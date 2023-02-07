ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway at a home in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning. officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m. A large police presence remains on scene as of 5:30 a.m. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS...
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

3 people found dead at a home in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning after three people were found dead inside, according to 7NEWS sources. Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m. A large police presence remains on scene as...
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Boston middle school student found with knife

BOSTON (WHDH) - A middle school student at the James F. Condon School in South Boston was found in possession of a knife Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal to the school community. Principal Carlitta Camillo said the knife was found on Thursday morning. School staff...
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run

NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Crews in Plymouth battle early morning house fire

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Plymouth have been working to contain a fast-burning fire that broke out early Friday morning. Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of a home in the area of Post N Rail Ave., where crews were first called to the residence sometime around 5 a.m.
PLYMOUTH, MA

