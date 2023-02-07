ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

How the ice storm impacted Austin's real estate market

AUSTIN, Texas — The ice storm had an effect on many aspects throughout Central Texas, including the Austin real estate market. Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company and an Austin native, said the ice storm greatly affected his apartment properties. "We're a very large apartment owner...
KVUE

Drive-by shooting early Monday morning injures one

AUSTIN, Texas — A drive-by shooting early Monday morning has left one person injured. At 3:05 a.m. on Feb. 13, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to 1500 East Anderson Lane regarding a drive-by shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that a a...
KVUE

SWAT standoff at Cedar Park home ends peacefully

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A 12-and-a-half-hour standoff at a Cedar Park home involving the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team ended peacefully on Sunday evening. Officers responded to a “barricaded subject” in the 400 block of Marigold Lane, the Cedar Park Police Department said. The City of Cedar...
KVUE

Austin Council to move forward with vote to fire City Manager Cronk

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: A previous version of this story included information obtained through anonymous sources. That information was removed until it can be independently confirmed. Read more about KVUE's reporting practices here. Austin's City Council will move forward with a vote to fire City Manager Spencer Cronk...
KVUE

Austin Humane Society hosts 16th annual Puppy Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was from the Austin Humane Society's Puppy Bowl in 2022. The Austin Human Society (AHS) is hosting the beloved Puppy Bowl on Saturday for a barkingly good time!. The 16th annual Puppy Bowl, presented by the Heritage Ranch by H-E-B, will...
