Beloit, WI

Middleton, Audrey Deptula pounce on Beloit Memorial

By DAILY NEWS STAFF
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

BELOIT—Audrey Deptula, a 6-foot-1 senior, scored 33 points to power Middleton (11-7, 10-5 Big Eight) to a 79-42 victory over Beloit Memorial at the Barkin Arena on Friday night.

The Cardinals built a 34-17 lead by halftime.

Lanasia Dubois tallied 22 points to lead the Knights (3-16, 1-15). She scored seven of the Knights’ eight total field goals. They were 14-of-23 from the free-throw line.

MIDDLETON 79, BELOIT 42

Middleton…..41 38 — 79

B. Memorial..17 25 — 42

MIDDLETON (fg ft-fta pts) — Borne 3 1-2 8, Deptula 13 4-6 33, Cochrane 3 1-1 7, Carson 1 0-0 2, Holewiniski 1 0-0 2, Gmur 5 1-1 12, Uiker 2 0-0 4, Jordee 3 0-0 6, Michelotti 1 2-3 5. Totals: 32 9-13 79.

BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Richardson 0 0-2 0, Ingram 0 1-2 1, Thomas 0 4-6 4, Tibbetts 2 3-4 8, Dubois 8 5-7 22, Dumas 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 14-23 42.

3-pointers: Midd 5 (Deptula 3, Borne, Michelotti), BM 2 (Tibbetts, Dubois). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Midd 22, BM 12.



 

