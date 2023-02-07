Read full article on original website
Compromised limbs could cause more outages, according to Austin Energy
AUSTIN, Texas — Almost all of the Austin Energy power outages have been restored following the ice storm in Central Texas, but there may be more that pop-up due to already compromised trees. A representative with Austin Energy explained that recent weather events that the area has seen may...
Austin Energy restores final outages after widespread ice storm damage
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, Austin Energy said power had been restored to “all remaining customers who are able to safely receive power” following last week’s ice storm. The winter storm caused widespread damage to trees and power lines from significant icing due to freezing...
Farmers learning to adapt as we continue to see extreme weather events in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — In 2021, Winter Storm Uri cost millions of dollars in agricultural loss across Texas. Since then, a common theme every year has been extreme winter weather conditions, and farmers are catching on. Farmshare Austin, a local nonprofit that grows and sells food at an affordable price,...
'Heavier than what we can handle' | Austin Disaster Relief gets thousands of requests for cleanup
MOUNTAIN CITY, Texas — When the ice storm hit, Mountain City residents Pauline and Ron Tom were left with a yard filled with downed limbs and branches that kept piling up for two days. "It's like God doing the finish work, bringing down what was left over. We started...
Food distribution event Saturday following winter ice storm outages
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting another drive-thru food distribution event on Saturday to get people the help they need following last week's winter ice storm. The special event on Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Del Valle High School, located...
Austin Disaster Relief Network helping clean up debris from ice storm
The ice storm last week left extensive damage in its wake, with many residents left to pick up the pieces. But volunteers are doing their part to help.
How the ice storm impacted Austin's real estate market
AUSTIN, Texas — The ice storm had an effect on many aspects throughout Central Texas, including the Austin real estate market. Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company and an Austin native, said the ice storm greatly affected his apartment properties. "We're a very large apartment owner...
'All 24 of them' | Leander family loses all their pets after a fire ravages their home
LEANDER, Texas — During our most recent winter storm, our local emergency departments responded to several fires, many started by people simply trying to stay warm. KVUE caught up with one Leander family who lost everything after setting up their propane heater to warm up. "The whole back room...
Drive-by shooting early Monday morning injures one
AUSTIN, Texas — A drive-by shooting early Monday morning has left one person injured. At 3:05 a.m. on Feb. 13, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to 1500 East Anderson Lane regarding a drive-by shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that a a...
Bus driver struck by stray bullet in southeast Austin Sunday morning talks exclusively to KVUE
AUSTIN, Texas — A bus driver was injured after being struck by what is believed to have been a stray bullet in southeast Austin on Sunday morning. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. near Burton Drive and East Riverside Drive, Capital Metro said. The driver was taken to the...
Possible I-35 expansion could lead to resident, business displacement
AUSTIN, Texas — In an effort to fix the congestion along Interstate 35, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing a project to expand the highway. But, the expansion would come at the cost of displacing 107 businesses. The 107 businesses that would be displaced include 69 commercial...
Plumbing, heating company signs big lease at new southeast Austin industrial park
AUSTIN, Texas — A multinational plumbing and heating company has signed a big lease for a new industrial park coming to southeast Austin, not far from the Austin airport and Tesla facility. Ferguson Enterprises will take over a 207,180 square-foot space, the biggest building of the project, according to...
SWAT standoff at Cedar Park home ends peacefully
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A 12-and-a-half-hour standoff at a Cedar Park home involving the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team ended peacefully on Sunday evening. Officers responded to a “barricaded subject” in the 400 block of Marigold Lane, the Cedar Park Police Department said. The City of Cedar...
Two vehicle crash in Williamson County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A crash on Farm-to-Market 14314 in Williamson County has left one person dead and two injured on Thursday. In a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers were sent out to the scene of a crash on Feb. 9 located on FM 14314 where two vehicles crashed into one another.
'No known threat' for suspicious device near Congress Avenue bridge, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas — Traffic flow has resumed Friday afternoon in the Congress Avenue bridge area after the Austin Police Department responded to a call regarding a suspicious package. APD said just after 1 p.m. that officers were responding to the call at 111 E. Cesar Chavez St., near The...
New industrial park coming to southeast Austin
A multi-national plumbing and heating company has signed a lease for a new industrial park in southeast Austin. It will be nearby the airport and Tesla factory.
$22.9 million grant will focus on making streets safer for underserved Austin areas
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will receive a $22.9 million grant to make its streets safer for everyone. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) as a part of the $5 billion Safe Streets and Roads for All program. "This is an investment in...
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Super Bowl watch parties, pre-Valentine's Day events and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From celebrations of love to celebrations of football, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some of...
Austin Council to move forward with vote to fire City Manager Cronk
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: A previous version of this story included information obtained through anonymous sources. That information was removed until it can be independently confirmed. Read more about KVUE's reporting practices here. Austin's City Council will move forward with a vote to fire City Manager Spencer Cronk...
Austin Humane Society hosts 16th annual Puppy Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was from the Austin Humane Society's Puppy Bowl in 2022. The Austin Human Society (AHS) is hosting the beloved Puppy Bowl on Saturday for a barkingly good time!. The 16th annual Puppy Bowl, presented by the Heritage Ranch by H-E-B, will...
