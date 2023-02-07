ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

What Gerard Gallant must do after Rangers rightly make Vladimir Tarasenko trade

This was the right move at the right cost and at the right time. Now the Rangers have their legitimate first-line threat on right wing of the first line after Thursday’s acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko from the Blues in a five-asset deal in which third-pair lefty defenseman Niko Mikkola will also come to Broadway in exchange for the later of the Blueshirts’ two 2023 first-rounders, Sammy Blais and Hartford defenseman Hunter Skinner. Now it is on head coach Gerard Gallant, who has driven his team to the seventh-best overall record in the NHL off an 18-4-3 surge that began just over two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More

Artemi Panarin , Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Bruins host the Capitals after Zacha's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (27-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (39-7-5, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Washington Capitals after Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the Bruins' 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston is 39-7-5 overall and 22-1-3 at home....
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Flyers host the Predators after shootout victory

Nashville Predators (24-19-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Nashville Predators after the Flyers took down the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in a shootout. Philadelphia is 11-13-2 at home and 22-22-9 overall. The Flyers are 10th...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night. Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg. “That was lifting for our group and really happy for him,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don’t think we’ll apologize, or our guys won’t, I’m not saying we have to be perfect, but that’s how it has to look for us to win. And we got it done tonight.” Zadina passed to Oskar Sundqvist, got the puck right back and snapped it into the open right side of the net past goaltender Dan Vladar for his first goal of the season.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for...
BUFFALO, NY

