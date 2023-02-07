Buffets get a bad rap. Because let’s face it: there are lots of *bad* buffets around. Buffets with sorry salad bars full of wilted greens and past-their-prime cucumbers, or breakfast buffets with dry scrambled eggs and a floppy, left-behind pancake. Sirloin Stockade in Murray, however, is the kind of place that will make you rethink your stance on buffets. An amazing buffet with as many delicious desserts as main dishes, this Kentucky restaurant is sure to satisfy your every culinary craving!

MURRAY, KY ・ 24 DAYS AGO