Bridgeport, WV

Metro News

Liberty holds off Doddridge County, 44-39

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — When Liberty and Doddridge County’s boys basketball teams met earlier this season on December 20, the Bulldogs picked up a 63-53 victory in West Union. Seven weeks later, the Mountaineers and Bulldogs squared off again, though it hardly played out like the earlier matchup. Instead,...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fairmont Senior sweeps regular season series from East Fairmont, 53-41

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Fairmont Senior held their crosstown rivals from East Fairmont to a season-low point total as the Polar Bears swept the regular season series from the Bees, 53-41. West (15-1) has handed East (15-2) their two losses this season. “We had an outstanding defensive performance. Consequently,...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Morgantown closes strong to defeat Wheeling Park for third time, 59-45

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In an ideal world, Morgantown boys basketball coach Dave Tallman and Wheeling Park boys basketball coach Michael Jebbia wouldn’t have been guiding their respective teams against one another for the second time in five days. However, that was exactly the case Tuesday night at MHS...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

West Virginia survives No. 11 Iowa State for all-important 76-71 victory

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In several close Big 12 losses this season, West Virginia failed to make winning plays down the stretch. The Mountaineers were presented another opportunity to do so Wednesday night when they welcomed No. 11 Iowa State to the WVU Coliseum, and this time, Joe Toussaint took full advantage of it.
AMES, IA
Metro News

Gold-Blue Game will wrap up spring football on April 22

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium. Tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mazey: NIL has become West Virginia’s greatest opportunity, needs to be viewed as an advantage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nine days out from the start of his 11th season as West Virginia’s manager, Randy Mazey was already swinging for the fences. Mazey touched on things that ranged from expectations, a different offensive style more predicated on power than speed, candidates to have breakout seasons and challenges awaiting the Mountaineers throughout February, but he was particularly passionate regarding certain topics greatly that often go hand-in-hand and impact college sports at the highest levels.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown Ice Arena renovation bids on hold

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The decision to award the project for renovations to the Morgantown Ice Arena has been delayed for at least a week while project analysis continues, according to BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles. The information was released during a Wednesday of the BOPARC Board. Deputy Mayor Danielle...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Motorist loses control narrowly missing Wheeling residence

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A man lost control of his car Wednesday morning missing a homeowner’s house, driving through their yard and then finally coming to a stop over their retaining wall. This all happened at a residence in the Oakmont Hills section of Wheeling. Wheeling Police tells 7News no one was injured in the […]
WHEELING, WV
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Hundred

This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
HUNDRED, WV
WDTV

Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While an official announcement is scheduled for next week, a building permit has been filed for what Meadowbrook Mall has called its “biggest merchant ever.”. The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on file announcing the arrival of Boscov’s to the Meadowbrook...
