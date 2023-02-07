Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New LongHorn Steakhouse Restaurant Announced as Opening March 7Joel EisenbergClarksburg, WV
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Related
Metro News
Liberty holds off Doddridge County, 44-39
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — When Liberty and Doddridge County’s boys basketball teams met earlier this season on December 20, the Bulldogs picked up a 63-53 victory in West Union. Seven weeks later, the Mountaineers and Bulldogs squared off again, though it hardly played out like the earlier matchup. Instead,...
Metro News
MEC roundup: Davis & Elkins outlasts West Virginia State; Concord women rally past Wheeling
Less than one month away from the start of the Mountain East Conference Tournament, MEC teams continue to battle for positioning within the standings. Wednesday provided another busy day of basketball. Some of the more notable results:. Men’s Basketball. DAVIS & ELKINS 91, West Virginia State 82: The Senators...
Metro News
Matthews’ performance critical in Mountaineers’ triumph over Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 76-71 win over No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night strengthened the Mountaineers’ postseason resume and marked the team’s third victory over a Top 15-ranked team in a span of three weeks. Moving forward, West Virginia hopes it was also the...
Metro News
Fairmont Senior sweeps regular season series from East Fairmont, 53-41
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Fairmont Senior held their crosstown rivals from East Fairmont to a season-low point total as the Polar Bears swept the regular season series from the Bees, 53-41. West (15-1) has handed East (15-2) their two losses this season. “We had an outstanding defensive performance. Consequently,...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Cyclones Silenced & Texas Preview (Episode 441)
West Virginia against Iowa State was not a pretty basketball game. Who cares?. It was a basketball game, not a trip to an art museum. It may not have been pleasing to the eye, but WVU got the result it needed. The victory over the No. 11 Cyclones keeps West...
Metro News
Morgantown closes strong to defeat Wheeling Park for third time, 59-45
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In an ideal world, Morgantown boys basketball coach Dave Tallman and Wheeling Park boys basketball coach Michael Jebbia wouldn’t have been guiding their respective teams against one another for the second time in five days. However, that was exactly the case Tuesday night at MHS...
Metro News
West Virginia survives No. 11 Iowa State for all-important 76-71 victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In several close Big 12 losses this season, West Virginia failed to make winning plays down the stretch. The Mountaineers were presented another opportunity to do so Wednesday night when they welcomed No. 11 Iowa State to the WVU Coliseum, and this time, Joe Toussaint took full advantage of it.
Metro News
For West Virginia, ‘a lot of emphasis’ on protecting home court against 11th-ranked Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Of the eight remaining games on West Virginia’s regular-season schedule, the four away from home are against teams ranked in the top 15 and with a NCAA Net Ranking no worse than 12th ahead of Tuesday’s action. One comes later this month at Iowa...
Metro News
Gold-Blue Game will wrap up spring football on April 22
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium. Tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU...
Metro News
Mazey: NIL has become West Virginia’s greatest opportunity, needs to be viewed as an advantage
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nine days out from the start of his 11th season as West Virginia’s manager, Randy Mazey was already swinging for the fences. Mazey touched on things that ranged from expectations, a different offensive style more predicated on power than speed, candidates to have breakout seasons and challenges awaiting the Mountaineers throughout February, but he was particularly passionate regarding certain topics greatly that often go hand-in-hand and impact college sports at the highest levels.
Metro News
Mingo Central collects 18th victory, 45-32 over Gilmer County
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Mingo Central’s 45-32 win over Gilmer County in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
Morgantown Ice Arena renovation bids on hold
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The decision to award the project for renovations to the Morgantown Ice Arena has been delayed for at least a week while project analysis continues, according to BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles. The information was released during a Wednesday of the BOPARC Board. Deputy Mayor Danielle...
Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg is closing
The Harrison County business announced on Tuesday that it is closing after more than four years.
Motorist loses control narrowly missing Wheeling residence
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A man lost control of his car Wednesday morning missing a homeowner’s house, driving through their yard and then finally coming to a stop over their retaining wall. This all happened at a residence in the Oakmont Hills section of Wheeling. Wheeling Police tells 7News no one was injured in the […]
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
Harmony Grove I-79 interchange looks to be 4 years away
The new exit project in Monongalia County now has a finish date four years from now, instead of two as many were hoping.
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While an official announcement is scheduled for next week, a building permit has been filed for what Meadowbrook Mall has called its “biggest merchant ever.”. The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on file announcing the arrival of Boscov’s to the Meadowbrook...
PHOTOS: Inside and above the Fairmont hotel that caught fire
With so many fire departments responding to a hotel fire in the Fairmont area Wednesday came a unique opportunity to see what it looks like when a large building burns.
Comments / 0