head coach Teddy Joas said after the game how much it meant to his team to get this win over one of the top teams in the conference after they have come up just short several times, including last week at home against first-place McDonell.

“We’ve been talking all week about we hang with all these top teams in the conference and we haven’t been able to finish,” Joas said. “To come out and finish a game is huge so these girls can start believing in themselves and understand that they are as good as all these other teams are, it’s just a matter of going out and proving it every night.”

Joas said he thought one of the keys to their win was how they attacked Osseo-Fairchild’s zone defense effectively for open layups throughout the game.

Borst said their team’s performance in this game was a culmination of the work they’ve been putting in all season.

“I think all season we’ve been working really hard to figure out how to play as a team and work well as a team, and I think tonight it pulled through for the better,” Borst said. “We worked really well, we played really well, we were patient together, and that turned out in our favor.”

Chilson said this win coming at this point in the season, with only a few games left until the playoffs, will be an energy boost for the team.

“I think the energy will be higher now that we’re coming off a win,” Chilson said. “We knew it was going to be a hard game but we pushed through, and I think that will really boost our morale.”

Joas said with the way they are playing at this point in the season, they are going to be a tough opponent for any team they face in the postseason.

“I think truthfully, we’re a dangerous team going into the playoffs and not many teams are going to want to play us,” Joas said.

The Lady Ramblers are back in action on Tuesday night, this time on the road at Stanley-Boyd. Tip-off is at 7:15 p.m.

As for Osseo-Fairchild, they are set to host Thorp on Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m.

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
