Austin, TX

kut.org

What to know about Williamson County's winter storm recovery efforts

It's been more than a week since the winter storm hit Central Texas, but local officials and residents in Williamson County are still dealing with the aftermath. "I was born in Williamson County, and in my 58 years of being here and living here, I’ve never seen more storm damage," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell told KUT. "The damage to trees is the most significant I’ve seen in my lifetime."
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm

LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Resource centers open in Austin amid ice storm recovery

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Central Texas community works to recover from the recent winter storm, Austin-area organizations are coming together to put all the resources people need in one place. The City of Austin is opening Multi-Agency Resources Centers, or MARCs. Resources available at the MARCs include assistance...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Shelter-in-place lifted at Austin Community College's Cypress Creek Campus

CEDAR PARK, Texas — An Austin Community College (ACC) campus in Cedar Park is no longer under a shelter-in-place order. ACC initially said at around noon Wednesday that its Cypress Creek Campus was under a shelter-in-place order due to reports of a possible armed subject near campus. A spokesperson for the Cedar Park Police Department (CPPD) said it received a report of a man in the campus area who was carrying a handgun.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Some Austin residents without power for seven days

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy was still dealing with some remaining outages on Tuesday. In North Austin, cleanup continues a week after the ice storm came through, with some still without power. "We have been without power since last Wednesday," Austin resident Aubrey Berkowitz said. Berkowitz said it’s been...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
AUSTIN, TX

