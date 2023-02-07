Read full article on original website
“Never Seen Before” – Scientists Discover an Extraordinary New Species of Pterosaur With Over 400 Teeth
Paleontologists from England, Germany, and Mexico have uncovered an extraordinary new species of pterosaur, characterized by an astonishing 400 teeth that resemble the prongs of a nit comb. The remarkable fossil was discovered in a German quarry. Professor David Martill, lead author of the research, from the University of Portsmouth’s...
Proof That Neanderthals Feasted on Crabs 90,000 Years Ago – Debunks Primitive Cave Dweller Stereotypes
90,000 years ago, Neanderthals based in Portugal harvested and roasted brown crabs. Scientists studying archaeological remains at Gruta da Figueira Brava, Portugal, discovered that Neanderthals were harvesting shellfish to eat – including brown crabs, where they preferred larger specimens and cooked them in fires. Archeologists say this disproves the idea that eating marine foods gave early modern humans’ brains the competitive advantage.
New planet ring system discovered in our Solar System
Astronomers have discovered a new ring system in our Solar System.The ring system is around a newly discovered dwarf planet, named Quaoar, which is around half the size of Pluto and orbits the Sun beyond Neptune.Researchers say it orbits much further out than is typical for other ring systems, calling into question current theories of how ring systems are formed.The discovery was made by an international team of astronomers using HiPERCAM – an extremely sensitive high-speed camera developed by scientists at the University of Sheffield.It is mounted on the world’s largest optical telescope, the 10.4 metre diameter Gran Telescopio Canarias on...
Magma Charts a Shockingly Unexpected Course Beneath Volcanoes
Imperial College London researchers have observed magma taking an unexpected route beneath volcanoes, shedding light on the processes behind eruptions. The findings were based on data from a tectonic plate boundary in the Eastern Caribbean region. The results help us understand what drives the type and rate of volcanic eruptions, as well as the make-up of erupted magma. They could also help us understand why some volcanoes are more active than others, and why volcanic activity changes over time.
Astronomers discovered breakthrough ring system in our Solar System
Astronomers from the University of Sheffield discovered a new ring system around a dwarf planet on the edge of the Solar System, according to a press release. The discovery calls into question current theories about how ring systems are formed since the ring system orbits much further out than is typical for other ring systems.
SpaceX put a Tesla sportscar into space five years ago. Where is it now?
SpaceX launched a Tesla roadster belonging to company founder and billionaire Elon Musk in 2018, and what's left of the car may still be in orbit today.
Boat Captain Saw Strange, Massive Creature in Lake Tahoe
He has a detailed description of the beast...
Women sunbathing in a tidepool at low tide are stunned when they learn they're sharing the water with a host of crabs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I went to the beach on a hot day and decided to sit in a tidepool, with our coolers and refreshments at hand. We didn't want to sit on the sand because it was too hot, and we didn't want to splash in the ocean because it was too cold. We thought sitting in a tidepool would be just right, but we were both wrong.
Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet
A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
‘Strange’ Russian satellite blows up into cloud of debris – report
A division of the US space force has confirmed that a “strange” Russian satellite blew up last month, creating a cloud of debris that added to the junk already cluttering space.The 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted on Tuesday that the Russian satellite Cosmos 2499 blew up on 4 January at an altitude of about 1170km, adding that the space force division is tracking 85 associated pieces of the debris.US satellite trackers had reportedly catalogued the Russian satellite as a piece of debris initially after it was launched in 2014 but later labelled it as the payload Cosmos 2499.Earlier news...
The Mysterious Stones of the Sahara: Unsolved Mysteries in the Desert
This article discusses the strange movement of stones in the Sahara desert, and discusses theories about what might be happening. There is still much unknown about these stones, and scientists are still trying to figure out what is happening. The mysterious stones of the Sahara have been a source of intrigue and mystery for generations. These stones exist in the world's deserts, including the scorching hot and dry Mojave Desert, Death Valley, and other regions of extreme heat. They seem to come in cookie cutter patterns that defy all absolute scientific certainty. It is a mystery as to why these stones exist and why they appear in such an inexorable strength. No one knows for sure, but some believe that living help or an intervention from some outside force may be behind it.
Exquisite Gold Bead Discovered in City of David
National Service volunteer Hallel Feidman, 18, from Bnei Ayish, who is assigned to the sifting project of the Archaeological Experience in the Emek Tzurim National Park, recently discovered a gold bead. “I poured the pail onto the sieve and began to wash the material that was brought from the excavations...
3,200-year-old trees reveal the collapse of an ancient empire
A new study of 3,200-year-old trees in Turkey suggests that the mysterious collapse of several civilizations in the Late Bronze Age, from around 1200 to 1150 B.C., coincided with a severe three-year drought in central Anatolia, a heartland of the powerful Hittite Empire and one of the worst-affected areas at the time.
The moon has a hidden tide that pulls on Earth's magnetosphere, new study reveals
Researchers have detected fluctuations in Earth's magnetosphere created by the same tidal forces that the moon exerts on the oceans.
Mysterious Russian satellite breaks up in orbit, generating cloud of debris
The mysterious Russian satellite Kosmos 2499 broke apart in early January, and the U.S. Space Force is already tracking 85 pieces of debris from the incident.
New asteroid photobombs Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has observed its smallest cosmic object to date — a previously unknown asteroid about the size of the Colosseum in Rome.
NASA Spots 'Fascinating Magic Trick of Nature' in Saturn's Rings
There's something unusual happening in a new Hubble Space Telescope image of scenic ringed planet Saturn. The view is spectacular all on its own, but zoom in on the left side of its rings and look for a couple of dark, shadowy spots. Those are "spokes." The enigmatic spokes appear...
The Most Mysterious Part of the Moon Isn’t Where You Think
The far side of the moon has a certain mystique about it. It’s eternally out of view, never facing the Earth—which has earned it a misleading nickname, “the dark side,” as if sunlight never reaches its surface (it does). It’s the section of the moon we’ll never see for ourselves, not unless we hop on a spaceship and fly over there.But the really mysterious parts of the moon aren’t on the far side. They’re at the poles, where the sun always hovers near the horizon. The lighting conditions create special circumstances: Hundreds of craters at the north and south poles...
Scientists shocked to find ring around planet that ‘shouldn’t be’ in our solar system
A ring that scientists had thought couldn’t exist has been found around a planet in our Solar System.The ring is similar to those that famously wrap around other nearby planets, such as Saturn. But it was found on a much smaller world: the newly discovered dwarf planet Quaoar.What’s more, the ring is much further away than scientists thought it could possibly be. The new ring is twice as far from Quaoar as researchers had thought was allowed by physics.As such, it requires a rewrite of our understanding of the formation of planetary rings and the physics that govern them. That...
Researchers Have Developed an Entire Color Palette of Inexpensive Fluorescent Dyes
ETH Zurich researchers have created new fluorescent dyes that are simple and inexpensive to make. The dyes are made up of modular polymers with varying numbers of subunits that determine their color. The subunits are either easily obtainable commercially or can be produced in a single reaction step by chemists.
