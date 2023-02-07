Read full article on original website
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
MyWabashValley.com
Players give back to community hosting the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KDVR) — During Super Bowl week, so much of the attention goes to the players, coaches and their respective teams. Something that isn’t seen is the community work that many players do in the cities where the Super Bowl is held. For Troy and Tommi Vincent,...
MyWabashValley.com
Reaction to LeBron becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader
Reaction from social media and elsewhere poured in after LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. It’s a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league. And quite amazingly, LeBron continues to play at an elite level and his basketball history is still being written.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
MyWabashValley.com
76ers-Celtics NBA Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets
Spread, over/under and prop bets for Wednesday’s 76ers-Celtics game in Boston. The Celtics are favored at home. The 76ers last faced the Celtics in the season opener back in October. Boston upheld its status as defending Eastern Conference champions with a 126-117 win that night, and now the two...
MyWabashValley.com
Bracketology: UNC Is Barely on Right Side of the Bubble
The preseason No. 1 team is in danger of missing the field. Selection Sunday is fewer than five weeks away! After another week of chaos (15 ranked teams lost last week, including eight on an action-packed Saturday), there are plenty of updates to be made to our projected men’s NCAA tournament field. A couple of bluebloods are still sweating it out on the bubble, while the race for the No. 1 seeds continues.
MyWabashValley.com
Eagles GM Howie Roseman again shows his resilience
PHOENIX (AP) — The “Howie! Howie! Howie” chants at the team’s send-off party in Philadelphia followed Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to Super Bowl opening night. They were yelling obscenities at Roseman not too long ago. The once-exiled executive who was cast aside for Chip Kelly...
MyWabashValley.com
Mikal Bridges Had the Saddest Reaction to Being Traded for KD
The 26-year-old, now heading to the Nets, was part of the Suns’ trade package for Kevin Durant. Maybe grab a tissue box before visiting Mikal Bridges’s Twitter page after the forward was part of the Suns’ trade package for Kevin Durant. Bridges will now wear a Nets...
