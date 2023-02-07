ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MO

kbsi23.com

All lanes of U.S. 51 south of Wickliffe reopened after crash

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office reports U.S. 51 has reopened at the south edge of Wickliffe in Ballard County. U.S. 51 was blocked near the 3 mile marker on Jefferson Hill between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. About...
WICKLIFFE, KY
KFVS12

Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau

A large tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau on Rand Street last night during a heavy storm. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also released its year-to-year crime report this week. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 2/9/23. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Construction begins on LifeHouse Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction began at the site of LifeHouse Cape Girardeau. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. The group will serve homeless pregnant women of southeast Missouri over the 18, along with their young children under the age of five, and their newborn babies.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Roadway in Jackson temporarily closes due to fallen tree

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 4:06 p.m. Feb. 9, the City of Jackson received a report that a large tree fell across E. Jackson Trail between Royal Drive and Shady Lane in the Forest Acres subdivision. No injuries were reported, but this section of roadway is temporarily closed...
JACKSON, MO
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo

Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
JACKSON, MO
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve woman dies in Pemiscot County traffic crash

JEFFERSON CITY — A 54-year-old Ste. Genevieve woman died in a traffic crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County late Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Glinda K. Quick was the driver of a southbound vehicle which struck the rear of a tractor-trailer rig driven by 48-year-old Elmer L. Gremminer of Fenton.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Hayti police searching for ‘dine and dash’ suspect

HAYTI, Mo. (KBSI) – The Hayti Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a person who dined and dashed at a restaurant in town. The person did not pay for his food at Los Portales in Hayti on February 6 about 6 p.m. Anyone with any...
HAYTI, MO
mymoinfo.com

Crash in Bollinger County Claims Life of Marble Hill Woman

(Leopold) A woman from Marble Hill is dead following a one vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Bollinger County. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happpened on ‘A-B’ Highway, about four miles south of Leopold when a Ford Escape driven by 73-year-old Ida Koenig ran off the right side of the road, she overcorrected and then the Escape ran off the other side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

MSHP investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff

He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. New details...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

New details about standoff in Sikeston

He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. MSHP investigates...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is open near the 92 mile marker after a crash Tuesday morning, February 7. According to Cape Girardeau police, crews cleared the scene and the road is open. Earlier, traffic was backed up in the area due to a crash. You can...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Southeast Missouri State University cuts ribbon on newly renovated Bookstore

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the newly remodeled on-campus Follett Southeast bookstore took place Thursday. The public was invited to attend. Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas gave a small opening speech of gratitude. “The merchandise that you find here,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
ADVANCE, MO
Kait 8

Storm damage, power outages reported in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Wednesday storm knocked out power and left a trail of damage in Clay County. The county’s Office of Emergency Management said the storms knocked down power lines off Highway 67 and County Road 125 near Corning. He also reported outages along Highway 141...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
southarkansassun.com

Newsbreak: Tragic Incident in Poplar Bluff as Man is Shot Dead by Police

The Poplar Bluff Police Department reported an unfortunate incident of a man being shot dead and three officers being placed on administrative leave on Tuesday morning. According to the department’s statement, a call was received about a man who was walking in the area with blood on him and appeared to have a knife in his hand.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

