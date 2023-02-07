(Leopold) A woman from Marble Hill is dead following a one vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Bollinger County. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happpened on ‘A-B’ Highway, about four miles south of Leopold when a Ford Escape driven by 73-year-old Ida Koenig ran off the right side of the road, she overcorrected and then the Escape ran off the other side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

