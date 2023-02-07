Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in forfeited revenue to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers' Fresh Look Goes ViralSara IrshadAustin, TX
Dirty ThirtySarah RoseAustin, TX
Related
Austin restaurants trying to bounce back after power outages put business on pause
AUSTIN, Texas — Many Austin restaurants that lost power in last week's ice storm are trying to bounce back from lost food and revenue. In Hyde Park, Mexican restaurant Julio's Café lost power for a week. "I am not happy that it happened because everyone is impacted,” said...
kut.org
What to know about Williamson County's winter storm recovery efforts
It's been more than a week since the winter storm hit Central Texas, but local officials and residents in Williamson County are still dealing with the aftermath. "I was born in Williamson County, and in my 58 years of being here and living here, I’ve never seen more storm damage," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell told KUT. "The damage to trees is the most significant I’ve seen in my lifetime."
fox7austin.com
Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm
LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
Resource centers open in Austin amid ice storm recovery
AUSTIN, Texas — As the Central Texas community works to recover from the recent winter storm, Austin-area organizations are coming together to put all the resources people need in one place. The City of Austin is opening Multi-Agency Resources Centers, or MARCs. Resources available at the MARCs include assistance...
Austin Energy says power has been restored to customers in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — At the start of KVUE Daybreak Friday morning, Austin Energy was reporting that fewer than 40 customers were without power. But by 6:15 a.m., that number had jumped to more than 7,700. Austin Energy said at 6:23 a.m. that customers in South Austin were without power...
CBS Austin
How to get large piles of downed tree limbs picked up ASAP by City of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting rid of the massive piles of storm debris stacked all over Austin is going to take until at least April. Austin Resource Recovery says there is more debris from this ice storm than any other recent weather event. “Staff members that have been on my...
Austin City Council passes winter storm ordinances aimed to help residents
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a busy day for Austin City Council Thursday as they approved several ordinances aimed at helping residents impacted by the winter storm that came through Central Texas last week. The Development Services Department stated that two ordinances will go into effect from Feb. 9...
Branch disposal fee reduced in Williamson County after ice storm
The cost to dump a pickup truckload of brush and limbs at the Williamson County Landfill in Hutto has been reduced to $10 a load after last week’s ice storm.
CBS Austin
Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's responsibility
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people without power is shrinking. leaving only the people with complex outages, or damage they are responsible for fixing. That means if you still don't have power, the fix may be on you. Megan Biesele had an electrical fire in her backyard about...
$22.9 million grant will focus on making streets safer for underserved Austin areas
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will receive a $22.9 million grant to make its streets safer for everyone. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) as a part of the $5 billion Safe Streets and Roads for All program. "This is an investment in...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Austin small businesses severely impacted by major power outage
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a long road back for small businesses in Austin impacted by the ongoing power outages. Some of them say they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars. For restaurants, the costs are really adding up: from lost revenue, to spoiled food, to employees who are now out of a week’s pay.
fox7austin.com
ACC campus under shelter-in-place order after report of armed subject near school
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Austin Community College (ACC) Cypress Creek Campus is under a shelter-in-place order after a report of an armed subject near campus. It happened around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to a tweet by ACC District. ACC says all campus doors on its Cedar Park campus...
Where to find homelessness resources in Austin
Whether it is finding access to food or programs aimed to get you back into the workforce and/or housing, there are plenty of local resources to go around.
KVUE
City of Austin, Austin Police Association reach new four-year police contract
Included in the agreement are hiring 400 cadets by 2025. The agreement took almost a year to create and will still need approval by City Council.
Shelter-in-place lifted at Austin Community College's Cypress Creek Campus
CEDAR PARK, Texas — An Austin Community College (ACC) campus in Cedar Park is no longer under a shelter-in-place order. ACC initially said at around noon Wednesday that its Cypress Creek Campus was under a shelter-in-place order due to reports of a possible armed subject near campus. A spokesperson for the Cedar Park Police Department (CPPD) said it received a report of a man in the campus area who was carrying a handgun.
Some Austin residents without power for seven days
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy was still dealing with some remaining outages on Tuesday. In North Austin, cleanup continues a week after the ice storm came through, with some still without power. "We have been without power since last Wednesday," Austin resident Aubrey Berkowitz said. Berkowitz said it’s been...
'It's just inexcusable and it's heartbreaking' | More former Bowie High School students talk about alleged abuse in federal lawsuit against Austin ISD
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: See this full KVUE Defenders report Friday on KVUE News at 6 and 10. More legal issues are surfacing for the Austin Independent School District (AISD) and a long-time drama teacher. We are now hearing from two former Bowie High School students who joined...
Austin Energy: Roughly 200 customers need electrical equipment repairs
Still, there are a few hundred left in the dark. They said some of them have electrical repairs preventing from turning their power on.
fox7austin.com
About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
Comments / 0