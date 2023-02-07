Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WRIC TV
Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom
The average ticket price for this year’s game is posted at a whopping $8,145. Want to make the trip to Glendale, AZ? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
WRIC TV
5 things to know about Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Arizona (WJW) – Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner and we have everything you need to know about Sunday’s super-sized showdown airing on Fox. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and that means two brothers are squaring off. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is going up against big brother Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
WRIC TV
Rihanna Shares Message to Patrick Mahomes After Brandon Marshall’s Prank
Marshall pulled a fast one on Mahomes, but Rihanna came to the rescue. The time in between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl can feel interminable—for fans, of course, but especially for players. Anything that can help a player’s mental state in the intervening weeks is a plus, and a compliment can go a long way toward boosting somebody’s state of mind.
WRIC TV
SI:AM | LeBron’s Scoring Record Might Never Be Broken
Here’s who could stand a chance. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I think it might take the creation of a four-point shot for someone to break LeBron’s new record. 🏀 Why he’s the greatest all-around player ever. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can...
WRIC TV
Prescott pays tribute to late mother while accepting award
PHOENIX (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his “moral compass” and his inspiration. The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother,...
WRIC TV
Backyard Arrowhead Stadium built to honor Chiefs
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Some members of Chiefs Kingdom have their very own Arrowhead Stadium in their backyard. A clip of kids playing football on the field is everywhere now after being shared by the NFL, CBS Sports and more. Nate Bukaty of Sports Radio 810 and Sporting KC...
Comments / 0