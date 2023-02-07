Read full article on original website
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
WCIA
Big Game Bound: Hall of Famers Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins talk Super Bowl LVII
It’s won’t be long before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.
WCIA
Big Game Bound: Former MVP Shaun Alexander, Hall of Famer Steve Largent
We’re just days away from Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.
WCIA
Report: Sean Payton Didn’t Want to Coach Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
The new Broncos coach reportedly had no desire to work with the two-time Pro Bowler. Before Sean Payton finalized a deal with the Broncos to become the franchise’s new head coach, his name was linked to several NFL jobs, including the Texans, Cardinals and Panthers. However, as the dust...
WCIA
How to bet on the Big Game from touchdown markets to Gatorade color and everything in between
When Patrick Mahomes takes the field Sunday for his third Super Bowl appearance, he will do so as a two-time MVP. The Chiefs quarterback received the award Thursday night at the NFL Honors in recognition of his magnificent regular season. But, as Michael Fabiano pointed out earlier this week, MVP ...
WCIA
Report: Lakers Discussing Three-Team Russell Westbrook Trade
The massive deal would send three former All-Star guards to new homes. The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are discussing a three-team trade that would see all three squads swap former All-Star guards, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. The trade would...
WCIA
Clippers Trade John Wall to Rockets in Three-Team Deal
Three other players are on the move as a result of the trade, which also included the Grizzlies. Former No. 1 pick John Wall is headed back to the Rockets as the focal point of a three-team swap less than an hour before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
