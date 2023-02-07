Read full article on original website
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
theadvocate.com
Louisiana and USM fought for 1st place in a packed house. Here's how things played out.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ 10-game winning streak came to an end with a 82-71 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game was played before the fifth largest crowd in Southern Miss history - 8,097. The game was...
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama
Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn students pop up tents Thursday night in line for Saturday’s basketball game against Alabama
More than 20 tents were up Thursday night outside Neville Arena more than 36 hours before the Auburn men’s basketball game with rival Alabama on Saturday. Students in recent seasons have camped outside the student entry gate before hotly anticipated games, already in line for student entry. Auburn hosts...
theadvocate.com
See where LSU Tigers are ranked in first reveal of NCAA women's tournament top 16 seeds
The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee revealed its top 16 seeds for the NCAA tournament Thursday night, with the LSU Tigers coming in as the No 5 overall seed. LSU’s seeding placed the Tigers as the No. 2 seed in Seattle regional 4 behind top-seeded Connecticut. South Carolina,...
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
theadvocate.com
Southern softball looking to grow in Brittney Williams' second season
Brittney Williams spent her first season as the Southern University softball coach flying by the seat of her pants. With her feet firmly planted on the ground now, Williams starts her second season in much better shape. “It’s a blessing to have a full year of preparation this time,” said...
theadvocate.com
Comeback kids: Young roster leads Panthers to key win, share of 6-3A lead
You can call it a comeback story if you like. But for Glen Oaks girls basketball coach Sean Beauchamp, the story is unfinished. A Panthers squad led by sophomores claimed a 66-62 victory over Parkview Baptist on Tuesday night to force a three-way tie atop the District 6-3A standings. “We’re...
theadvocate.com
LSU board changes name of 'Dale Brown Court' to include Sue Gunter
LSU’s basketball court will now be named after former men’s basketball coach Dale Brown and the late former women’s basketball coach Sue Gunter. The LSU board of supervisors voted Friday to rename the hardwood “Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court," a proposal that passed the full board with one objection from Jay Blossman on the basis of improper procedure.
theadvocate.com
Top-seeded Redstickers capitalize on early scoring opportunities to oust Hahnville
St. Joseph's Academy scored three first-half goals on the way to a 5-0 victory over Hahnville in the regional round of the Division I playoffs Thursday night at Catholic High. The top-seeded Redstickers created six scoring chances in the first half and allowed the No. 16 Tigers zero. Riley Wilson warded off Hahnville (11-9-3) defenders with deft footwork in the midfield, helping SJA (19-3-2) possess the ball in its attacking third. The duo of Isabella Lalonde and Maddie Hitzman netted two goals apiece.
theadvocate.com
Power points: Point guard scores nine points in second OT as Scotlandville beats Zachary
Point guard Jamal Drewery has a knack for adding offense at the right time. Or as was the case Tuesday night, in the nick of time. Drewery scored nine of his 18 points in the second overtime period to lead Scotlandville past Zachary 73-66 in District 4-5A action at Zachary.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball moves up to No. 2 in coaches' poll; NCAA top 16 reveal set
Turns out Sunday’s LSU-South Carolina showdown Sunday will be a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup after all. A day after LSU remained No. 3 in The Associated Press media poll, the Tigers moved up to No. 2 on Tuesday in the USA Today coaches poll. LSU (23-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked ahead of Indiana (22-1), which vaulted from No. 4 to No. 2 in the AP poll.
LSU Quarterbacks: Garrett Nussmeier's Future in Baton Rouge
Nussmeier has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. Will he wait behind Daniels once again?
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Amid this Dale Brown-Sue Gunter court saga, no true winners will emerge
The LSU Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal Friday to add the late Sue Gunter’s name to Dale Brown Court in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Welcome to a textbook no-win scenario. LSU will not win. It didn’t have enough guardrails in place before the court was named...
theadvocate.com
LSU gymnast KJ Johnson named SEC specialist of the week after performance vs. Georgia
LSU gymnast KJ Johnson was named Southeastern Conference specialist of the week Tuesday, the conference office announced. A sophomore from Dallas, Johnson matched her career high with a 9.95 on floor during the Tigers’ 197.700-196.925 win Friday over Georgia. Johnson also finished fourth on vault with a 9.875 off a start value of 9.95.
Hugh Freeze gives an update on the quarterbacks
Here is the latest on what Hugh Freeze shared about the quarterback position.
theadvocate.com
Travis Blaize named first football coach at Acadiana Renaissance
Travis Blaize, who just completed his second season as the football coach at Westminster Christian Academy, is leaving for Acadiana Renaissance Charter, where he will start the football program from scratch. "It was a very difficult move to make," Blaize said. "I do feel like we were building something special...
theadvocate.com
How a trip to a recording studio helped bring basketball phenom Flau'jae Johnson to LSU
There are many factors that go into an elite athlete's decision on where to play college sports. The tipping point for LSU's Flau'jae Johnson?. A trip to a recording studio. Her passion for music is "unexplainable," Johnson explained on the "Sometimes I Hoop" podcast from The Players' Tribune. But that passion put a lot of schools off recruiting the talented rapper because her focus would be away from basketball.
andthevalleyshook.com
Link Gumbo-Bama dropping out of Benefit of the Doubt Club, LSU Women have two of the best players in the Nation
Angel Reese is one of the best players in the country. She may be the best player in the country. She is definitely in the same pantheon as Aliyah Boston and I would take her over Caitlin Clark every day. And then compliment Reese with Morris??? We are back to the glory days of LSU WBB, which is saying a lot because this is a program that made 4 straight final four appearances during the absolute glory days of UConn and Tennessee Lady Vols dynasty periods. Mulkey has created a rocket ship.
thegreenvillestandard.com
GHS searching for new head coach
Greenville High School (GHS) is once again on the search for a head football coach. Patrick Browning, who coached the 2022 season, recently announced he has accepted a position with Alabama State University and will coach quarterbacks and be the passing game coordinator. Browning was hired to coach GHS after...
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
