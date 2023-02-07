ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Police: Indianapolis man stabbed brother to death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into his brother’s death. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrest comes after an investigation into 30-year-old Juan Parada’s stabbing death. He was discovered in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive Sunday morning and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shots fired near Southport High School

HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Why cops release police shooting video when they could keep it behind closed doors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released all of the videos of an incident that led to officers to shoot the grandson of the woman who called authorities for help. News 8 Investigative reporter Richard Essex was told that a committee composed of several dozen people from all racial and gender backgrounds decides what video is released and how it is presented.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s east side

It's National Burn Awareness Week. The perfect opportunity to share awareness about common burns and ways to avoid them. Medical Director of the Riley Children's Hospital burn unit, Dr. Brett Hartman joins us to share what parents should know. Indy woman brings Black history to life on the stage. As...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police Indy arrest man for Moose Lodge armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD finds man dead with gunshot wounds at home on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a Wednesday shooting on the city’s east side, police say. Just after noon Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Howard County woman dead, police seeking husband as person of interest

HOWARD CO., Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a homicide investigation involving the death of his 41-year-old wife. Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the disappearance of Sandra L. Wilson, 41, on Tuesday morning. Around 11 a.m., deputies and detectives went into Wilson’s home at 1105 Arundel […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

