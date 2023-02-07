ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

Odessa Police adapt training course to changing world

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As the threat of daily violence grows across America, police departments are constantly evolving their training to meet those threats. That’s where people like Sgt. Carlos Chavez, a 35-year Odessa Police Department Veteran, come into play. “You know, I started in a time when we...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Over 2,000 customers in Ector County without power

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 3:30 a.m., there are no more power outages reported in both Ector and Midland Counties according to Oncor. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As of 10 p.m., 731 customers still didn't have power in Ector County, while Midland County was down to four customers. The estimated...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland hiring for the summer season

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Pool staff positions at Doug Russel and Washington Aquatic Center are available for 2023 summer season. The City of Midland is hiring for multiple positions for the upcoming season. With lifeguards starting at $13 per hour, cashiers at $10 per hour, and pool managers at $16 per hour. Lifeguards must be able […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

1 person confirmed dead in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas — A three-vehicle crash in Odessa Wednesday night left one person dead. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that Joseph Richard Autry, 37, of Odessa was driving a Kenworth truck southbound on Loop 338. He was stopped at the red light at the intersection of 8th Street.
ODESSA, TX
B93

The 5 Rules For Driving on I-20 Through Midland/Odessa, Texas

The construction that is going on right now on I-20 to switch overpasses makes driving along the interstate quite a frustrating experience. So with that said, here are the Top 5 rules of driving on I-20 through Midland/Odessa:. 1. Just Don't Do It. We have two other routes to go...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland and Odessa chambers of commerce host legislative days

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton traveled to Austin for Midland-Odessa legislative days, hosted by the Midland and Odessa chambers. The last day at the Capitol included a visit from Christi Craddick, recognition on the house floor, and a meet and greet with Governor Greg Abbott. While this trip was an opportunity to push for policy in Austin, it was also the learning experience of a lifetime for a group of UTPB students.
MIDLAND, TX
enchantingtexas.com

19 Best Things to do in Midland, Texas

Located in West Texas in the Permian Basin, Midland is a bustling destination known for its culture, art and vibrant atmosphere. It is also known for its oil industry and small-town charm. There are plenty of things to do in Midland from adventure activities to museums and parks. Visitors can...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Sunni

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Each week on CBS7 First Alert News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!. Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort and covering the adoption fees for this week’s featured pet. If you are interested in adopting Sunni, you can...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MISD issues statement following ‘hold’ at Legacy High

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD released a statement following a campuswide “hold” that lasted for about an hour Thursday afternoon. The district said the hold was put in place while MISD police conducted an investigation and that there was never an active threat to campus.  The campus went into a hold status at 12:06 p.m. […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Four car crash kills Odessa man

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crash involving four cars, killed a 33-year-old man on Wednesday. Texas DPS says that a semi-truck was stopped at the traffic light on Loop 338 and 8th street when it was hit from behind by a Ram truck.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland residents work to resolve abnormally high gas bills

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In 24 years of living in his North Midland home, John Bumpers has never seen anything quite like his January gas bill. “Something is wrong here,” Bumpers said, recalling his initial reaction. “Something is definitely wrong here. I’ve never had a gas bill that high.”
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Resident Kenisha Natividad has grown black-owned business in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Kenisha Natividad has created her own business, Apirra Abstract and Title along with her non-profit organization Women in the Basin. She looks to grow Black Business in Odessa and hopes other African Americans in the community are willing to bet and believe in themselves.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Animal Services to host ‘Be Mine’ adoption special

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- You can’t buy love, but you can adopt it. The City of Midland is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a “Be Mine” adoption special from February 14-18. The adoption fee includes a microchip, rabies/booster vaccinations, and spay/neuter. Spread the love this season by adopting a new furry friend. Animal Services Hours:
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

AT&T Satallite

CBS7 News at 6. - VOD - clipped version - clipped version. Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast. Fourteen Permian High School athletes signed with college programs on Wednesday. 40 year old murder case gets a second look. Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST. Recordings of...
San Angelo LIVE!

Epic Legal Battle Against Fun Town RV Resumes

SAN ANGELO, TX — A Midland woman sued Fun Town RV, 3950 US 67, for selling her what she called a ‘hopelessly flawed product” in 2018 and the court case has dragged on for five years. The jury trial may finally happen Thursday, Feb. 9. Kara Stephan...
SAN ANGELO, TX
cbs7.com

MMH introduces a new machine that is the only one of its kind in the country

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Health has a new toy that is the only of its kind in not just the region, and not just Texas, but the entire country. The all-digital OMNI legend PET/CT scanner is used to identify a variety of cancers including breast cancer and even pelvic cancer as well as diagnose diseases like Alzheimer’s.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Pedestrian death leads to MPD roadside safety discussion

Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland police continue their investigation after a man was found dead on an I-20 service road, believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident. In the meantime, the MPD is offering advice to West Texas motorists on how to stay safe when an emergency requires them to pull over. “If […]
MIDLAND, TX

