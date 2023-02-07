Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
All lanes of U.S. 51 south of Wickliffe reopened after crash
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office reports U.S. 51 has reopened at the south edge of Wickliffe in Ballard County. U.S. 51 was blocked near the 3 mile marker on Jefferson Hill between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. About...
KFVS12
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau
A large tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau on Rand Street last night during a heavy storm. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also released its year-to-year crime report this week. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 2/9/23. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on...
KFVS12
Construction begins on LifeHouse Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction began at the site of LifeHouse Cape Girardeau. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. The group will serve homeless pregnant women of southeast Missouri over the 18, along with their young children under the age of five, and their newborn babies.
kbsi23.com
Roadway in Jackson temporarily closes due to fallen tree
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 4:06 p.m. Feb. 9, the City of Jackson received a report that a large tree fell across E. Jackson Trail between Royal Drive and Shady Lane in the Forest Acres subdivision. No injuries were reported, but this section of roadway is temporarily closed...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
KFVS12
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve woman dies in Pemiscot County traffic crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A 54-year-old Ste. Genevieve woman died in a traffic crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County late Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Glinda K. Quick was the driver of a southbound vehicle which struck the rear of a tractor-trailer rig driven by 48-year-old Elmer L. Gremminer of Fenton.
kbsi23.com
Hayti police searching for ‘dine and dash’ suspect
HAYTI, Mo. (KBSI) – The Hayti Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a person who dined and dashed at a restaurant in town. The person did not pay for his food at Los Portales in Hayti on February 6 about 6 p.m. Anyone with any...
Missouri woman convicted in man’s death, dumping body in forest
Danisha Price has been convicted in the death of Bruce Ehrenberg Sr. in addition to dumping his body in a Missouri forest.
mymoinfo.com
Crash in Bollinger County Claims Life of Marble Hill Woman
(Leopold) A woman from Marble Hill is dead following a one vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Bollinger County. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happpened on ‘A-B’ Highway, about four miles south of Leopold when a Ford Escape driven by 73-year-old Ida Koenig ran off the right side of the road, she overcorrected and then the Escape ran off the other side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
KFVS12
MSHP investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff
He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. New details...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Called to Investigate Vandalism at Baptist Memorial Hospital
Union City police were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital to investigate vandalism. Reports said an officer met with maintenance employee Mike Petty, who showed a two-to-three foot cut in roof material on the lower roof section. Petty also showed the officer an HVAC unit, that was discovered open with multiple...
KFVS12
New details about standoff in Sikeston
He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. MSHP investigates...
KFVS12
Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is open near the 92 mile marker after a crash Tuesday morning, February 7. According to Cape Girardeau police, crews cleared the scene and the road is open. Earlier, traffic was backed up in the area due to a crash. You can...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University cuts ribbon on newly renovated Bookstore
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the newly remodeled on-campus Follett Southeast bookstore took place Thursday. The public was invited to attend. Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas gave a small opening speech of gratitude. “The merchandise that you find here,...
kbsi23.com
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
Kait 8
Storm damage, power outages reported in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Wednesday storm knocked out power and left a trail of damage in Clay County. The county’s Office of Emergency Management said the storms knocked down power lines off Highway 67 and County Road 125 near Corning. He also reported outages along Highway 141...
southarkansassun.com
Newsbreak: Tragic Incident in Poplar Bluff as Man is Shot Dead by Police
The Poplar Bluff Police Department reported an unfortunate incident of a man being shot dead and three officers being placed on administrative leave on Tuesday morning. According to the department’s statement, a call was received about a man who was walking in the area with blood on him and appeared to have a knife in his hand.
Comments / 0