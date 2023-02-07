Read full article on original website
Body pulled from Charles River Thursday identified as 55-year-old missing man
Authorities have launched an investigation after State Police pull a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon.
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
Police searching for missing Roxbury girl
Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a Roxbury girl went missing Wednesday afternoon.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway at a home in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning. officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m. A large police presence remains on scene as of 5:30 a.m. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS...
Public’s help sought in 1975 Boston cold case murder
“Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade’s long investigation.”
3 people found dead at a home in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning after three people were found dead inside, according to 7NEWS sources. Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m. A large police presence remains on scene as...
whdh.com
Boston middle school student found with knife
BOSTON (WHDH) - A middle school student at the James F. Condon School in South Boston was found in possession of a knife Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal to the school community. Principal Carlitta Camillo said the knife was found on Thursday morning. School staff...
Attleboro man to be arraigned in connection with death of elderly woman
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man who is facing murder and arson charges in the case of an elderly woman found dead after a house fire is set to be arraigned Thursday. Police say Adam Rollins, 42, robbed and assaulted 80-year-old Judith Henriques, who later died when her home...
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
Hot Mess: Man, 71, Tried To Burn His Way Into Boston Apt, DA Says
A Brockton man wouldn't take no for an answer and instead tried to burn his way into a woman's apartment earlier this week, prosecutors say. Stanley Williams, 71, charged with arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, was released on his own recognizance and t…
2 McDonald’s workers injured in attempted drive-thru robbery in Roslindale, police say
Tuesday night, two employees at a McDonald’s in Roslindale were injured after a suspect tried to rob the fast-food restaurant through a drive-thru window, Boston police said. At 8:47 p.m. at 718 American Legion Highway, a suspect reached their hands through the drive-through window of the restaurant in an...
Two Green Line operators placed on paid leave after college student trapped under train, loses leg
Two Green Line operators have been placed on paid leave in connection with an MBTA trolly incident that left a Boston college student without a leg.
ABC6.com
Brockton police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly committing an armed home invasion in Taunton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Brockton police tracked down three men wanted in a Taunton armed robbery case. Police said an 18-year-old Jenson Vernet, a 15-year-old from Everett, and a 16-year-old from Somerset shot at a house in Taunton, causing damage. Taunton police told ABC 6 News Wednesday that they...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run
NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
whdh.com
Crews in Plymouth battle early morning house fire
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Plymouth have been working to contain a fast-burning fire that broke out early Friday morning. Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of a home in the area of Post N Rail Ave., where crews were first called to the residence sometime around 5 a.m.
Boston Hospital Receives Airlifted Driver Trapped In Serious Car Crash
A Boston Medflight helicopter was needed to transport the victim of a catastrophic car crash who was trapped in the vehicle. A helicopter brought the driver to a Boston hospital.Hanson Fire DepartmentFirefighters responded to a car crash on Brook Street in Hanson around 4:00 a.m. on Thursd…
Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas at neighbors pleads guilty to criminal harassment
A Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas on the property of his Haitian neighbors pled guilty to charges of criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and a slew of firearms-related charges, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.
