Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
wrtv.com
The Michael Taylor Story: Teen's death in the back of a police cruiser rocks Indianapolis in 1987
Michael Taylor’s death in the back of a police cruiser in 1987 raised questions, many which remain unanswered to this day. It also opened dialogues on race, community relationships, the legal system and policing — and helped usher in change. WRTV is revisiting this chapter in Indianapolis history, not in an effort to open old wounds, but to learn from the circumstances surrounding Taylor’s death and recognize the changes his death led us to as a community.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s east side
Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by creating a tax credit for employers. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary …. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission. Indy woman brings Black history to life...
Trace your family tree in Indianapolis, IN
Genealogy doesn't have to be hard when you've got these resources at your fingertips.
Pothole riddled road on Indy's north side has neighbors frustrated
From cracks to craters — crumbling asphalt across the city is leaving large sections of road in many neighborhoods riddled with potholes.
Fox 59
Police: Indianapolis man stabbed brother to death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into his brother’s death. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrest comes after an investigation into 30-year-old Juan Parada’s stabbing death. He was discovered in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive Sunday morning and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Fox 59
Amo Pizza wins Indy's Best Pizza
Congrats to Amo Pizza for winning Indy's Best Pizza!. Aerial footage shows the scene after federal investigators arrived at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence. Researchers discover potential way to treat peanut …. A team of Indiana researchers may have found a way to prevent deadly allergic reactions...
Fox 59
Man arrested, Indianapolis firefighter in hospital after near east side arson fire
Man arrested, Indianapolis firefighter in hospital after near east side arson fire. Man arrested, Indianapolis firefighter in hospital …. Man arrested, Indianapolis firefighter in hospital after near east side arson fire. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by...
Fox 59
More fun at Amo Pizza
We check out more pies at Indy's Best Pizza winner, Amo Pizza. We check out more pies at Indy's Best Pizza winner, Amo Pizza. Aerial footage shows the scene after federal investigators arrived at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence. Chicago Auto Show. Researchers discover potential way to...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Fox 59
Xavier Breland booked in Hamilton County
Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Aerial footage from Pence residence. Aerial footage shows the scene after federal...
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
ISP: Bystander helps police catch armed felon after Indianapolis pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are crediting a bystander with helping lead state troopers to an armed felon who attempted to elude capture on foot after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Blake Brattain, 37, of Indianapolis was arrested on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, auto […]
The Michael Taylor Story: The civil trial and unanswered questions decades later
It would take nine years before Michael Taylor's case went to trial in Hancock County before an all-white jury.
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hope woman still missing 3 years later
HOPE, Ind. — Three years ago, Donna Mitchell left the Brown Bottle Liquor store in Hartsville, got behind the wheel of her maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer and drove off the face of the earth. Despite more than two years of searching, neither she nor her vehicle has been seen since. At the time of her disappearance, […]
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Suburban Indy Spring Show
Outdoor living spaces, thousands of ideas, and something for the entire family. Spring is in the air in Westfield this weekend! Sherman visited the Suburban Indy Spring show to share a preview of the event. Where is Sherman? Suburban Indy Spring Show. Outdoor living spaces, thousands of ideas, and something...
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
Fox 59
Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case
Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Researchers discover potential way to treat peanut …. A team of Indiana researchers may have found a way to prevent deadly allergic reactions to peanuts. Chris Hagan talks Super Bowl with Brian Urlacher. FOX59's...
Indianapolis father charged with kidnapping ordered to have no contact with his daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — A father charged with kidnapping his baby daughter and causing a statewide Silver Alert is not allowed to have any contact with the three-month-old girl, a judge decided in court on Wednesday. Lawrence Whitsitt made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Marion County Community Justice...
WISH-TV
Ministers in Indianapolis call for law enforcers to end violence against Black men
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nichols, Whitfield, Floyd: Three names that have become synonyms with police brutality. A group of Indianapolis ministers is working to keep the list of names from growing. The Interdominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis hosted local law enforcement leaders Tuesday at The Jewel Event Center on the near-north side.
