wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County superintendent responds to student protest
Tuscaloosa County Superintendent Keri Johnson is speaking out about Hillcrest High School students walking out of class in protest Wednesday.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County allocating $1.5M in ARPA funds to help local nonprofits
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Next month marks three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are still picking up the pieces left by the pandemic’s challenges, including nonprofits. Jefferson County is looking to help fill those gaps with its latest round of ARPA funding. The...
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. Jail to expand, add mental health area after committee recommendation
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Jail will be getting bigger after a recommendation to add more room to house inmates from a committee tasked with helping the jail avoid running into problems. Right now, the jail isn’t facing any overcrowding issues, but committee’s recommendation to add a third...
Jefferson County special education aides surprised by new enforcement of job requirement
Two dozen special education aides working in a local school district are being told they must show proof they have met a two-decade-old set of federal and state education requirements or their jobs could be in jeopardy. At issue is a 2004 law -- and a lack of compliance that...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama school safety questions arise after guns are found at two local elementary schools
Questions regarding safety in Alabama schools have been brought up after guns were found at two local elementary schools. On Jan. 25, Jefferson County School Resource Officers were made aware of weapon on the Clay Elementary campus. A gun was found, the student was taken into custody and no student was physically harmed.
wbrc.com
ABC 33/40 News
County commission approves funding for amphitheater project despite community concerns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A proposed amphitheater project has taken another step forward after the Jefferson County Commission voted to commit $5 million in funding to the project during Thursday's meeting. The vote passed with three commissioners voting in favor, one voting against and one abstaining from the vote....
wbrc.com
Hundreds of students stage walkout at Hillcrest High School
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a student protest Wednesday at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County. Some 200 students, mostly African-Americans, walked out of class because they say they felt teachers aren’t teaching key parts of Black History Month. The students walked out the front door of...
wbrc.com
Critical Repair Program providing Birmingham residents with an opportunity to restore their homes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you need repairs made in your home? The Birmingham Office of Community Development is working to provide help. This is the return of the Critical Repair Program. City representatives tell me the slots filled so quickly last time, and that is why they are glad that it is returning.
wbrc.com
Bryan Elem. School head custodian surprised with car purchased by staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Karen Trotter is the head custodian at Bryan Elementary School. She has been a member of staff at the school since 2005. Her colleagues say she is a hard worker and everyone loves her. So when her truck was lost in a fire last week, it...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham schools preparing for changes with Literacy Act, pass or retained
Alabama early childhood students have more time to increase reading skills, but not too long. The pass or be retained specification in the Literacy Act has been delayed until the 2023-24 school year. By then, if third grade students aren't reading at grade level, they could be held back. Students...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Southern College future still up in the air
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The future of Birmingham Southern College is up in the air. This week, the college president sent an email to students discussing options regarding their future, including transferring to other schools according to state representative Juandalynn Givan. “They are in a battle right now,” Rep. Givan...
wbrc.com
Lice cases on the rise in Central Alabama, according to experts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll want to check your kid’s scalp because more lice are popping up on heads all over Central Alabama. Most people associate itchy heads with lice, but experts at a lice treatment center in Bessemer say that’s not always the case. “It’s every...
wbrc.com
Fairview Elementary utilizing book vending machine to encourage reading
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in a Cullman County school are able to get books like snack foods: through a vending machine! It has bright colored lights and fun books encased by a machine sporting the Fairview Elementary colors and logo. While Fairview Elementary students don’t need cash to...
wbrc.com
Light returning to I-20 in Irondale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your drive in and out of Irondale should be brighter in the years ahead. The mayor now sharing an update on the I-20 lighting situation in his city. The city is striking a few different partnerships to tackle the lighting issue. Mayor James D. Stewart says from I-459 all the way down I-20, there are 199 light heads that will be replaced inside the city of Irondale.
wbrc.com
DHS recognizes WellHouse and the CHIPS Center for their efforts to counter human trafficking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham and Jefferson County efforts to fight human trafficking are being recognized by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas lead an awards ceremony that gave recognition to WellHouse in Birmingham and the CHIPS Center at Children’s of Alabama. The DHS held...
City of Birmingham aims to reduce effects of fines and fees
Birmingham is aiming to reduce the effects of municipal fines and fees on residents, the city announced Thursday.
For the third time in 20 years Birmingham Water Works Board fights in court to keep control of the utility
A March ruling in Jefferson County Circuit Court could determine whether the Birmingham City Council votes on taking over the Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) or if the utility has succeeded in blocking that action. If the BWWB succeeds, that would be the third time the utility has thwarted the same...
Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month
Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
