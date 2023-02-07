ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Has Fans Thinking He Has Beef With Stephen A. Smith

Fans are forming theories about Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith. Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith are two people who have been involved in rumors about one another. As many already know, Rose got a divorce from First Take moderator Molly Qerim recently. Subsequently, fans began to speculate about Stephen A. and whether or not he was sleeping with Qerim on the low.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NESN

These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well

Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA

