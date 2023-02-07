ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton Advertiser

Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama

Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'

Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern softball looking to grow in Brittney Williams' second season

Brittney Williams spent her first season as the Southern University softball coach flying by the seat of her pants. With her feet firmly planted on the ground now, Williams starts her second season in much better shape. “It’s a blessing to have a full year of preparation this time,” said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU board changes name of 'Dale Brown Court' to include Sue Gunter

LSU’s basketball court will now be named after former men’s basketball coach Dale Brown and the late former women’s basketball coach Sue Gunter. The LSU board of supervisors voted Friday to rename the hardwood “Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court," a proposal that passed the full board with one objection from Jay Blossman on the basis of improper procedure.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Top-seeded Redstickers capitalize on early scoring opportunities to oust Hahnville

St. Joseph's Academy scored three first-half goals on the way to a 5-0 victory over Hahnville in the regional round of the Division I playoffs Thursday night at Catholic High. The top-seeded Redstickers created six scoring chances in the first half and allowed the No. 16 Tigers zero. Riley Wilson warded off Hahnville (11-9-3) defenders with deft footwork in the midfield, helping SJA (19-3-2) possess the ball in its attacking third. The duo of Isabella Lalonde and Maddie Hitzman netted two goals apiece.
HAHNVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball moves up to No. 2 in coaches' poll; NCAA top 16 reveal set

Turns out Sunday’s LSU-South Carolina showdown Sunday will be a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup after all. A day after LSU remained No. 3 in The Associated Press media poll, the Tigers moved up to No. 2 on Tuesday in the USA Today coaches poll. LSU (23-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked ahead of Indiana (22-1), which vaulted from No. 4 to No. 2 in the AP poll.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Travis Blaize named first football coach at Acadiana Renaissance

Travis Blaize, who just completed his second season as the football coach at Westminster Christian Academy, is leaving for Acadiana Renaissance Charter, where he will start the football program from scratch. "It was a very difficult move to make," Blaize said. "I do feel like we were building something special...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

How a trip to a recording studio helped bring basketball phenom Flau'jae Johnson to LSU

There are many factors that go into an elite athlete's decision on where to play college sports. The tipping point for LSU's Flau'jae Johnson?. A trip to a recording studio. Her passion for music is "unexplainable," Johnson explained on the "Sometimes I Hoop" podcast from The Players' Tribune. But that passion put a lot of schools off recruiting the talented rapper because her focus would be away from basketball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Link Gumbo-Bama dropping out of Benefit of the Doubt Club, LSU Women have two of the best players in the Nation

Angel Reese is one of the best players in the country. She may be the best player in the country. She is definitely in the same pantheon as Aliyah Boston and I would take her over Caitlin Clark every day. And then compliment Reese with Morris??? We are back to the glory days of LSU WBB, which is saying a lot because this is a program that made 4 straight final four appearances during the absolute glory days of UConn and Tennessee Lady Vols dynasty periods. Mulkey has created a rocket ship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thegreenvillestandard.com

GHS searching for new head coach

Greenville High School (GHS) is once again on the search for a head football coach. Patrick Browning, who coached the 2022 season, recently announced he has accepted a position with Alabama State University and will coach quarterbacks and be the passing game coordinator. Browning was hired to coach GHS after...
GREENVILLE, AL

