ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
WCIA

Big Game Bound: Former MVP Shaun Alexander, Hall of Famer Steve Largent

We’re just days away from Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.
GLENDALE, AZ
WCIA

Report: Sean Payton Didn’t Want to Coach Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The new Broncos coach reportedly had no desire to work with the two-time Pro Bowler. Before Sean Payton finalized a deal with the Broncos to become the franchise’s new head coach, his name was linked to several NFL jobs, including the Texans, Cardinals and Panthers. However, as the dust...
DENVER, CO
WCIA

Report: Lakers Discussing Three-Team Russell Westbrook Trade

The massive deal would send three former All-Star guards to new homes. The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are discussing a three-team trade that would see all three squads swap former All-Star guards, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. The trade would...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WCIA

Clippers Trade John Wall to Rockets in Three-Team Deal

Three other players are on the move as a result of the trade, which also included the Grizzlies. Former No. 1 pick John Wall is headed back to the Rockets as the focal point of a three-team swap less than an hour before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy