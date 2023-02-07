Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Deep Burgundy And Blue Tones Take Over This Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 hasn’t been on the market for too long, but it’s quietly become an important part of the brand’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired, partly-up-cycled sneaker appeared in a muted mix of navy and burgundy colors. The mesh and fuse construction across the upper sees the darker of the two colors take over the mudguard, while base layers keep things extra muted in black. Midsole components just above the revolutionary Air Max bubble enjoy a multi-color finish that sees recycled manufacturing floor scraps turn into cushioning. Lastly, the Terrascape offering’s waffle pattern traction underfoot also joins the sustainability initiative, pushing the Swoosh’s “Move to Zero” effort forward.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 4 “Olive Canvas” Rumored To Release For Holiday 2023
The Jumpman is taking full advantage of 2023, commemorating the Jordan Year with both new and familiar releases alike. And once the Holiday 2023 season officially begins, we’ll be greeted by much more than the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” and Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred.” The Air Jordan 4, too, is helping close out the celebration, doing so in a new “Olive Canvas” colorway.
sneakernews.com
This Murky GS Nike Air Max 95 Receives An Infusion Of “Royal Blue”
The Nike Air Max 95’s clad compositions have coordinated a seldom number of releases since the Summer but as the hallowed Air Max Day approaches, the silhouette is beginning to diversify its increased slate of offerings with a return to its pitch-dark efforts, such as this grade-school exclusive option featuring hits of “Royal Blue”.
sneakernews.com
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
sneakernews.com
Multi-Color Cotton Candy Coats The Nike Vapormax Plus
Inspired by the iconic Nike Air Max Plus, the modernized Vapormax Plus has effectively cemented itself within the cushioned sneaker community in under half a decade. Maintaining its widely-adorned appreciation through a reinvigorated slate of offerings, yet another colorful gradient coats the silhouette’s plush neoprene mimicking the multi-color cotton candy found at ballparks.
sneakernews.com
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max CB ’94 Is Returning In 2023 In Black/Game Royal
In 1994, Nike and Charles Barkley proclaimed that the 92-93 MVP was “not a role model.” What followed was not only a change in scenery from Philly to sunny Phoenix but the arrival of his first true solo signature silhouette, the Nike Air Max CB ’94. While the 1994 model has most recently been stashed away in the Beaverton brand’s archives, a 2020 rendition of Barkley’s famed signature is set to return in Holiday 2023, according to @bubblekoppe.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 1 “Safari” Receives A “Summit White” Makeover
Nike has already begun laying down the groundwork for Air Max Day 2023, as official images have revealed several upcoming additions to the line-up. Even the Air Max 1 “Safari” — arguably one of the silhouette’s most prolific offerings — will be joining in on the fun, doing so this time in a simpler, “Summit White” colorway.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 95 Goes In Full Stealth Mode With Reflective Uppers Removed
In 2023, there’s no lack of option when it comes to sneaker colorways, but there will always be that demographic that sticks to the all-black-everything look. Going in stealth mode head to toe has always been a vibe, accentuated only by the right pairs of kicks. In comes the...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 97 Encompasses Hoya Paranoia
In preparation for the Beaverton brand’s celebratory Air Max Day, the entire slate from The Swooshes iconic cushioning series has received a notable uptick in propositions, such as this “Georgetown” extended Nike Air Max 97. Having prepared an Air Jordan 1, Nike Terminator and Air Jordan 6...
sneakernews.com
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” (AKA “Seafoam”)
The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” has finally surfaced in official Nike images after seven months of being teased. Scheduled to drop in women’s sizing, the unreleased retro sees a color-blocking similar to the original “Fire Red” style from 1989. “White” smooth leather takes over most of the upper, although mesh and TPU panels interrupt. Branding on the tongue label, inner-lining, and eyelets enjoy “Oil Green” flair (which has been widely dubbed “Seafoam”). “Black” enters the mix in a number of gaps throughout the Air Jordan‘s upper and midsole, but it doesn’t detract from the main color’s boldness. No “NIKE AIR” logos appear on the spine, but the Jumpman figures that land on the heel surely won’t impede the women’s AJ4 from becoming a modern classic (we just hope extended sizing is offered).
sneakernews.com
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Reappears With Air Command Force Detailing And “Gorge Green” Accents
As the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s history and product lineup, the silhouette keeps appearing in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: Another Air Command Force-inspired style clad in “Gorge Green,” “Obsidian” and “Gold Suede” colors.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Nylon Takes On A Classic “Black/White” Look
As one of the most iconic sneaker designs of all time, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has undergone countless modifications since debuting in 1983. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s classic creation appeared with nylon panels and a straightforward black and white color scheme. Neither aspect is new to the design,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Makes Preparations For Easter 2023
Though still quite a ways away, Nike is already making preparations for Easter 2023, unveiling a brand new, commemorative colorway of the Air Max 90 Futura. Akin not only to Easter Eggs but also Spring as a whole, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Easter” plays around with a wide assortment of pastels. Light blues take the helm, painting many of the adjacent accents as well as the leather trims and the suede that wraps around the entire shoe. Pinks, by comparison, are utilized only in seldom, appearing much less than the violets that lay along the base and lace unit. Even white neutrals are used more heavily, applied along the Swoosh, eye stays, and midsole.
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Dons An Understated, White-On-Navy Colorway
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97, much like its Air Max 90 and Air Max Plus-inspired counterparts, is receiving a few new colorways for 2023. This white and navy pair is but the latest, with more likely to surface leading up to Air Max Day. Among one of the silhouette’s...
sneakernews.com
Mismatched “University Red” And “Game Royal” Pulses Across The Nike Ja 1
While we were treated to the Nike Ja 1’s initial slate of colorways this past week, Ja Morant’s first signature silhouette with The Swoosh has only just begun to explore the full breadth of its scheduled lineup. As such, the Beaverton brand’s latest signature series is continuing to indulge in 12’s admiration for mismatched ensembles and Nike Tech Fleece Packs.
Comments / 0