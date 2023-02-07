Read full article on original website
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said.
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Jail records show he is […]
Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission
Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission. Aerial footage from Pence residence. Aerial footage shows the scene after federal investigators arrived at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence.
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers. A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, […]
Xavier Breland booked in Hamilton County
Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Aerial footage from Pence residence. Aerial footage shows the scene after federal...
Indiana bill would fund firearms training for teachers
Republican Indiana lawmakers want the state to pay for firearms training for teachers. Amo Pizza wins Indy's Best Pizza. Congrats to Amo Pizza for winning Indy's Best Pizza!
Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit for employers
A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by creating a tax credit for employers. Aerial footage from Pence residence. Aerial footage shows...
Damaging winds with falling temperatures; Quieter weekend
A strong cold front arrives between 8 and 9am for downtown and could still bring a thunderstorm threat for a few counties, along with additional strong gusts, lightning and wind damage!
Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception access
Months after approving a near-total ban on abortion, Indiana lawmakers are working to expand access to contraception.
Angela Answers: The Fallen Outdoors – Team Indiana Helping Veterans Find Connection, Healing Through Nature
The healing nature of nature. The Fallen Outdoors is an all-veteran non-profit providing outdoor adventures to those serving and who have served our country. Aaron Bangel, the assistant team leader for The Fallen Outdoors Team Indiana, joined Angela on the red couch this morning to share the importance of connecting veterans to each other and the outdoors.
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Rokita under investigation by state Disciplinary Commission, according to attorney petition
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is under investigation by the state Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission. That confirmation, first reported by the Indiana Citizen, comes from a petition by a Washington, D.C. attorney to represent Rokita. The filing does not say exactly what Rokita is being investigated for. But it’s related...
Wind warnings and advisories expire as storm departs
Gusts will continue tonight but will subside sharply after midnight. Gusty winds to continue for a few more hours but drop off quickly after sunset. The jet stream “max” wind core overhead is shifting east and taking the storm system with it. PEAK GUSTS through 5pm include 57mph...
Retired Indy woman says she had to pickup part-time job to pay her electric bill
Dozens of AES Indiana customers have reported seeing significantly higher electric bills, including a retired woman who says she's had to take on a part-time job just to pay her bill.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
An active weather pattern takes control
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will range as much as 30 degrees in a 24 hour window beginning Wednesday and that may be the most benign part of the forecast. After a day in the upper 50s, we’ll see temps slide all the way back into the low 30s & upper 20s to begin Wednesday morning. Our sky will be clear for a time to begin the day, but clouds will slowly begin to increase as soon as the mid-late morning. It will be a comfortable afternoon with a light breeze and temps climbing back to 50 degrees once more.
New Indiana Black Expo CEO focused on community empowerment
Indiana Black Expo’s new president and CEO Alice Watson took over the 52-year-old organization at the start of the year with plans to expand programs under the organization’s four pillars: economic equity, youth and family empowerment, community empowerment, and health equity. The pillars are part of IBE’s five-year plan, which started in 2022.
AT&T hiring for nearly 100 Indiana jobs. Here's how to apply.
INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T is hiring dozens of Hoosiers as the company builds out its fiber network. The openings include installation technicians and sales management positions, both in-home and retail. Sixty of the nearly 100 jobs are in Indianapolis. The company said the positions offer competitive salary and benefits, including...
State employees could lose $6.7 billion in pension returns if anti-ESG bill passes
Those opposed to a state House bill suspected it would mean less pension money for state employees. But a new estimate by the Indiana Public Retirement System shows it would be a significant loss in returns — about $6.7 billon over the next decade. The bill, HB 1008, aims...
This Family Restaurant In Indiana Is Worth A Trip To The Country
If you’re fond of cute, small-town places popular among the locals but not widely known across the state, then you’re in the right place. There are numerous wonderful little hole-in-the-wall places all over the Hoosier State, and it’s impossible to list them all on one single page. Instead, let’s take a look at one adorable little mom-and-pop restaurant in Indiana that’s delightful enough that we think it’s worth a trip out no matter where you’re located, and if you already live in Greensburg, well, lucky you! When it comes to our all-time favorite places to eat in Indiana, you’d better add Pop’s to the list.
