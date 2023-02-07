Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Fox 59
Police: Indianapolis man stabbed brother to death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into his brother’s death. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrest comes after an investigation into 30-year-old Juan Parada’s stabbing death. He was discovered in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive Sunday morning and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
ISP: Bystander helps police catch armed felon after Indianapolis pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are crediting a bystander with helping lead state troopers to an armed felon who attempted to elude capture on foot after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Blake Brattain, 37, of Indianapolis was arrested on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, auto […]
Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily […]
WIBC.com
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
Indiana police officer gets probation, suspended license after OWI plea
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a central Indiana police officer to probation after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while endangering a person in a November 2022 incident. Stinesville officer Douglas Rutoskey was arrested Nov. 20, 2022 after being accused of crashing his police car into another vehicle...
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
Person of interest in Howard County homicide found, taken to jail
Tuesday morning, the Howard County Sheriff's Office found 41-year-old Sandra Wilson dead in her home on Arundel Drive.
WISH-TV
Why cops release police shooting video when they could keep it behind closed doors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released all of the videos of an incident that led to officers to shoot the grandson of the woman who called authorities for help. News 8 Investigative reporter Richard Essex was told that a committee composed of several dozen people from all racial and gender backgrounds decides what video is released and how it is presented.
Fox 59
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s east side
It's National Burn Awareness Week. The perfect opportunity to share awareness about common burns and ways to avoid them. Medical Director of the Riley Children's Hospital burn unit, Dr. Brett Hartman joins us to share what parents should know. Indy woman brings Black history to life on the stage. As...
Fox 59
Man arrested, Indianapolis firefighter in hospital after near east side arson fire
Man arrested, Indianapolis firefighter in hospital after near east side arson fire. Man arrested, Indianapolis firefighter in hospital …. Man arrested, Indianapolis firefighter in hospital after near east side arson fire. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by...
korncountry.com
Columbus police Indy arrest man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
WISH-TV
IMPD finds man dead with gunshot wounds at home on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a Wednesday shooting on the city’s east side, police say. Just after noon Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Indianapolis father charged with kidnapping ordered to have no contact with his daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — A father charged with kidnapping his baby daughter and causing a statewide Silver Alert is not allowed to have any contact with the three-month-old girl, a judge decided in court on Wednesday. Lawrence Whitsitt made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Marion County Community Justice...
wrtv.com
Man convicted of murder more than two years after Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been found guilty of murder and other charges more than two years after he killed a man leaving a friend's house. James Greenberg, 35, was found in the 2000 block of Coil Street with multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 3, 2021. Prosecutors say William...
Police investigating after shots were fired near Southport High School
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Police detained several people after shots were fired near Southport High School Thursday afternoon. In an email sent to parents, the school said they went on secure protocol, which meant no one could leave the building. The school stressed the incident did not happen on school...
Howard County woman dead, police seeking husband as person of interest
HOWARD CO., Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a homicide investigation involving the death of his 41-year-old wife. Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the disappearance of Sandra L. Wilson, 41, on Tuesday morning. Around 11 a.m., deputies and detectives went into Wilson’s home at 1105 Arundel […]
Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
‘Come out’: Indy man convicted in 2021 murder lured out victim by masquerading as girlfriend in text messages
INDIANAPOLIS – In January 2021, James Greenberg thought he was going outside to meet a woman. It turned out the text messages he’d received were from a jealous boyfriend who ended up gunning him down. William Ballard, 34, was found guilty this week of murder, domestic battery, obstruction of justice and invasion of privacy after […]
Comments / 0