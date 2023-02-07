Read full article on original website
Watch: Lakers' Anthony Davis had a bizarre reaction when LeBron James made history
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis had a very odd reaction Tuesday night when teammate LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The unofficial NBA "GOAT" set the new mark by hitting a fadeaway jumper over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mikal Bridges Had the Saddest Reaction to Being Traded for KD
The 26-year-old, now heading to the Nets, was part of the Suns’ trade package for Kevin Durant.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Has Fans Thinking He Has Beef With Stephen A. Smith
Fans are forming theories about Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith. Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith are two people who have been involved in rumors about one another. As many already know, Rose got a divorce from First Take moderator Molly Qerim recently. Subsequently, fans began to speculate about Stephen A. and whether or not he was sleeping with Qerim on the low.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
The Lakers' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Stacked
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have star names, but they have addressed some of their plaguing concerns, good enough to vault them to the playoffs.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James' Son Bryce Is Unhappy With The Lakers After Russell Westbrook Got Traded To The Utah Jazz
Bryce James' recent Instagram story proves that he is super unhappy after Russell Westbrook got traded to the Jazz.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Luka Doncic drops bold Mavs declaration after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic knows there are bigger expectations on the team now after they traded for Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, however, he is confident the Mavs can live up to those hopes. As the Mavs take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Doncic...
sportszion.com
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have been an overall poor team this season, and there's no doubt that they have had an up-and-down year. We saw Anthony Davis miss a fair bit of time this year, and that has resulted in them losing quite a few games during his absence. Based on new reporting, it seems as though there has also been some turmoil in the locker room recently.
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Kyrie Irving Said He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets After 'Year 1' Because Of The Things Behind The Scenes
"I just did my best to put my head down and work as hard as I could," Irving said, explaining his exit from the Brooklyn Nets.
Kyrie Irving Drops Major Truth Bomb On His Relationship With Kevin Durant After Shocking Trade Request
Kyrie reveals his current standing with Kevin Durant.
Fans React To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looking Devastated As LeBron James Looks To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest On LeBron James Wanting Him On The Lakers
Kyrie Irving responds to rumors of being pursued by the King.
Lakers Fans Can't Believe Malik Beasley Will Be Teammates With Scotty Pippen Jr. After Dating His Mom Larsa In The Past
Malik Beasley will be now be on the same team as Scotty Pippen Jr. after the Lakers acquired him and fans are questioning how it will be since he dated Larsa Pippen.
Isiah Thomas Once Told Stephen A. Smith That Stephen Curry Wouldn't Average More Than 18 Points In His Era
Isiah Thomas once candidly told Stephen A. Smith that Stephen Curry would struggle outside of the modern era.
