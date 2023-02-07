ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Jefferson County Commission giving $5M to develop amphitheater in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE 2/9/23: The Jefferson County Commissioners voted to provide $5 million dollars to the new amphitheater, but it was not unanimous. Three commissioners voted yes, one voted no, and another abstained. Commissioner Tyson and Commissioner Scales are the two who didn’t vote yes, and both cited residents concerns that the project will not do enough to benefit the surrounding community as why.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hundreds of students stage walkout at Hillcrest High School

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a student protest Wednesday at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County. Some 200 students, mostly African-Americans, walked out of class because they say they felt teachers aren’t teaching key parts of Black History Month. The students walked out the front door of...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Birmingham Southern College future still up in the air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The future of Birmingham Southern College is up in the air. This week, the college president sent an email to students discussing options regarding their future, including transferring to other schools according to state representative Juandalynn Givan. “They are in a battle right now,” Rep. Givan...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Lice cases on the rise in Central Alabama, according to experts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll want to check your kid’s scalp because more lice are popping up on heads all over Central Alabama. Most people associate itchy heads with lice, but experts at a lice treatment center in Bessemer say that’s not always the case. “It’s every...
BESSEMER, AL
Light returning to I-20 in Irondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your drive in and out of Irondale should be brighter in the years ahead. The mayor now sharing an update on the I-20 lighting situation in his city. The city is striking a few different partnerships to tackle the lighting issue. Mayor James D. Stewart says from I-459 all the way down I-20, there are 199 light heads that will be replaced inside the city of Irondale.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month

Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

