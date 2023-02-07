Read full article on original website
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
North Minneapolis Walgreens to close, leaving few places to get prescriptions filled
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - North Minneapolis will soon lose one of its two neighborhood pharmacies. The news comes the same week the community learned it will also lose one of its few options for fresh groceries. The "closing" sign on the door is one people on the north side didn't...
Second major business announces closure in North Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Walgreens store located on the border of Minneapolis' Near North and Hawthorne neighborhoods is slated to close later this month, the second major business to announce a departure from north Minneapolis this week. In a statement, a Walgreens spokesperson confirmed that the location at 627 W....
Food shelves in North Minneapolis report unprecedented number of people in need
MINNEAPOLIS -- A record number of Minnesotans are in need of help from food shelves and that number is expected to rise, especially in North Minneapolis. The Aldi store was one of only three grocery stores residents can shop on the city's north side, but earlier this week the chain announced it was closing its North Minneapolis location.RELATED: Aldi in North Minneapolis permanently closingThe food shelf at the Camden Collective serves the Camden neighborhood in Minneapolis and leaders expect more people will be using its food shelve once the store closes. It opened during the pandemic as a way to help support youth through...
Aldi closing in North Minneapolis, leaving few options for many residents in that community
Aldi is closing its North Minneapolis store on Sunday, meaning there are now only two grocery options for residents in that part of town. Some say its accessibility and low prices made it a desirable shopping option.
New Minneapolis restaurant will offer plant-based menu with side of THC
MINNEAPOLIS — Juniper Restaurant doesn't even have a home yet, but months before it opens its doors to customers at Lyndale and 26th in Uptown, buzz around its vegan menu is already heating up - thanks to a THC twist. "This drink is a mix of beet juice, lime,...
North Minneapolis ALDI closing Feb. 12
MINNEAPOLIS — An ALDI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the grocery chain's location in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis will close later this month. In a statement, ALDI said that the company made the decision to close the store at 3120 Penn Avenue N. in Minneapolis "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring... We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."
Resource center opens at troubled Minneapolis intersection that's making a transformation
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A resource center at one of Minneapolis' most troubled intersections appears to be making a difference as the area with a reputation for violence is starting to make some real progress towards peace. The group "We Push for Peace" has helped to rid the intersection at...
Sidewalk snow plowing study proposed for Minneapolis, program could be seen by 2027
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A long-held, backbreaking winter chore might not be a concern for Minneapolis residents much longer, as city council members are proposing an analysis to consider how a citywide sidewalk plowing and snow removal program might work. The Minneapolis City Council’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee will...
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
2 men injured in shooting at Uptown Minneapolis restaurant, police say
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say two men were wounded in a shooting at an Uptown restaurant Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at about noon at the Breakfast Klub, located on Lagoon Avenue between Fremont and Girard avenues.Witnesses say several people were in the restaurant eating when a man walked and started shooting, hitting two people. Minneapolis police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were both transported to HCMC for treatment.The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. The Breakfast Klub is a brand-new restaurant that opened earlier this month. WCCO spoke with the executive chef, who...
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Check Out 3 AirBnB Castles in Minnesota Available for Family Rental
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness just to do, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
White Bear Lake McDonald's Restaurants Step Up to Support White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (February 9, 2023) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today that it has partnered with two White Bear Lake McDonald's restaurants to further support the Beyond the Call of Duty Fund to assist White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak, who was shot multiple times while on duty on January 24. In addition to serving as a first responder, Sheak is a current TFLF Board Member.
Eat Street Crossing coming soon to Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — A new food hall is coming to south Minneapolis soon!. Eat Street Crossing is set to open in the Old Arizona Studios building in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood, on March 4. The eatery features six different vendors with cuisines from around the world, according to a press release.
Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat
I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
Bloomington murder-suicide likely stemmed from stock market trading
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington police say the suspected murder-suicide in the parking lot of Smack Shack likely stemmed from a conflict involving stock market trading. Anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by the men should contact the police. On Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities identified the third...
