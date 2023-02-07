Read full article on original website
Eagles DE Brandon Graham calls Patrick Mahomes 'definitely the GOAT'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said recently that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "definitely the GOAT," days ahead of the team's Super Bowl LVII matchup. The one-time Pro Bowler made the surprising claim while also saying that he'd like to repeat his Super Bowl LII strip sack...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'Frontrunner' For Derek Carr Trade Has Emerged
Derek Carr took a visit to New Orleans on Wednesday to meet with the Saints organization. The Raiders recently granted him permission to meet with any team that agrees to their compensation details in a possible trade. This is Carr's first and only visit with a prospective team so far, making the ...
Eagles remain mum on indicted rookie Josh Sills ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles remain tight-lipped regarding the indictment of rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills. Following last week’s announcement by the Ohio Attorney General, the Eagles released a statement:. The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and...
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report: 13 players listed as limited participants
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and 13 players were listed as limited participants during the practice. Five players have true injury designations, with Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, and Avonte Maddox all on track to start. All 53 players on the roster participated and...
atozsports.com
Haason Reddick has a powerful message about Eagles’ fans
The fans are going to be a huge factor for both teams considering that the Super Bowl is being held in a neutral location. As we know from the Week 4 game in Arizona against the Cardinals, the Philly faithful traveled well. Philadelphia Eagles fans are some of the best...
Deadspin
Rugby player, singer, OL: Jordan Mailata, the most interesting man at the Super Bowl
Many of the best athletes in the world are playing in this Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes can throw a football 65 yards from his knees, Jalen Hurts can squat 585 pounds, Skyy Moore is 5-foot-10 and had the largest hands of any wide receiver at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The most impressive athletic specimen in the game, though, is on the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line: Left tackle Jordan Mailata.
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman takes apparent shot at Carson Wentz
In April 2016, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made the gutsy decision to package three draft picks in the
NBC Sports
Roob's Observations: When Stoutland and McNabb were both at Syracuse
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Two Eagles all-timers who worked together a quarter of a century ago, a mystical performance by LeGarrette Blount and a Super Bowl moment that gave Nick Sirianni chills. It’s Friday, which means the Super Bowl is only two days away and also means it’s Day 6 of...
Eagles General Manager Has Brutally Honest Opinion Of Carson Wentz
Leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman openly criticized Carson Wentz. In March of 2021, the Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts. By then, they were ready to see what Jalen Hurts could do as their starting quarterback. That turned out to be a smart move by ...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, betting lines, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
NFL MVP finalists will lead their respective teams into Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. First-team All-Pro quarterback and newly-minted MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting a 16-3 record after playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles are also 16-3, including a 16-1 record with Hurts on the field, and Philadelphia throttled both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.
NBC Sports
Jenkins asked which Eagles Super Bowl team is more talented
PHOENIX — Malcolm Jenkins had a tough decision to make. Jenkins was a hero for the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII team five years ago, but on the latest Takeoff with John Clark, Jenkins was asked which team is more talented: That team from 2017 or the Eagles team that will play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
