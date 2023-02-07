ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Fox 59

Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission

Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary …. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission. Aerial footage from Pence residence. Aerial footage shows the scene after federal investigators arrived at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Xavier Breland booked in Hamilton County

Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Aerial footage from Pence residence. Aerial footage shows the scene after federal...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Indiana bill would fund firearms training for teachers

Republican Indiana lawmakers want the state to pay for firearms training for teachers. Indiana bill would fund firearms training for teachers. Republican Indiana lawmakers want the state to pay for firearms training for teachers. Amo Pizza wins Indy’s Best Pizza. Congrats to Amo Pizza for winning Indy's Best Pizza!
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit for employers

A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by creating a tax credit for employers. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by creating a tax credit for employers. Aerial footage from Pence residence. Aerial footage shows...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Damaging winds with falling temperatures; Quieter weekend

A strong cold front arrives between 8 and 9am for downtown and could still bring a thunderstorm threat for a few counties, along with additional strong gusts, lightning and wind damage!. Damaging winds with falling temperatures; Quieter …. A strong cold front arrives between 8 and 9am for downtown and...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception access

Months after approving a near-total ban on abortion, Indiana lawmakers are working to expand access to contraception. Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception …. Months after approving a near-total ban on abortion, Indiana lawmakers are working to expand access to contraception. Woman arrested in connection with missing person …
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Angela Answers: The Fallen Outdoors – Team Indiana Helping Veterans Find Connection, Healing Through Nature

The healing nature of nature. The Fallen Outdoors is an all-veteran non-profit providing outdoor adventures to those serving and who have served our country. Aaron Bangel, the assistant team leader for The Fallen Outdoors Team Indiana, joined Angela on the red couch this morning to share the importance of connecting veterans to each other and the outdoors.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Wind warnings and advisories expire as storm departs

Gusts will continue tonight but will subside sharply after midnight. Gusty winds to continue for a few more hours but drop off quickly after sunset. The jet stream “max” wind core overhead is shifting east and taking the storm system with it. PEAK GUSTS through 5pm include 57mph...
OHIO STATE
FOX59

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are:  2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

An active weather pattern takes control

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will range as much as 30 degrees in a 24 hour window beginning Wednesday and that may be the most benign part of the forecast. After a day in the upper 50s, we’ll see temps slide all the way back into the low 30s & upper 20s to begin Wednesday morning. Our sky will be clear for a time to begin the day, but clouds will slowly begin to increase as soon as the mid-late morning. It will be a comfortable afternoon with a light breeze and temps climbing back to 50 degrees once more.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

New Indiana Black Expo CEO focused on community empowerment

Indiana Black Expo’s new president and CEO Alice Watson took over the 52-year-old organization at the start of the year with plans to expand programs under the organization’s four pillars: economic equity, youth and family empowerment, community empowerment, and health equity. The pillars are part of IBE’s five-year plan, which started in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

AT&T hiring for nearly 100 Indiana jobs. Here's how to apply.

INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T is hiring dozens of Hoosiers as the company builds out its fiber network. The openings include installation technicians and sales management positions, both in-home and retail. Sixty of the nearly 100 jobs are in Indianapolis. The company said the positions offer competitive salary and benefits, including...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Indiana Is Worth A Trip To The Country

If you’re fond of cute, small-town places popular among the locals but not widely known across the state, then you’re in the right place. There are numerous wonderful little hole-in-the-wall places all over the Hoosier State, and it’s impossible to list them all on one single page. Instead, let’s take a look at one adorable little mom-and-pop restaurant in Indiana that’s delightful enough that we think it’s worth a trip out no matter where you’re located, and if you already live in Greensburg, well, lucky you! When it comes to our all-time favorite places to eat in Indiana, you’d better add Pop’s to the list.
INDIANA STATE

