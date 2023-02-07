ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Matt Buckman scores 28; Cambridge boys basketball gets past Wautoma

By By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 3 days ago

Trailing Wautoma for nearly the entire first half, the Cambridge boys basketball team took the lead with about a minute before the half after junior Devin Schuchart scored on a layup off a rebound.

The Blue Jays would not relinquish that lead as Cambridge pulled away with a 75-66 victory on Monday, Feb. 6 at Cambridge High School.

Sophomore Matt Buckman led the way for the Blue Jays (10-9 overall, 2-4 conference) with a game-high 28 points. Buckman scored 17 points in the first half and made two 3-pointers.

Senior Nick Buckman made three 3’s, finishing with 15 points. Nick Buckman scored 12 points in the second half. Sophomore Drew Holzhueter reached double figures with 15 points, scoring 10 points in the second half.

Freshman Jett Horton made two 3-pointers in the second half, scoring eight points. Junior Devin Schuchart added seven points, while sophomore Kiefer Parish contributed two points.

New Glarus 63, Cambridge 58

In a battle between two of the top scorers in the Capitol-South, AC Strok’s Glarner Knights got the better of Matt Buckman’s Blue Jays in a 63-58 win at Cambridge High School on Friday, Feb. 3.

Strok, who is averaging 19.4 points per game, scored a game-high 25 points in the New Glarus (14-5 overall, 5-1 conference) win. Ethan Friedrich and Jack Leonard both scored nine points in the second half to record 11 points for the Glarner Knights.

Buckman, a sophomore averaging 21.9 points per game, led the Blue Jays with 23 points, scoring 16 second-half points. Junior Devin Schuchart reached double figures with 13 points scored.

Senior Nick Buckman added eight points, junior Drew Holzhueter scored seven points, freshman Jett Horton recorded five points and senior Elliot Kozler contributed two points.

Cambridge 71, Poynette 66

The Cambridge boys basketball team got past Poynette with a 71-66 victory in a Capitol Conference crossover match on Tuesday at Poynette High School.

To get past a 34-point performance from Aiden Klosky, the Blue Jays were powered by a 48-point combination from the Buckman brothers.

Senior Nick Buckman scored a career-high 24 points with 13 points in the first half. Sophomore Matt Buckman recorded a triple-double, recording 24 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

Junior Devin Schuchart scored all of his 10 points in the second half to reach double figures. Junior Drew Holzhueter added eight points, freshman Jett Horton recorded five points and senior Elliot Kozler contributed two points.

