wrtv.com

The Michael Taylor Story: Teen's death in the back of a police cruiser rocks Indianapolis in 1987

Michael Taylor’s death in the back of a police cruiser in 1987 raised questions, many which remain unanswered to this day. It also opened dialogues on race, community relationships, the legal system and policing — and helped usher in change. WRTV is revisiting this chapter in Indianapolis history, not in an effort to open old wounds, but to learn from the circumstances surrounding Taylor’s death and recognize the changes his death led us to as a community.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s east side

Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by creating a tax credit for employers. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary …. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Police: Indianapolis man stabbed brother to death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into his brother’s death. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrest comes after an investigation into 30-year-old Juan Parada’s stabbing death. He was discovered in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive Sunday morning and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Amo Pizza wins Indy's Best Pizza

Congrats to Amo Pizza for winning Indy's Best Pizza!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

More fun at Amo Pizza

We check out more pies at Indy's Best Pizza winner, Amo Pizza.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Xavier Breland booked in Hamilton County

Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Shots fired near Southport High School

HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hope woman still missing 3 years later

HOPE, Ind. — Three years ago, Donna Mitchell left the Brown Bottle Liquor store in Hartsville, got behind the wheel of her maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer and drove off the face of the earth. Despite more than two years of searching, neither she nor her vehicle has been seen since. At the time of her disappearance, […]
HOPE, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Suburban Indy Spring Show

Outdoor living spaces, thousands of ideas, and something for the entire family. Spring is in the air in Westfield this weekend! Sherman visited the Suburban Indy Spring show to share a preview of the event.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case

Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN

